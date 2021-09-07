Kerryn Feehan’s biography: age, height, birthday, dating history

Kerryn Feehan is a New York-based comedian, writer, actress, and producer. She was the creator and host of the Kraine Theater's Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off!. She also appears on Keith and the Girl and This Week in Jackin, among other podcasts.

Kerryn Feehan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

The actress is known for making people laugh with her enticing jokes. Here is a look at more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Kerryn Feehan

Kerryn Feehan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 May, 1983

1 May, 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2021)

38 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States

Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States Current residence: Brooklyn, New York, US

Brooklyn, New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 112

112 Weight in kilograms: 51

51 Body measurement in inches: 34-26-39

34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-99

86-60-99 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Marymount Manhattan College

Marymount Manhattan College Profession: Actress, writer, comedian

Actress, writer, comedian Instagram: @kerrynfeehan

Kerryn Feehan's bio

Kerryn is from Marshfield, Massachusetts, United States. She was raised by parents who were initially sceptical of her desire to pursue a career in comedy.

How old is Kerryn Feehan?

Kerryn Feehan's age is 38 years old as of 2021.

When is Kerryn Feehan's birthday?

Kerryn Feehan the comedian celebrates her birthday on 1 May. She was born in 1983.

Education

Concerning her educational background, the comedian attended Marymount Manhattan College.

Career

Kerryn Feehan is a professional comedian who enjoys making people laugh with her jokes. She co-hosts The Stand NYC, a popular show that many people like. In addition, she mainly appears on Comedy Central, TLC and TruTv.

She also hosted and produced the show Stand Up and Take Your Clothes Off!. She is also an accomplished comic writer whose work can be found on sites like SomeECards, The Reductress or The Loom.

She made her acting debut in 2006, playing Ginger in the short film The Reunion. She has seven acting credits to her name. The comedian wrote and produced the film Sh*tfaced, released in 2016. She plays Gretchen in the upcoming movie Straighten Up and Fly Right.

Kerryn Feehan's movies and TV shows

Here are the shows and films she has appeared in.

Films

2016: Sh*tfaced as Kerryn

as Kerryn 2012: How to Score Your Life as Aubrey

as Aubrey 2010: Maximum Stache as Jogger

as Jogger 2009: Pre as Julie

as Julie 2006: The Reunion as Ginger

She has also appeared on several television programmes, including:

2020: The Mangina Dialogues (Podcast)

2020: Chrissie Mayr Podcast

2019: Celebrity Pets: Unleashed

2018: Anya Marina: Indie-pendent Woman

2016: My Big Fat Fabulous Life

2015: RoastMasters

Who has Kerryn Feehan dated?

Kerryn Feehan performing. Photo: @kerrynfeehan

Source: Instagram

Kerryn is very private about her dating life; hence no information on Kerryn Feehan's boyfriend is available. However, during Willie and Large, she did reveal that she had dated one of the Lucas brothers and Luis J Gomez. She also mentioned that she enjoys dating comedians.

Who is Kerryn Feehan's husband?

The American comedian has never been married. She did say, though, that she would eventually have to settle down one day.

What is Kerryn Feehan's height?

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 51 kg. Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches (86-60-99 cm).

Social media

The actress is active on social media, with over 46 thousand followers on Instagram. She is also on Twitter and has her own YouTube channel, where she does comedy and engages in entertaining discussions.

Kerryn Feehan is a talented comedian who has brought joy to many people through her comedy. She is also dedicated and well-liked for her outstanding performances in a variety of roles.

