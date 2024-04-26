Renowned banker and the founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made Ovia's appointment as NELFUND chairman on Friday, April 26

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said Ovia was appointed because NELFUND demands excellence and the finest professional to manage it

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed renowned banker, Jim Ovia, CFR as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 26.

Ngelale said the student loan programme seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

He added that Ovia was appointed because NELFUND demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage it.

The presidential spokesperson said Ovia has been empowered to ensure Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.

“The President believes Mr Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds”

Tinubu appoints management team for NELFUND

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of the management team for NELFUND. Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 5.

Ngelale said the appointment is in line with Tinubu’s determination to ensure sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

He said the team is to ensure sustainable higher education and skill development for all Nigerian students.

