Top 20 richest comedians in the world laughing all the way to the bank

In a world where laughter is priceless, there is a select group of comedians who have mastered the skill of making everyone laugh and have also acquired astounding fortunes. Here are the top 20 richest comedians in the world.

Laughter is said to be the best medicine, but for the world's top 20 richest comedians, it's therapeutic and profitable. These comedians are cashing in on their hilarious skills, making millions of dollars each year from the delight they provide to their audiences.

Top 20 richest comedians in the world

How much do comedians make? Every comedian's earnings depend on tours, specials, and brand endorsements. Here is a list of comedians who have made the most money over the last twelve months.

20. Rowan Atkinson - $159 million

Full name: Rowan Sebastian Atkinson

Rowan Sebastian Atkinson Date of birth: 6 January 1955

6 January 1955 Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)

68 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Consett, United Kingdom

Rowan is one of the masters of physical comedy, best known for his character as Mr. Bean. Rowan Atkinson's net worth is around $159 million.

Atkinson frequently portrays authoritative characters, particularly priests and vicars, who say ludicrous lines in a flawlessly deadpan manner. Rowan is also an obsessive vehicle collector who owns several high-end sports cars.

19. Ricky Gervais - $160 million

Full name: Ricky Dene Gervais

Ricky Dene Gervais Date of birth: 25 June 1961

25 June 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)

62 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Whitley, Reading, United Kingdom

Ricky Gervais is one of the most wealthy stand-up comedians, earning $1.75 million for a single stand-up performance. His primary source of money has come from The Office, which he wrote, created and starred in from 2001 to 2003. Ricky Gervais is estimated to have a net worth of $160 million.

18. Drew Carey - $165 million

Full name: Drew Allison Carey

Drew Allison Carey Date of birth: 23 May 1958

23 May 1958 Age: 65 years old as of 2023

65 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Drew Carey is an American actor, comedian and television host with a net worth of $165 million. Drew Carey is best known for his appearances on The Drew Carey Show and as the host of The Price is Right.

What is Drew Carey's annual salary? He is one of the world's highest-paid TV hosts, receiving $12.5 million yearly for hosting The Price Is Right.

17. Bill Murray - $185 million

Full name: William James Murray

William James Murray Date of birth: 21 September 1950

21 September 1950 Age: 72 years old (as of 2023)

72 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States

Bill Murray is an actor and comedian with a net worth of $185 million. Bill has been an actor for almost 50 years and has acted in various films and television shows.

He gained fame after appearing on Saturday Night Live from 1977 until 1980. Bill Murray's most successful films include Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, and Kingpin.

16. Steve Harvey - $200 million

Full name: Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr.

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. Date of birth: 17 January 1957

17 January 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)

66 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, United States

Steve is one of the richest black comedians and one of the most celebrated entertainers in the world. He hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, and Family Feud Africa. Steve Harvey has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

15. Ray Romano - $200 million

Full name: Raymond Albert Romano

Raymond Albert Romano Date of birth: 21 December 1957

21 December 1957 Age: 65 years old (as of 2023)

65 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Raymond is one of the famous American stand-up comedians, best known for his role as Ray Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

He has also starred in Bupkis, Somewhere in Queens, Made for Love, One Day at a Time and Bad Education. Ray Romano is one of the wealthiest comedians, with a net worth of $200 million.

14. Conan O'Brien - $200 million

Full name: Conan Christopher O'Brien

Conan Christopher O'Brien Date of birth: 18 April 1963

18 April 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)

60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brookline, Massachusetts, United States

O'Brien is best known as the host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Since 2018, he has also hosted the podcast series Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and is planning to begin a travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, on Max. Conan O'Brien is worth $200 million as of 2023.

13. Dan Aykroyd - $250 million

Full name: Daniel Edward Aykroyd

Daniel Edward Aykroyd Date of birth: 1 July 1952

1 July 1952 Age: 70 years old (as of 2023)

70 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada

Dan Aykroyd is one of the best Canadian comedians who has gained success throughout his career. Dan Aykroyd has appeared as an actor in The Simpsons, Hotel Paranormal and Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return. Dan Aykroyd's net worth is alleged to be $250 million.

12. Seth MacFarlane - $300 million

Full name: Seth Woodbury MacFarlane

Seth Woodbury MacFarlane Date of birth: 26 October 1973

26 October 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

49 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kent, Connecticut, United States

Besides comedy, Seth MacFarlane is also an American actor, animator, writer, producer, and singer. He is best known for creating the animated television series Family Guy and for his work on other animated shows, films, and music.

Seth MacFarlane has an estimated net worth of $300 million, making him one of the richest comedians in the industry.

11. Larry David - $400 million

Full name: Lawrence Gene David

Lawrence Gene David Date of birth: 2 July 1947

2 July 1947 Age: 75 years old (as of 2023)

75 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sheepshead Bay, New York, United States

David pursued stand-up comedy while working odd jobs to make ends meet. He landed his first comedic writing and performing gig for the ABC variety show Fridays in 1980.

He rose to prominence after creating the HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David's net worth is $400 million as of 2023.

10. David Letterman - $400 million

Full name: David Michael Letterman

David Michael Letterman Date of birth: 12 April 1947

12 April 1947 Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)

76 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

David has a net worth of $400 million. He is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer.

He is most recognized for his work as the host of Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with David Letterman. David Letterman currently hosts the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

9. Bill Cosby - $400 million

Full name: William Henry Cosby Jr.

William Henry Cosby Jr. Date of birth: 12 July 1937

12 July 1937 Age: 85 years old (as of 2023)

85 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Cosby gained widespread fame and success in the 1960s and 1970s with his stand-up comedy performances. He has appeared in several television movies and shows, including Cosby, Touched by an Angel, The Cosby Mysteries, and Bradymania: A Very Brady Special.

The comedian has also received numerous awards throughout his career. Bill Cosby is among the top richest comedians, with an estimated net worth of $400 million.

8. Adam Sandler - $440 million

Full name: Adam Richard Sandler

Adam Richard Sandler Date of birth: 9 September 1966

9 September 1966 Age: 56 years old (as of 2023)

56 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

He has a net worth estimated at $440 million. Adam Sandler rose to national prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Adam Sandler has also appeared in Murder Mystery, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Saturday Night Live: Cut for Time.

7. Kevin Hart - $450 million

Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart

Kevin Darnell Hart Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)

44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Kevin is one of the most popular stand-up comedians and one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Kevin Hart has a net worth of $450 million.

As an actor, Kevin has appeared in numerous films and TV series, such as Celebrity Game Face, Fatherhood and Kevin Hart: Irresponsible. He is currently married to Eniko Parrish.

6. Jay Leno - $450 million

Full name: James Douglas Muir Leno

James Douglas Muir Leno Date of birth: 28 April 1950

28 April 1950 Age: 73 years old (as of 2023)

73 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States

Jay Leno has been one of the richest stand-up comedians in the industry for a while now. What is Jay Leno known for? He became famous for hosting NBC's The Tonight Show from 1992 until 2009.

Leno has a regular piece in Popular Mechanics, where he shows off his automobile collection and gives automotive tips. He also contributes to The Sunday Times with "Motormouth" stories.

5. Ellen DeGeneres - $500 million

Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres

Ellen Lee DeGeneres Date of birth: 26 January 1958

26 January 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of 2023)

65 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Metairie, Louisiana, United States

Ellen has a net worth of $500 million, making her one of the wealthiest female comedians. Ellen DeGeneres began her career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, and she quickly rose to prominence thanks to her observant humour and sympathetic storytelling. She is best known for hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 until 2022.

4. Trey Parker - $600 million

Full name: Randolph Severn "Trey" Parker III

Randolph Severn "Trey" Parker III Date of birth: 19 October 1969

19 October 1969 Age: 53 years old (as of 2023)

53 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Conifer, Colorado, United States

He is a writer, producer, director, composer, animator, and actor from the United States. Trey Parker has a $600 million net worth. He is best known for co-creating South Park and co-developing the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon.

3. Matt Stone - $700 million

Full name: Matthew Richard Stone

Matthew Richard Stone Date of birth: 26 May 1971

26 May 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2023)

52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Matt is an American actor, animator, filmmaker, and composer whose net worth is $700 million. He has been in the comedy industry for years. Matt Stone's works include Team America: World Police and South Park: Post COVID.

2. Byron Allen - $800 million

Full name: Byron Allen Folks

Byron Allen Folks Date of birth: 22 April 1961

22 April 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)

62 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Besides comedy, Byron Allen is an American businessman and television producer. He founded the American media company Entertainment Studios.

Allen began his career as a stand-up comedian and rose to prominence after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Real People. Byron Allen's current net worth is $800 million.

1. Jerry Seinfeld - $950 million

Full name: Jerome Allen Seinfeld

Jerome Allen Seinfeld Date of birth: 29 April 1954

29 April 1954 Age: 69 years old (as of 2023)

69 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Jerry is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Jerry Seinfeld is considered the richest comedian in the world, with a net worth of $950 million. One of his greatest creations is the TV show Seinfeld, which he co-created with Larry David.

Some of his TV specials include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short.

Who are the top 10 richest comedians?

Here are the top 10 richest comedians in the world and their net worths.

Jerry Seinfeld - $950 million

Byron Allen - $800 million

Matt Stone - $700 million

Trey Parker - $600 million

Ellen DeGeneres - $500 million

Jay Leno - $450 million

Kevin Hart - $450 million

Adam Sandler - $440 million

Bill Cosby - $400 million

David Letterman - $400 million

Who are the richest comedians?

Here is a summary table of the richest comedians in the world.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Jerry Seinfeld $950 million 2 Byron Allen $800 million 3 Matt Stone $700 million 4 Trey Parker $600 million 5 Ellen DeGeneres $500 million 6 Jay Leno $450 million 7 Kevin Hart $450 million 8 Adam Sandler $440 million 9 Bill Cosby $400 million 10 David Letterman $400 million 11 Larry David $400 million 12 Seth MacFarlane $300 million 13 Dan Aykroyd $250 million 14 Conan O'Brien $200 million 15 Ray Romano $200 million 16 Steve Harvey $200 million 17 Bill Murray $185 million 18 Drew Carey $165 million 19 Ricky Gervais $160 million 20 Rowan Atkinson $159 million

These are some of the most well-known richest comedians and their estimated net worth. They have accumulated millions through their professions as comedians and other endeavours such as acting and business.

