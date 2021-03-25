Global site navigation

Local editions

15 Richest men in Africa in 2022 and their net worth and age
Top 10

15 Richest men in Africa in 2022 and their net worth and age

by  Tunde Ososanya Cyprine Apindi

Africa is a continent blessed with great minds, successful entrepreneurs, and career people. The wealthiest people on the continent do not have a single income stream. Instead, they have interests in multiple sectors. Discover the richest man in Africa and how they made their wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

rich people in Africa
Some of the richest people in Africa. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS, @Waldo Swiegers, @Dwayne Senior, @Simon Dawson, @Jason Alden, @Sima Diab, @Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, @Waldo Swiegers (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The richest man in Africa is worth billions of dollars. There are several other billionaires on the continent with stakes in multiple industries.

Richest men in Africa in 2022

Below is a list of Africa’s wealthiest people in 2022. All of them are worth billions of dollars.

15. Michiel Le Roux - $1.3 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Read also

Toddler killed in rare giraffe attack in South Africa

  • Date of birth: 24th May 1949
  • Age: 73 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Banking industry
  • Net worth: $1.3 billion

Michiel Le Roux is the founder of Capitec Bank. The financial institution targets the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the business and is the chairperson and one of the board members. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2022.

14. Aziz Akhannouch - $1.8 billion

african billionaires
Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of birth: 1961
  • Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Morocco
  • Source of wealth: Petroleum, gas and chemicals
  • Net worth: $1.8 billion

Aziz Akhannouch is the Prime Minister of Morocco. His government took office on 7th October 2021. He is the majority owner of Akwa Group, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate co-founded by his father.

Read also

Gold mining threatens 'forest giraffe' in DR Congo

The conglomerate has interests in petroleum, gas and chemicals. The Moroccan Prime Minister has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

13. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion

african billionaires
Stephen Saad poses for a photograph following an interview at the company offices in Durban, South Africa. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 23rd June 1964
  • Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals
  • Net worth: $1.9 billion

Stephen Saad is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare, a leading ph*rmaceutical company in South Africa. He has a net worth of $1.9 billion. The company is traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It markets generic medicines in 150 countries.

12. Koos Bekker - $2.1 billion

rich people in Africa
Koos Bekker gestures as he speaks during the company's extraordinary general meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 14th December 1952
  • Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Media and investments
  • Net worth: $2.1 billion

Jacobus Petrus "Koos" Bekker has a net worth of $2.1 billion. He is known for transforming Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV company. He was the CEO of Naspers until March 2014. The following year, he returned to the company as the chairman.

Read also

Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote

11. Mohamed Mansour - $2.5 billion

rich people in Africa
Mohamed Mansour, president of Mansour Group, poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K. Photo: @Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of birth: 1948
  • Age: 74 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Egypt
  • Source of wealth: Auto
  • Net worth: $2.5 billion

Mohamed Mansour has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He is the overseer of Mansour Group, a family conglomerate founded by his late father in 1952. In 1975, he founded General Motors dealerships in Egypt. Mansour served as Egypt's Minister of Transportation from 2006 to 2009.

10. Patrice Motsepe - $2.5 billion

richest black man in the world
Patrice Motsepe walks inside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: @Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 28th January 1962
  • Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Mining
  • Net worth: $2.5 billion

Patrice Motsepe's wealth is derived from the mining industry, and his current net worth is $2.5 billion. Motsepe founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns a private equity company called African Rainbow Capital.

Read also

Africa’s top richest men in October 2022, Dangote leads

9. Naguib Sawiris - $3.4 billion

rich people in Africa
Naguib Sawiris poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: @Sima Diab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 15th June 1954
  • Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Egypt
  • Source of wealth: Telecom
  • Net worth: $3.4 billion

Naguib Sawiris is Nassef Sawiris' brother. He built a fortune in telecom. In 2011, he sold Orascom Telecom to Russian telecom firm Veon in a multibillion-dollar transaction.

He is the chair of Orascom TMT Investments and the owner of Silversands Resort on the Caribbean island of Grenada. His net worth is $3.4 billion.

8. Issad Rebrab & family - $5.1 billion

african billionaires
Issad Rebrab, Algerian entrepreneur and CEO of CEVITAL industrial group, sitting in his office in Algiers, Algeria. Photo: @FAROUK BATICHE/AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 27th May 1944
  • Age: 78 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Algeria
  • Source of wealth: Sugar refinery, water purification, steel milling, and French home appliances
  • Net worth: $5.1 billion

Issad Rebrab is the founder and CEO of Cevital, the biggest privately-held company in Algeria. The company owns one of the largest sugar refineries in the world.

Read also

Mass protest hits Abuja as COVID-19 contractors block FCT minister’s office

He also owns Groupe Brandt, a French home appliances maker, a German water purification company, and an Italian steel mill. His net worth is $5.1 billion.

7. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.3 billion

richest man in africa
Abdul Samad Rabiu, chief executive officer of BUA Group, at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: @Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 4th August 1960
  • Age: 62 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Nigeria
  • Source of wealth: Cement production, sugar refining and real estate
  • Net worth: $5.3 billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu has a net worth of $5.3 billion. He is the founder of BUA Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. In 2020, he merged his privately-owned Obu Cement company with Cement Co. of Northern Nigeria. BUA Cement PLC trades on the Nigerian stock exchange.

6. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion

Who is the richest man in Africa in 2022?
Christo Wiese poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview at the Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. offices in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: UGC
  • Date of birth: 10th September 1941
  • Age: 81 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Fashion and clothing, winery, and stock trading
  • Net worth: $5.4 billion

Read also

Nigeria floods toll has passed 600: government

Christoffel Wiese is a veteran business leader from South Africa with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He is the chairman of Steinhoff Holdings NV, a global retailer with more than 40 brands in over 30 countries.

He also serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes. Besides, he has invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange and is the owner of Lanzerac Manor & Winery and wine producer Lourensford Estate.

5. Mike Adenuga - $5.6 billion

  • Date of birth: 29th April 1953
  • Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Nigeria
  • Source of wealth: Telecom and oil production.
  • Net worth: $5.6 billion

Mike Adenuga is the owner of Globacom, the third-largest mobile phone network operator in Nigeria. He has built a fortune of at least $5.6 billion in telecom and oil production. Conoil Producing, his oil exploration firm, operates in the Niger Delta.

Read also

At least 20 dead in Colombia bus accident: police

4. Nassef Sawiris - $6.8 billion

african billionaires
Nassef Sawiris poses for a photograph after an interview in New York, U.S.A. Photo: @Stephen Yang/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: UGC
  • Date of birth: 19th January 1961
  • Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Egypt
  • Source of wealth: Nitrogen fertilizer production
  • Net worth: $6.8 billion

Nassef Sawiris is an African billionaire with a net worth of $6.8 billion. He runs Orascom Construction Industries, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers. The company trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

He also has a 6% stake in Adidas sportswear and a 5% stake in New York-listed firm Madison Square Garden Sports.

3. Johann Rupert & family - $7.6 billion

african billionaires
Johann Rupert attends the official opening of the "Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future" exhibition in Venice, Italy. Photo: @Alberto Bernasconi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 1st June 1950
  • Age: 72 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Trading luxury products
  • Net worth: $7.6 billion

The list of rich people in Africa cannot be complete without Johann Rupert, a man worth $7.6 billion. He is the chairman of a Swiss luxury goods company called Compagnie Financiere Richemont. The firm is known for the brands Cartier and Montblanc.

Read also

Retired NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battling brain tumor

2. Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $8.4 billion

rich people in Africa
Nicky Oppenheimer, the Chairman of De Beers, stands in a De Beers boardroom in Gaborone, Botswana. Photo: @Per-Anders Pettersson/Reportage by Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 8th June 1945
  • Age: 77 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Source of wealth: Diamond trade and aviation
  • Net worth: $8.4 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of African billionaires in 2022. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion. He has amassed his wealth from trading diamonds.

He inherited the diamond trading business called DeBeers from his father. In addition to DeBeers, he owns and runs Fireblade Aviation, a firm that offers chattered flights in Johannesburg.

1. Aliko Dangote - $11.6 billion

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote speaks during a session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: @Chris Ratcliffe
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 10th April 1957
  • Age: 65 years (as of 2022)
  • Country of origin: Nigeria
  • Source of wealth: Cement, sugar, automobile
  • Net worth: $11.6 billion

Aliko Dangote is the richest black man in the world as of 2022. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion. Most of his wealth comes from Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement manufacturing, sugar refining, automobile manufacturing, and oil refining.

Read also

Abdulsamad Rabiu overtakes Mike Adenuga as Nigeria's second richest man after making over N87bn in hours

Who is the richest man in Africa in 2022?

The wealthiest man on the continent in 2022 is Aliko Dangote. He has a net worth of $11.6 billion.

Which country in Africa has the most millionaires?

South Africa is to the highest number of millionaires in Africa. The country had 39,300 high-net-worth individuals, making up about a third of the total number of millionaires on the continent.

Who are the richest people in Africa?

The wealthiest people on the continent are Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab, Naguib Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.

The richest man in Africa in 2022 is Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Group in Nigeria. He is followed by Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa.

READ ALSO: Top 15 richest towns in Anambra state: Interesting facts

Legit.ng recently published a list of the richest towns in Anambra State. The state was created on 27th August 1991 and is located in the southeastern region of the country.

Read also

JPMorgan Chase reports lower profits, warns of economic 'headwinds'

The state's natural resources attract many investors and industrialists. As a result, it has several rich towns.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel