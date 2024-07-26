Bride's Father Makes Demand From His In-Law During Wedding, Asks Him to Denounce Manchester United
- A video has shown the moment a man asked his son-in-law to denounce his football club
- The man was given a microphone to make a speech during the wedding and he told his in-law to denounce Manchester United
- The video trending online has drawn diverse and interesting comments from many TikTokusers
A Nigerian man made an interesting demand from his in-law during his daughter's wedding.
A trending video shows when the man was given the chance to speak during the wedding reception.
In the video posted by @oppyjay_alaga,. the man told his son-in-law to denounce the club he supports.
He said his son-in-law should denounce Manchester United, a football club that plays in the English Premier League.
The video has drawn diverse reactions and funny comments from TikTok users.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man makes interesting demand from his in-law
@Libra queen said:
"Dad and husband sef be like age mate. Daddy is too cute."
@KINGSLEYCROWN said:
"Sorry sir but I can't."
@drizzymaine841 commented:
"Carry your pikin dey go. I no dey do again."
@Captain reacted:
"You hold your sister be that."
@Ola said:
"Oni denounce ke? Wey you dey find wife, club no important that time."
@Babsalam Barau asked:
"Is the family-in-law a Liverpool fan? Na dem hate Man U pass."
@mai_events_&_decors said:
"I swear na planned work. Lols wen bride bro is standing in as bride's father."
@phav Digital Marketer said:
"That is the bride's elder brother for sure. And nothing you wan tell me, him be groom na friends."
@Lohlah_ologe said:
"Daddy is sure the wife's senior brother."
@Milade said:
"Abeg show bride because daddy is too cute."
Source: Legit.ng
