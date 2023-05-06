TG Omori’s biography: everything about the music video director

TG Omori is a filmmaker, cinematographer and music video director from Nigeria. He is popularly known in the music industry for his notable work. Some music videos he has shot include Soapy, Am I a Yahoo Boy, Buga and Holy Father. Read TG Omori’s biography below to learn more about him.

TG Omori developed a passion for being a director quite early in his life. At 15, he used to oversee stage plays at his church and school. His prowess in music video directing has seen him win awards such as City People Entertainment Award in 2019 and AFRIMMA Award in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name ThankGod Omori Jesam Obono Nickname Boy Director, TG Omori Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Cross Rivers State Current residence Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High School Kuramo College College Pencil Movie Institute Profession Filmmaker, video director, cinematographer Net worth $800,000 Instagram @boy_director Twitter @boy_director

TG Omori's biography

The Nigerian filmmaker was born ThankGod Omori Jesam Obono in Agungi, Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian citizen of African descent. His state of origin is River State, Nigeria.

The cinematographer attended Kuramo College for his secondary school education. After high school, he joined Pencil Film Institute in Lagos State, Nigeria.

How old is TG Omori?

The Nigerian director is 27 years old as of May 2023. He marks his birthday on 8 June and was born in 1995. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

He is a cinematographer and filmmaker. TG has had a passion for acting since he was young–he participated in church dramas and other events. Initially, he worked in a production company as a writer.

He later became interested in shooting and editing while still working at the company. He, therefore, started mastering editing and cinematography through the help of YouTube videos. He would hire a camera to shooting before acquiring his own.

His first professional music video to direct was Respect a Woman in 2006, which Es Plus released. Since then, he has produced several music videos for notable artists such as Olamide, Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Falz, Burna Boy and Naira Marley. Here are some of the music videos TG has directed.

Year Song Featured artists 2018 Billionaire Teni 2018 Blow Wizkid & Blaq Jersey 2018 Girls Falz 2019 What if I say Fireboy 2019 Suru Tekno 2019 Odogwu Burna Boy 2020 Comfort Vector (feat. Davido) 2020 Zazoo Zehh Portable (feat. Olamide) 2021 Fendi Blaqbonez (feat. Joeboy) 2021 Sungba Asake 2022 Nobody to Somebody Skales 2022 Bandana Fireboy (feat. Asake)

The Nigerian cinematographer is also a fashion stylist. He made an appearance on the runaway at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week event. Additionally, according to his Facebook profile, he is a writer and director at RedArkGroup. He is also the former founder and director of Shot and Chopped by TG OMORI.

What is TG Omori's net worth?

The music video director's net worth is alleged to be $800,000. His primary source of income is earnings from his thriving cinematography career.

Fast facts about TG Omori

Who is TG Omori? He is a cinematographer and music video director. When is TG Omori's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 8 June. What is TG Omori's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini. How old is TG Omori? The music video director is 27 years old as of May 2023. Where is TG Omori from? He originally hails from Cross Rivers State, Nigeria. How many music videos has TG Omori shot? He has shot more than 405 music videos. What is TG Omori's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $800,000.

TG Omori's biography paints him as an established cinematographer and music video director. He is widely recognized for producing videos for hit songs such as Soapy, Am I a Yahoo Boy and Totori. He currently resides in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

