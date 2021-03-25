15 Richest men in Africa in 2022 and their net worth and age

Africa is a continent blessed with great minds, successful entrepreneurs, and career people. The wealthiest people on the continent do not have a single income stream. Instead, they have interests in multiple sectors. Discover the richest man in Africa and how they made their wealth.

Some of the richest people in Africa. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS, @Waldo Swiegers, @Dwayne Senior, @Simon Dawson, @Jason Alden, @Sima Diab, @Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, @Waldo Swiegers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The richest man in Africa is worth billions of dollars. There are several other billionaires on the continent with stakes in multiple industries.

Richest men in Africa in 2022

Below is a list of Africa’s wealthiest people in 2022. All of them are worth billions of dollars.

15. Michiel Le Roux - $1.3 billion

Date of birth: 24th May 1949

24th May 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Banking industry

Banking industry Net worth: $1.3 billion

Michiel Le Roux is the founder of Capitec Bank. The financial institution targets the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the business and is the chairperson and one of the board members. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2022.

14. Aziz Akhannouch - $1.8 billion

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth: 1961

1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Morocco

Morocco Source of wealth: Petroleum, gas and chemicals

Petroleum, gas and chemicals Net worth: $1.8 billion

Aziz Akhannouch is the Prime Minister of Morocco. His government took office on 7th October 2021. He is the majority owner of Akwa Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate co-founded by his father.

The conglomerate has interests in petroleum, gas and chemicals. The Moroccan Prime Minister has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

13. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion

Stephen Saad poses for a photograph following an interview at the company offices in Durban, South Africa. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23rd June 1964

23rd June 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals Net worth: $1.9 billion

Stephen Saad is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare, a leading ph*rmaceutical company in South Africa. He has a net worth of $1.9 billion. The company is traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It markets generic medicines in 150 countries.

12. Koos Bekker - $2.1 billion

Koos Bekker gestures as he speaks during the company's extraordinary general meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14th December 1952

14th December 1952 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Media and investments

Media and investments Net worth: $2.1 billion

Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker has a net worth of $2.1 billion. He is known for transforming Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV company. He was the CEO of Naspers until March 2014. The following year, he returned to the company as the chairman.

11. Mohamed Mansour - $2.5 billion

Mohamed Mansour, president of Mansour Group, poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K. Photo: @Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth: 1948

1948 Age: 74 years (as of 2022)

74 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Egypt

Egypt Source of wealth: Auto

Auto Net worth: $2.5 billion

Mohamed Mansour has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He is the overseer of Mansour Group, a family conglomerate founded by his late father in 1952. In 1975, he founded General Motors dealerships in Egypt. Mansour served as Egypt's Minister of Transportation from 2006 to 2009.

10. Patrice Motsepe - $2.5 billion

Patrice Motsepe walks inside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: @Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th January 1962

28th January 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Mining

Mining Net worth: $2.5 billion

Patrice Motsepe's wealth is derived from the mining industry, and his current net worth is $2.5 billion. Motsepe founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns a private equity company called African Rainbow Capital.

9. Naguib Sawiris - $3.4 billion

Naguib Sawiris poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: @Sima Diab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15th June 1954

15th June 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Egypt

Egypt Source of wealth: Telecom

Telecom Net worth: $3.4 billion

Naguib Sawiris is Nassef Sawiris' brother. He built a fortune in telecom. In 2011, he sold Orascom Telecom to Russian telecom firm Veon in a multibillion-dollar transaction.

He is the chair of Orascom TMT Investments and the owner of Silversands Resort on the Caribbean island of Grenada. His net worth is $3.4 billion.

8. Issad Rebrab & family - $5.1 billion

Issad Rebrab, Algerian entrepreneur and CEO of CEVITAL industrial group, sitting in his office in Algiers, Algeria. Photo: @FAROUK BATICHE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27th May 1944

27th May 1944 Age: 78 years (as of 2022)

78 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Algeria

Algeria Source of wealth: Sugar refinery, water purification, steel milling, and French home appliances

Sugar refinery, water purification, steel milling, and French home appliances Net worth: $5.1 billion

Issad Rebrab is the founder and CEO of Cevital, the biggest privately-held company in Algeria. The company owns one of the largest sugar refineries in the world.

