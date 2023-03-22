El Guero Mp’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, arrested

El Guero MP is a TikTok star, rapper and social media influencer. He rose to stardom due to his TikTok content. The star publishes lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related videos on the platform. Additionally, El Guero MP released his debut single, Dice Que La Quiero, in 2021.

El Guero MP began his TikTok journey in 2018. He boasts a huge fan base across various social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram. What else would you love to know about the young internet sensation?

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Marquez Nickname El Guero MP Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1999 Age 23 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Colorado, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Estefany Maldonado High School Hinkley High School Profession TikTok star, rapper, social media influencer Net worth $500,000

El Guero MP's biography

The content creator was born Christopher Marquez in Colorado, United States. He was raised alongside his younger brother, also a TikTok star. He is an American national of Hispanic ancestry since his parents are Mexicans. The singer studied at Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colorado, United States.

How old is El Guero MP?

The American TikTok sensation is 23 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 4 April 1999. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

He is a TikTok star, digital content creator, and rising rapper. He is known for sharing lip-syncs, dances and funny-related videos. As of this writing, his TikTok account has 3.5 million followers, and his videos have reached over 84 million likes.

El Guero MP's fame has extended to Instagram. He has more than one million followers on the platform at the time of writing. He is also on Twitter with over four thousand followers.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 27 June 2013. Currently, the channel has 333 thousand subscribers. He mainly uploads vlogs and car model-related videos.

El Guero is also a rising musician. He has been in the music industry since 2021. His songs include Dice Que La Quiero, Brillando Constante and Se Que Dios. He is signed to GodKing Records.

What is El Guero MP's net worth?

The TikTok star has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He majorly earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Who is El Guero MP's girlfriend?

The TikTok sensation is currently in a relationship with Estefany Maldonado. They started dating in early 2022, according to their social media posts.

El Guero MP's height and weight

The singer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

What happened to El Guero MP?

In June 2021, the YouTuber was arrested in Houston, Texas, United States, for causing chaos in a club. He failed to sign a receipt, and when asked to do it, he insulted the managers, workers and the security guard. He discovered someone was taking a video of him in the process, so he fought him. The person reported him, and the police arrested him.

Fast Facts about El Guero MP

Who is El Guero MP? He is a TikTok star, rising rapper and social media influencer. When is El Guero MP's real name? His real name is Christopher Marquez. What is El Guero MP's age? The social media influencer is 23 years old as of March 2023. What is El Guero MP's ethnicity? He is of Hispanic descent. How tall is El Guero MP? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is El Guero MP's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Who is El Guero MP's girlfriend? He is in a relationship with Estefany Maldonado. Was El Guero MP arrested? Yes, he was arrested in Houston, Texas, United States, for causing chaos in a club.

El Guero MP is a popular internet personality known for his entertaining content on TikTok. He began posting videos on TikTok in 2018 and is now famous on the platform with a vast following. He is also popular on Instagram and YouTube.

