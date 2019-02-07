100 best prayer messages and blessings to encourage someone

Do you wish to convey a prayer message to your loved ones in the hopes that God would remember and protect them? Below are some heartfelt and inspirational prayer messages that will help you bless your family and friends.

A white and yellow floral textile. Photo: pexels.com, @Tara Winstead (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you write a blessing message? Have a look at the below messages that will make your loved ones smile and feel blessed. These prayer messages will give them happiness.

Prayer message for a new week and month

You can send one of these lovely messages to a friend, boss, or family member to start their new week or month off right.

Light morning, inspiring day, relaxing evening. All this I wish you to find in the new month!

Let success meet you at every turn. Let any business go easy with you! I wish you happiness in the new week!

Let all adversity be left behind, and in the new week, only new achievements await you!

May the Lord hear all your prayers and come to the rescue in the new week. Be blessed!

Let every day gives you new emotions. But only good ones. Such as you have not experienced before. May this month be unforgettable!

May your barns be overflowing with pleasant treasures and surplus, and may you be able to enjoy the new week.

May you be productive and successful in everything you do in this new month. I wish you a happy new month and pray that God will take away your problems, failures, and fears.

Keep your faith in God, but the right amount of effort in your goals and God that answers prayers will reward your efforts with abundant success. Have a successful week.

May you be praised and favoured beyond your wildest dreams as we begin a new week full of hope! I wish you a happy new week.

Get well soon prayer messages

Encourage those who are ill using these messages.

No one can meet your needs except God. Keep trusting Him for the remaining part of your healing.

I care about our relationship, and you matter to me. Discomfort is only for a season, and I know you will get well.

But remember, this is what Jesus did for you - He endured unfounded, malicious anger in order to make us free. You will overcome this burden of pain you are going through at the moment.

May you find peace of mind and receive healing from God.

To worry yourself with resentment is not good for you at this time. You are only hurting yourself with your anger. Be comforted.

You can achieve a lot; your dreams are still valid. May you continue smiling. Soon you will be out of this.

I wish nothing to you but the best recovery process. You will soon get what you desire.

I am sorry you are going through such a nasty period in your life, but I am happy to see you have improved, and I wish you a speedy recovery.

I had the good news that you are on the road to recovery. How lovely!

Thermometer and pills on the bed. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prayer message for a sick friend

These healing prayer messages will comfort your friend as they battle an illness.

My prayer for you is complete healing. My good wishes are always with you.

I won't pretend that I feel your situation right now better than you, but I am here, so count on my presence.

I got to know about your hospitalisation just today. If you need someone to talk to, if you need anything, let me know.

You are the strongest person I know. This should not shake you a bit. I will keep praying for you for a quick recovery.

I know this is such a hard time to communicate. How are you feeling today? Everything will be alright. I will be helping in the office and at home, so just relax.

May joy and happiness be with you even at such a time as this. Just like in the seas and oceans, there will be ups and downs, but the shore is near.

May the Lord be with you and keep you at such a time as this. May the great physician give you strength.

The Lord will stretch his healing hand upon you and heal you. Keep trusting in His unfailing promises, and you will see victory.

Good morning prayer messages

Help your friends kickstart the day with these inspiring messages to help them start the day with vigour and vitality.

Every new day brings new opportunities to reach out, to advance and to bring new hope. May you face today with a smile. Good luck, my friend.

The morning begins with a start, may you advance to great heights, new ventures, and achieve new levels of success. All the best.

May you keep within your goals this morning, and may you encounter hurdles today with strength.

May the sunlight your way as you begin this day, and may you head in the right direction as God directs.

As you start this day, may you seize every moment because the future holds a lot for you. Go out there and grab it.

This day is a new chapter of a book you have authored; make use of every opportunity to blossom.

Good morning! May you inspire people with your hard work. You will achieve everything that you have been dreaming about.

The Lord always remembers those who remember Him immediately after his awakening. Let anger not occupy your thoughts. Enjoy the new day!