He also owns Groupe Brandt, a French home appliances maker, a German water purification company, and an Italian steel mill. His net worth is $5.1 billion.

7. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.3 billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu, chief executive officer of BUA Group, at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: @Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4th August 1960

4th August 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Nigeria

Nigeria Source of wealth: Cement production, sugar refining and real estate

Cement production, sugar refining and real estate Net worth: $5.3 billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu has a net worth of $5.3 billion. He is the founder of BUA Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. In 2020, he merged his privately-owned Obu Cement company with Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria. BUA Cement PLC trades on the Nigerian stock exchange.

6. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion

Christo Wiese poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview at the Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. offices in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 10th September 1941

10th September 1941 Age: 81 years (as of 2022)

81 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading

Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading Net worth: $5.4 billion

Christoffel Wiese is a veteran business leader from South Africa with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is the chairman of Steinhoff Holdings NV, a global retailer with more than 40 brands in over 30 countries.

He also serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes. Besides, he has invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange and is the owner of Lanzerac Manor & Winery and wine producer Lourensford Estate.

5. Mike Adenuga - $5.6 billion

Date of birth: 29th April 1953

29th April 1953 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Nigeria

Nigeria Source of wealth: Telecom and oil production.

Telecom and oil production. Net worth: $5.6 billion

Mike Adenuga is the owner of Globacom, the third-largest mobile phone network operator in Nigeria. He has built a fortune of at least $5.6 billion in telecom and oil production. Conoil Producing, his oil exploration firm, operates in the Niger Delta.

4. Nassef Sawiris - $6.8 billion

Nassef Sawiris poses for a photograph after an interview in New York, U.S.A. Photo: @Stephen Yang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 19th January 1961

19th January 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Egypt

Egypt Source of wealth: Nitrogen fertilizer production

Nitrogen fertilizer production Net worth: $6.8 billion

Nassef Sawiris is an African billionaire with a net worth of $6.8 billion. He runs Orascom Construction Industries, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers. The company trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

He also has a 6% stake in Adidas sportswear and a 5% stake in New York-listed firm Madison Square Garden Sports.

3. Johann Rupert & family - $7.6 billion

Johann Rupert attends the official opening of the "Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future" exhibition in Venice, Italy. Photo: @Alberto Bernasconi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1st June 1950

1st June 1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Trading luxury products

Trading luxury products Net worth: $7.6 billion

The list of rich people in Africa cannot be complete without Johann Rupert, a man worth $7.6 billion. He is the chairman of a Swiss luxury goods company called Compagnie Financiere Richemont. The firm is known for the brands Cartier and Montblanc.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $8.4 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer, the Chairman of De Beers, stands in a De Beers boardroom in Gaborone, Botswana. Photo: @Per-Anders Pettersson/Reportage by Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8th June 1945

8th June 1945 Age: 77 years (as of 2022)

77 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Source of wealth: Diamond trade and aviation

Diamond trade and aviation Net worth: $8.4 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of African billionaires in 2022. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion. He has amassed his wealth from trading diamonds.

He inherited the diamond trading business called DeBeers from his father. In addition to DeBeers, he owns and runs Fireblade Aviation, a firm that offers chattered flights in Johannesburg.

1. Aliko Dangote - $11.6 billion

Aliko Dangote speaks during a session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: @Chris Ratcliffe

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 10th April 1957

10th April 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Country of origin: Nigeria

Nigeria Source of wealth: Cement, sugar, automobile

Cement, sugar, automobile Net worth: $11.6 billion

Aliko Dangote is the richest black man in the world as of 2022. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion. Most of his wealth comes from Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement manufacturing, sugar refining, automobile manufacturing, and oil refining.

Who is the richest man in Africa in 2022?

The wealthiest man on the continent in 2022 is Aliko Dangote. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion.

Which country in Africa has the most millionaires?

South Africa is to the highest number of millionaires in Africa. The country had 39,300 high-net-worth individuals, making up about a third of the total number of millionaires on the continent.

Who are the richest people in Africa?

The wealthiest people on the continent are Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab, Naguib Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.

The richest man in Africa in 2022 is Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Group in Nigeria. He is followed by Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng