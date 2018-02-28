JAMB requirements for law student: All the details for 2022/2023

JAMB subject combination for law students applies to all universities in Nigeria. You must pass the subjects JAMB has specified for a law degree program, irrespective of the school you wish to join after your WAEC exams.

Studying law in Nigeria is one of the decisions one can ever make because lawyers are among the highest-paid professionals in the country. In addition, your career can change and save lives in one way or the other. Therefore, take note of JAMB subjects for law and put more effort into your studies.

JAMB subject combination for law student

Understand the subject combination for law in JAMB while in secondary school. The knowledge will help you know which subjects to choose for your O’level (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) certificate. You will also be saving yourself from doing subjects that will not be considered by JAMB when applying for law school admission after high school.

Subjects required to study law in Nigeria

O’level exams require you to sit for a minimum of eight subjects and a maximum of nine. Five are core subjects that suit the course you wish to pursue after high school. You are allowed to choose the remaining three or four subjects. Here is a list of subjects required to study law in Nigeria:

Mathematics English language Literature Economics Government CRS/IRS Biology One Nigerian language Any two Arts or Social Science subjects.

What are the 4 subjects for law in JAMB?

Score a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’ level (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) core courses and three or four subjects you select to help you score the university cut-off mark when put in the law JAMB subject combination system. These four main subjects you must enrol in JAMB for a law degree are:

Mathematics

English Language

Literature in English

Any two Arts or Social Science subjects (Government, Economics, Commerce etc.)

JAMB cut-off mark for a law degree in 2022 is 270 and above, but some law schools in Nigeria can admit you with less. Schools that have lower cut-off marks than the JAMB requirements for law consider students from areas of hardship and other factors.

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off mark is 150 for federal, state, and private universities, 130 for polytechnics, and 120 for college of education.

Therefore, one can join a university with a 150 cut-off mark but will not be able to gain admission into law courses. The least any university (except private universities) would accept for a law degree is 180.

Nigerian federal universities that offer law

Federal universities of Nigeria adhere to the JAMB subject combination for law degree programmes. However, each school prioritizes specific subjects when selecting students. Therefore, check out this O’level JAMB combination for law in Nigerian universities:

BU, UNN, AAU, UNILORIN, and UNIBEN require you to pass English literature and two other subjects.

UI allows Social Science subjects.

ABU and DELSU prioritize English literature and Arts subjects.

UNN does not require you to do Mathematics, local languages or Fine Arts.

UNIBEN, MADONNA, UNIUYO, BIU and IMSU expect you to pass Mathematics.

NAU and AAU want one credit in science, one credit in a commercial subject and mathematics.

BSU accepts any three subjects from Arts and Sciences.

UNILAG requires English language, literature, Mathematics and one subject from Arts or Social Sciences.

ESUTECH needs one credit in Mathematics.

ABUAD wants credits in the English language plus literature, Mathematics, and other two subjects from Arts or Social Science.

NDU requires Mathematics credit and a pass in English language and literature subjects.

BU wants five credits in English language plus literature and the Arts or Social Sciences credits (not more than two sittings).

UMYU requires five credits in Mathematics, English language plus literature and three subjects from the Arts or Social Sciences (not more than two sittings).

Requirements to study law in Nigeria

These are the requirements you need to fulfil to gain admission into a law degree in Nigeria:

You must be 16 years old and above by the 31st of October in the year of admission.

You must have at least 5 credit passes in your O'level result (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics.

You must have passed the subjects in not more than two (2) sittings. However, some schools required one sitting.

You must meet JAMB, WAEC, and Post UTME cut-off scores.

You must meet your preferred university's cut-off mark for law.

Direct entry requirements to study law in Nigeria

Direct entry students must meet the following requirements:

You should have a minimum of 5 credits in Ordinary Level (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB), with a maximum of two sittings.

You should have a minimum of a Merit Pass in the National Diploma (ND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), and other Advanced Level Certificates.

If you have a degree in the related field, it should be a First Class or Second Class Upper.

Purchase the Direct Entry form through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

You should meet other qualifications acceptable to the senate of your university of choice.

You must meet the Faculty/Departmental entry requirements of your preferred university.

If you change your mind about becoming a lawyer, many suitable alternatives exist. Therefore, check the JAMB Subject Combination 2022/2023 PDF for all courses and select whichever programme you feel will lead you to the best career.

Understanding the JAMB subject combination for law students helps to prepare a study timetable that gives these subjects more time. In addition, check the slight differences in the subjects universities prioritize and strive to score high in any JAMB subject for law you take.

