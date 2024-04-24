A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, had criticised former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi

Omokri said in comparison with the chairman of Eti-Osa local government area in Lagos state, Obi did not build a single school in his two-term as Anambra governor

Speaking to journalists in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 24, Obi addressed Omokri's claim

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has said building new schools when the old ones are moribund is just like building coastal lines when internal roads are impassable.

Obi's statement was a response to Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, who promised a reward of 10,000 dollars to anyone who could show a school built by the LP chieftain.

Omokri (L) is the strongest critic of Peter Obi. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, April 24, Obi stated that he provided his people with the basic things they needed during his time as governor.

He said:

“I improved the quality, physical and mental well-being of the people, schools, had the basic things they needed and the people shone like stars and that was my manifesto.

“Building new schools when the old ones are moribund is just like building coastal lines when internal roads are impassable.”

Omokri waits for response from Obi's camp

Days after his N11 million challenge, Omokri received no response from Obi's camp.

The media influencer challenged anyone to present a nursery or primary school that Obi started and completed during his reign as Anambra state governor.

More than 48 hours after he opened the floor, Omokri said no one had come forward with such evidence.

Read more about Peter Obi

Obi says not desperate to become president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he was not desperate to be the president of Nigeria.

Obi expressed his disappointment, stressing that some people often shy away from discussing pressing issues affecting the country.

Source: Legit.ng