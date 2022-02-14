Chico Bean’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, family

Chico Bean is a famous standup comedian, writer, singer, actor, and producer. Fans best recognise him as a recurring character on MTV's Wild 'N Out. The young man has an outgoing and fun character that makes him loveable. His comedic talent also makes him stand out among other artists in the industry.

The actor and rapper posing for a picture in a squatting position.

Source: Instagram

Chico Bean has been working for over a decade now. Since childhood, he had a funny bone and enjoyed making others happy. However, his life was not always filled with laughter, as he lost several family members to gun violence. Read on to learn more about his life, including his age, height, real name, birthday, and family.

Chico Bean's biography

Where is Chico Bean from? The comedian is from Washington, DC, United States of America. He was brought up in the same area by a single mother after his dad was murdered in the streets of DC when he was about two years old.

Although he had a sense of humour, he did not dream of becoming a comedian as a kid. However, he now desires to be remembered as one of the greatest comedians after leaving the world.

The comedian observed that his uncles lived on the streets and never left any tangible legacies for their families. He also lost six family members to gun violence. This made him promise himself a better life in future.

The comedian's nationality is American, and he is of African-American descent.

What is Chico Bean's real name?

Chico Bean's real name is Anthony Jamal Bean. As a young boy, he interacted with his extended family members. One of his uncles nicknamed him Chico to which he added his official surname to make his stage name.

How old is Chico Bean?

Chico Bean's age is 34 years as of mid-February 2022. He was born on 20 February 1987, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

The comedian went to a college in North Carolina, where he started his career. He started standup comedy in 2007 in Greensboro, North Carolina and caught people's attention after opening for comedian Chris Wiles.

After gaining stardom, he teamed up with B-Daht and Darren Brand to form the comedy group Freestyle Funny Comedy Show. Later, DeMar 'OsamaBinDrankin' Rankin, Sr joined the team. The group performed at universities, colleges, and clubs.

Chico got his big break when Nick Cannon, then a fan, flew him to Gotham Comedy Club to perform on his Fresh Faces of Comedy standup show in 2011. Cannon was impressed by his talent and encouraged him to pursue a career in standup comedy.

After returning home from Cannon's show, he learned about the 5th season of Wild 'N Out, a sketch comedy and improv game show. He auditioned for the show in North Carolina and New York.

After passing the auditions, he became a recurring character on the show and is now one of the best comedians. Growing up, he spent time singing and rapping, which helped him with his performances on the series. After the filming for the 9th season concluded, he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

As an actor, Chico has featured on the television movie Wild 'n Out: Wildest Moments and the series Guy Court. He has also made guest appearances on shows like Steve Harvey and HuffPost Live Conversations. He has also contributed to The James Davis Project as a writer.

What is Chico Bean's net worth?

While it is apparent that the comedian rakes a significant amount of money from different ventures, details of his earnings remain private. There is no official communication regarding his monthly or annual income. Even so, Exactnetworth estimates his net worth to be $1.5 million,

Who is Chico Bean's wife?

The comedian's wife is not known, and it is presumed he is single. He prefers to keep his personal life away from the cameras, so his dating history is also not known.

Who is Chico Bean's daughter?

The comedian has one daughter. She often features on his social media platforms. Chico Bean's kid is named Pierce Chanel.

How tall is Chico Bean?

Chico Bean's height is 5' 9"or 175 centimetres. He weighs about 198 pounds or 90 kilogrammes and has back hair and dark brown eyes.

Chico Bean is a multi-talented American artist determined to leave a good legacy, unlike some of his uncles. He works hard to ensure he provides a better life for himself, his daughter, and his family.

