15 Richest men in Africa in 2022 and their net worth and age
Africa is a continent blessed with great minds, successful entrepreneurs, and career people. The wealthiest people on the continent do not have a single income stream. Instead, they have interests in multiple sectors. Discover the richest man in Africa and how they made their wealth.
The richest man in Africa is worth billions of dollars. There are several other billionaires on the continent with stakes in multiple industries.
Richest men in Africa in 2022
Below is a list of Africa’s wealthiest people in 2022. All of them are worth billions of dollars.
15. Michiel Le Roux - $1.3 billion
- Date of birth: 24th May 1949
- Age: 73 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Banking industry
- Net worth: $1.3 billion
Michiel Le Roux is the founder of Capitec Bank. The financial institution targets the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the business and is the chairperson and one of the board members. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2022.
14. Aziz Akhannouch - $1.8 billion
- Year of birth: 1961
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Morocco
- Source of wealth: Petroleum, gas and chemicals
- Net worth: $1.8 billion
Aziz Akhannouch is the Prime Minister of Morocco. His government took office on 7th October 2021. He is the majority owner of Akwa Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate co-founded by his father.
The conglomerate has interests in petroleum, gas and chemicals. The Moroccan Prime Minister has a net worth of $1.8 billion.
13. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion
- Date of birth: 23rd June 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals
- Net worth: $1.9 billion
Stephen Saad is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare, a leading ph*rmaceutical company in South Africa. He has a net worth of $1.9 billion. The company is traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It markets generic medicines in 150 countries.
12. Koos Bekker - $2.1 billion
- Date of birth: 14th December 1952
- Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Media and investments
- Net worth: $2.1 billion
Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker has a net worth of $2.1 billion. He is known for transforming Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV company. He was the CEO of Naspers until March 2014. The following year, he returned to the company as the chairman.
11. Mohamed Mansour - $2.5 billion
- Year of birth: 1948
- Age: 74 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Egypt
- Source of wealth: Auto
- Net worth: $2.5 billion
Mohamed Mansour has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He is the overseer of Mansour Group, a family conglomerate founded by his late father in 1952. In 1975, he founded General Motors dealerships in Egypt. Mansour served as Egypt's Minister of Transportation from 2006 to 2009.
10. Patrice Motsepe - $2.5 billion
- Date of birth: 28th January 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Mining
- Net worth: $2.5 billion
Patrice Motsepe's wealth is derived from the mining industry, and his current net worth is $2.5 billion. Motsepe founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns a private equity company called African Rainbow Capital.
9. Naguib Sawiris - $3.4 billion
- Date of birth: 15th June 1954
- Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Egypt
- Source of wealth: Telecom
- Net worth: $3.4 billion
Naguib Sawiris is Nassef Sawiris' brother. He built a fortune in telecom. In 2011, he sold Orascom Telecom to Russian telecom firm Veon in a multibillion-dollar transaction.
He is the chair of Orascom TMT Investments and the owner of Silversands Resort on the Caribbean island of Grenada. His net worth is $3.4 billion.
8. Issad Rebrab & family - $5.1 billion
- Date of birth: 27th May 1944
- Age: 78 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Algeria
- Source of wealth: Sugar refinery, water purification, steel milling, and French home appliances
- Net worth: $5.1 billion
Issad Rebrab is the founder and CEO of Cevital, the biggest privately-held company in Algeria. The company owns one of the largest sugar refineries in the world.
He also owns Groupe Brandt, a French home appliances maker, a German water purification company, and an Italian steel mill. His net worth is $5.1 billion.
7. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.3 billion
- Date of birth: 4th August 1960
- Age: 62 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Nigeria
- Source of wealth: Cement production, sugar refining and real estate
- Net worth: $5.3 billion
Abdul Samad Rabiu has a net worth of $5.3 billion. He is the founder of BUA Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. In 2020, he merged his privately-owned Obu Cement company with Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria. BUA Cement PLC trades on the Nigerian stock exchange.
6. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion
- Date of birth: 10th September 1941
- Age: 81 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading
- Net worth: $5.4 billion
Christoffel Wiese is a veteran business leader from South Africa with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is the chairman of Steinhoff Holdings NV, a global retailer with more than 40 brands in over 30 countries.
He also serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes. Besides, he has invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange and is the owner of Lanzerac Manor & Winery and wine producer Lourensford Estate.
5. Mike Adenuga - $5.6 billion
- Date of birth: 29th April 1953
- Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Nigeria
- Source of wealth: Telecom and oil production.
- Net worth: $5.6 billion
Mike Adenuga is the owner of Globacom, the third-largest mobile phone network operator in Nigeria. He has built a fortune of at least $5.6 billion in telecom and oil production. Conoil Producing, his oil exploration firm, operates in the Niger Delta.
4. Nassef Sawiris - $6.8 billion
- Date of birth: 19th January 1961
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Egypt
- Source of wealth: Nitrogen fertilizer production
- Net worth: $6.8 billion
Nassef Sawiris is an African billionaire with a net worth of $6.8 billion. He runs Orascom Construction Industries, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers. The company trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.
He also has a 6% stake in Adidas sportswear and a 5% stake in New York-listed firm Madison Square Garden Sports.
3. Johann Rupert & family - $7.6 billion
- Date of birth: 1st June 1950
- Age: 72 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Trading luxury products
- Net worth: $7.6 billion
The list of rich people in Africa cannot be complete without Johann Rupert, a man worth $7.6 billion. He is the chairman of a Swiss luxury goods company called Compagnie Financiere Richemont. The firm is known for the brands Cartier and Montblanc.
2. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $8.4 billion
- Date of birth: 8th June 1945
- Age: 77 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Source of wealth: Diamond trade and aviation
- Net worth: $8.4 billion
Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of African billionaires in 2022. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion. He has amassed his wealth from trading diamonds.
He inherited the diamond trading business called DeBeers from his father. In addition to DeBeers, he owns and runs Fireblade Aviation, a firm that offers chattered flights in Johannesburg.
1. Aliko Dangote - $11.6 billion
- Date of birth: 10th April 1957
- Age: 65 years (as of 2022)
- Country of origin: Nigeria
- Source of wealth: Cement, sugar, automobile
- Net worth: $11.6 billion
Aliko Dangote is the richest black man in the world as of 2022. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion. Most of his wealth comes from Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement manufacturing, sugar refining, automobile manufacturing, and oil refining.
Who is the richest man in Africa in 2022?
The wealthiest man on the continent in 2022 is Aliko Dangote. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion.
Which country in Africa has the most millionaires?
South Africa is to the highest number of millionaires in Africa. The country had 39,300 high-net-worth individuals, making up about a third of the total number of millionaires on the continent.
Who are the richest people in Africa?
The wealthiest people on the continent are Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab, Naguib Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.
The richest man in Africa in 2022 is Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Group in Nigeria. He is followed by Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa.
