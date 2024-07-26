A video has shown the moment a man asked his son-in-law to denounce his football club

The man was given a microphone to make a speech during the wedding and he told his in-law to denounce Manchester United

The video trending online has drawn diverse and interesting comments from many TikTokusers

A Nigerian man made an interesting demand from his in-law during his daughter's wedding.

A trending video shows when the man was given the chance to speak during the wedding reception.

The man said his son-in-law should denounce his club. Photo credit: TikTok/@oppyjay_alaga and X/Manunited.

In the video posted by @oppyjay_alaga,. the man told his son-in-law to denounce the club he supports.

He said his son-in-law should denounce Manchester United, a football club that plays in the English Premier League.

The video has drawn diverse reactions and funny comments from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man makes interesting demand from his in-law

@Libra queen said:

"Dad and husband sef be like age mate. Daddy is too cute."

@KINGSLEYCROWN said:

"Sorry sir but I can't."

@drizzymaine841 commented:

"Carry your pikin dey go. I no dey do again."

@Captain reacted:

"You hold your sister be that."

@Ola said:

"Oni denounce ke? Wey you dey find wife, club no important that time."

@Babsalam Barau asked:

"Is the family-in-law a Liverpool fan? Na dem hate Man U pass."

@mai_events_&_decors said:

"I swear na planned work. Lols wen bride bro is standing in as bride's father."

@phav Digital Marketer said:

"That is the bride's elder brother for sure. And nothing you wan tell me, him be groom na friends."

@Lohlah_ologe said:

"Daddy is sure the wife's senior brother."

@Milade said:

"Abeg show bride because daddy is too cute."

