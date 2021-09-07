Kerryn Feehan’s biography: age, height, birthday, dating history
Kerryn Feehan is a New York-based comedian, writer, actress, and producer. She was the creator and host of the Kraine Theater's Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off!. She also appears on Keith and the Girl and This Week in Jackin, among other podcasts.
The actress is known for making people laugh with her enticing jokes. Here is a look at more details about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kerryn Feehan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 May, 1983
- Age: 38 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States
- Current residence: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 112
- Weight in kilograms: 51
- Body measurement in inches: 34-26-39
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-99
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Marymount Manhattan College
- Profession: Actress, writer, comedian
- Instagram: @kerrynfeehan
Kerryn Feehan's bio
Kerryn is from Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States. She was raised by parents who were initially sceptical of her desire to pursue a career in comedy.
How old is Kerryn Feehan?
Kerryn Feehan's age is 38 years old as of 2021.
When is Kerryn Feehan's birthday?
Kerryn Feehan the comedian celebrates her birthday on 1 May. She was born in 1983.
Education
Concerning her educational background, the comedian attended Marymount Manhattan College.
Career
Kerryn Feehan is a professional comedian who enjoys making people laugh with her jokes. She co-hosts The Stand NYC, a popular show that many people like. In addition, she mainly appears on Comedy Central, TLC and TruTv.
She also hosted and produced the show Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off!. She is also an accomplished comic writer whose work can be found on sites like SomeECards, The Reductress or The Loom.
She made her acting debut in 2006, playing Ginger in the short film The Reunion. She has seven acting credits to her name. The comedian wrote and produced the film Sh*tfaced, released in 2016. She plays Gretchen in the upcoming movie Straighten Up and Fly Right.
Kerryn Feehan's movies and TV shows
Here are the shows and films she has appeared in.
Films
- 2016: Sh*tfaced as Kerryn
- 2012: How to Score Your Life as Aubrey
- 2010: Maximum Stache as Jogger
- 2009: Pre as Julie
- 2006: The Reunion as Ginger
She has also appeared on several television programmes, including:
- 2020: The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast)
- 2020: Chrissie Mayr Podcast
- 2019: Celebrity Pets: Unleashed
- 2018: Anya Marina: Indie-pendent Woman
- 2016: My Big Fat Fabulous Life
- 2015: RoastMasters
Who has Kerryn Feehan dated?
Kerryn is very private about her dating life; hence no information on Kerryn Feehan's boyfriend is available. However, during a podcast with Willie and Large, she did reveal that she had dated one of the Lucas brothers and Luis J Gomez. She also mentioned that she enjoys dating comedians.
Who is Kerryn Feehan's husband?
The American comedian has never been married. She did say, though, that she would eventually have to settle down one day.
What is Kerryn Feehan's height?
She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 51 kg. Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches (86-60-99 cm).
Social media
The actress is active on social media, with over 46 thousand followers on Instagram. She is also on Twitter and has her own YouTube channel, where she does comedy and engages in entertaining discussions.
Kerryn Feehan is a talented comedian who has brought joy to many people through her comedy. She is also dedicated and well-liked for her outstanding performances in a variety of roles.
