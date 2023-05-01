Asake’s biography: age, real name, net worth, where is he from?

Asake is a rising singer-songwriter from Nigeria. He gained public attention for his 2020 hit Lady. He is also famous for his songs, including Omo Ope, Palazzo, Mr Money and Peace Be Unto. Asake’s biography has all the fascinating facts you would love to know about him, including his career progress and personal life.

Asake has been in the music industry since 2018. His music career was inspired by Nigeria's most famous artists, such as Wizkid, Olamide, and Davido. He released his debut studio album, titled Mr. Money with the Vibe, in September 2022. The singer is currently signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution.

Profile summary

Asake’s biography

The Nigerian entertainer was born Ahmed Ololade in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. His parents are Muslims from the South-Western part of Nigeria. Asake’s father is a Lagos-based businessman, while his mother is a former teacher.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Performing arts.

How old is Asake?

The Nigerian singer is 28 years old as of 2023. When was Asake born? He was born on 13 January 1995. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Asake is a Nigerian afrobeat singer and songwriter. He began his career as a dancer specialising in cultural dance while in high school. He was also a drummer and a member of his high school’s musical band.

Asake professionally began creating music in 2015, fusing elements of Hip Hop, RnB, Afrobeat, and Fuji to form his sound. He later became a backup singer in Nigerian comedian and singer Broda Shaggi's band and collaborated on the song Star in 2019.

The singer rose to stardom after releasing his hit single Lady in 2020. He also gained further recognition for the single Mr. Money, followed by a remix with Zlatan and Peruzzi. In February 2022, he released his debut extended play, Ololade. The EP's lead single, Omo Ope, featured Nigerian superstar Olamide and became Asake's biggest hit.

On 8 September 2022, he released his debut studio album Mr. Money with the Vibe. The album included the hit singles Terminator, Peace Be Unto You and the Sungba remix featuring Burna Boy.

Since the beginning of his career, the afrobeat musician has won a number of awards and recognition, including The City People Music Award for Best Collabo of the Year 2020 and the City People Music Award for Popular Song of the Year 2020. He is signed to YBNL Nation record label and Empire Distribution since 2022. Below is a list of some of his songs:

Omo Ope

Yan Yan

Don't Hype Me

Mr Money

Peace Be Unto You

Body

Ototo

Dull

Lady

African Something

Kanipe

Joha

Ayeeza

What is Asake’s net worth?

The rising Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of between $1.2 million and $1.5 million. He primarily earns his income from his music career.

What is Asake’s height?

The rising singer stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Asake

Who is Asake? He is a rising Nigerian singer and songwriter best known for his single Lady. What is Asake's real name? His real name is Ahmed Ololade. Where is Asake from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Which tribe is Asake? He is of the Yoruba tribe. What is Asake’s age? He is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 January 1995. Who is Asake’s wife? The Nigerian singer is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment, therefore, he does not have a wife. He has not discussed his romantic life publicly. What is Asake’s net worth? The entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $1.2 million and $1.5 million. What is Asake’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Asake's biography documents all information you need to know about him. He gained prominence in 2020 and has been topping charts with his songs such as Lady and Terminator. The artist is currently signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution.

