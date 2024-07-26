Congratulatory messages have trailed a video showing the magnificent house a Nigerian man constructed

His younger sister had taken to social media to celebrate her brother's house feat and shared the video in the process

Many internet users commended the lady's elder brother for the beautiful structure, while others wished the same for themselves

An excited Nigerian lady has shown off the majestic house her elder brother built.

In a TikTok video, @joyceblizz2 shared a video of the house as she congratulated her elder sibling.

She shared a video of the house her brother built. Photo Credit: @joyceblizz2

Her TikTok video captured the exterior and compound of the house. The clip was a night view of the structure.

The colour combination of the house was white and black -white for the walls and black for the roofing.

The whole compound was tiled. @joyceblizz2's video got people talking.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated with her elder bother

lady fire said:

"Congratulations bro God wan do am for you go do am for my husband and I in Jesus name Amen."

janettemitopeadefuwa said:

"Congratulations to you bros,God who did yours i pray He will provide for me and my husband to build our own o in Jesus' name(Amen)."

user263322341349 said:

"I receive my own congratulations in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

Omovigho 💞♌️ said:

"Since morning I’ve been seeing house stuffs on my fyp I claim mine and congratulations 🍾."

Celestinaodion said:

"Congratulations 🍾🎉🎈🎊 I tap from this blessings upon me and my husband in Jesus Christ mighty name of Nazareth Amen."

prince_motive said:

"Congratulations 🎉 Dear.

"It's still gonna be a year of Congratulations 🎉 over Congratulations."

divineofgood.life said:

"I will keep congratulating others until it’s my."

Becky💫Spec🥵🤍 said:

"Congratulations dear i tap for my brothers."