May the Lord hear and inspire you. Forward to new challenges.

Good morning; it is a brand new day, an opportunity for a brand new start. Yesterday has lapsed, and we do not know about tomorrow, so use the best of every moment.

Wherever you go today, spread all the fruit of the Holy Spirit. May you desire to become more like Jesus in all you do.

May God enter your heart with the first ray of sunshine. Good morning!

A morning prayer message. Photo: canva.com, (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prayer message for a friend

You can send these prayer messages to your friends. These messages will help them easily sail through the journey of life with your love and support.

Although sometimes doors of access to the unreached will remain closed, opportunities will present themselves unexpectedly; keep trying.

Hold on to Jesus, and Jesus will hold on to you.

May the Lord protect you from falling into temptation. May He grant you the opportunity to shine a light in the darkness, and may He lead you to himself

People like you are not hard to forget. Thank you for being such an intimate friend who sticks closer than a brother.

Dear, may God shine to you as brightly as you shine on me every day. Our friendship is priceless. Thank you!

I thank Heaven every day for sending me a friend like you! I am the happiest person in the world.

With you, every day gives me something new, just as I find something new every time in prayer.

Without you, I would be as depressed as a man without God. You give me faith and hope!

I do not know what I would do if God did not give me such an incredible friend like you!

You have inspired me more than you can ever know. Friends like you are hard to come by.

Real friends never leave each other. You have been such a friend, and you are always there in my heart. I will be there for you when you need a shoulder to lean on.

You have reciprocated your friendship, and that always encourages me. You have been special because you have been there, and you have been very special to me.

Friendship is a perfect gift. You are that gift to me, and I will always treasure you.

Sunday morning prayer messages

Showing inspiration on a Sunday is always special and gives encouragement. Show how much you love your friends and family by expressing words that will impact their faith.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life, and you will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

I pray that all your prayers will be answered. May you be blessed as you leave and when you come back.

Good morning, have a wonderful and blessed Sunday and may God's favour be upon you today as you enjoy his blessings.

May God always guard your steps, and may he open new doors for you on this beautiful day.

This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it. May this day be better than yesterday.

As you start this day, I pray that you start with a clean heart, and you will experience a sweet blend of happiness and blessings.

Take time to be with your family today. Cherish every moment, Learn to forgive and forget, and everything will flow seamlessly. Have a blessed Sunday.

May your day be filled with laughter and Joy as you interact with everyone. Let your light shine all through the day.

As you rise up this morning, may you encounter no hindrance in all you do may God direct your path.

A beautiful Sunday morning message. Photo: pexels.com, @Vics Szal

Source: UGC

Good night prayer message

Send a beautiful good night prayer text message to your loved ones as they sleep to show them how much you care.

May the God of peace grant you restful slumber and keep you safe all night long.

As you lay in sleep, may the Lord grant you the master key. The key that opens all doors you command it to. Good night, my love.

The night has arrived, and it is a lovely hour to rest your head; I pray that my Lord blesses your soul with a wonderful night and that you will awaken looking fresh and beautiful tomorrow morning; goodnight, my sweet.

May this night be a joyful night for you, full of peaceful sleep and sweet dreams. Sleep tight, have a beautiful night, my love.

May the God of pure love fill your mind with thoughts of his precious mercy and peace as you drift away into a restful sleep, my dear one.

You will be under the protection of the Lord as you rest your head this night. Goodnight love.

I pray for God to make your paths straight and give your weary heart rest, my beloved one. Have a peaceful night.

As you lay to sleep, I pray that no weapon formed against you shall prosper. You shall prevail over each of your enemies, and the blood of Jesus shall avail for you.

As you sleep, may your heart be filled with gratitude for the day just gone by. May you awake in the morning with renewed hope, strength and faith. Good night, my friend.

May God bless you with a beautiful sleep to rest your body and soul. Goodnight to you, dear friend.

You may feel alone and lost, but remember God is always there for you. I pray for God to give you the strength you need. Good night dear!

May the angels keep watch over you for me. Know you are loved and surrounded by God no matter what. Have a blessed night dear.

Prayer message for birthday

Sending heartfelt messages to your loved ones is just one of the numerous ways you can make their day special. Here are some birthday blessing messages for a friend you can use.

Every day is a reason to bless the work of the creator. However, this day is the most special because today you were born! Be happy and let the clouds not obscure the sunshine in your life.

Faith is that without which no man can live. I wish you to believe in yourself as much as possible and be strong every new day. Be happy!

A person is always ready to create if someone inspires them. You are the one who gives inspiration to all the people around you. Stay the same wonderful person!

Celebrate this special day with the people closest to you. I send you this prayer message to remind you that the Lord remembers you and protects you!

I could very easily congratulate you on your special day, but I am unlikely to succeed. It is incredible how the Lord can create people like you! I embrace.

I think that it is not worth reminding you once again about what gift the Lord gave you. He gave you life. And no one can make a more valuable donation for you! But I still want to congratulate you on your birthday!

Birthday is given to us not only to accept gifts but also so that we do not forget what a valuable gift the Lord gave us. He gave you life.

On your special day, may God warm your heart, lift your spirits and grant you peace not only on this extraordinary day but also every day of your life!

As you turn a year older, may you lack nothing. May the almighty God guide and bless you more. May all the gold and wealth of the earth be your portion. Happy birthday!

Every person has a birthday every year, but not every person has such a beautiful soul like yours. Be blessed!

Red and green birthday candles with lights. Photo: pexels.com, @Nilesh Panchal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exam prayer message

Do you want to wish someone good luck in their exams, but are at a loss for words to express your best wishes and prayers? Here are some possible messages to send them.

As you prepare for your forthcoming exam, I wish you all the best. May you shine and do your best. I know you are going to pass. Succes my friend.

Have faith in God; you will pass these exams with flying colours. At the end of it all, you see the fruits of your labour.

Success is the sure reward for persistence. May you be successful exceptionally in the coming exam. Good luck with the test!

I wish you swift success in your exam, be calm and hope in God, all that you have laboured for will never elude you.

On this beautiful day am sending you more blessing as success in your exams. You are a conqueror-all the best in your exams.

May your performance in this exam set you apart from your competitors. May you shine brightly above all others, and may your efforts be rewarded with success. Best wishes.

May the almighty God guide you and help you prepare well for your exams. Revise well and stay focused.

Exams are opportunities to get promoted. May God crown your every effort with success and catapult you to the next level.

You have always been a bright student. We all believe in you. I wish you God's blessings in your exam.

Prayer message for my husband

Are you looking for a way to send a prayer message to your husband? You can create a smile on your husband's face by sending him these touching prayers.

Dear, may God bless every step you take to success because you are so eager for Him.

Darling, remember that God protects you and will not allow you to get into trouble. Just remember this, and you will succeed.

I thank God every day for the kind of husband he gave me. I also thank God for how he helps you every day.

My King, may God be always with you. May he make your next day even brighter than the previous one.

You have been a loving and kind husband. You are special to me and the kids. May the almighty God continue blessing you in everything you do. I love you.

My sunshine, may God illuminate your path in the same way that you brighten my life daily. I love you!

Let evil not disturb your quiet and cosy world. May God protect you as you protect me every day.

My lion, may God illuminate your path and will not let you stray from it. Be righteous!

Love God as I love you, and he will never leave you. Especially in an awkward moment, He will come to your aid.

These prayer messages will make your loved ones feel special. It will give them hope and strength to keep moving on.

READ ALSO: 100+ sweet birthday prayers, wishes and messages to a friend

Take a look at some of Legit.ng's most lovely and sweet birthday prayers and messages.

Send heartfelt prayer birthday wishes to demonstrate your real appreciation for your friend. You can always send them short messages or a long, heartfelt letter. They will undoubtedly feel valued and cared for.

Source: Legit.ng