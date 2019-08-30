Top 20 richest comedians in the world laughing all the way to the bank
In a world where laughter is priceless, there is a select group of comedians who have mastered the skill of making everyone laugh and have also acquired astounding fortunes. Here are the top 20 richest comedians in the world.
Laughter is said to be the best medicine, but for the world's top 20 richest comedians, it's therapeutic and profitable. These comedians are cashing in on their hilarious skills, making millions of dollars each year from the delight they provide to their audiences.
Top 20 richest comedians in the world
How much do comedians make? Every comedian's earnings depend on tours, specials, and brand endorsements. Here is a list of comedians who have made the most money over the last twelve months.
20. Rowan Atkinson - $159 million
- Full name: Rowan Sebastian Atkinson
- Date of birth: 6 January 1955
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Consett, United Kingdom
Rowan is one of the masters of physical comedy, best known for his character as Mr. Bean. Rowan Atkinson's net worth is around $159 million.
Atkinson frequently portrays authoritative characters, particularly priests and vicars, who say ludicrous lines in a flawlessly deadpan manner. Rowan is also an obsessive vehicle collector who owns several high-end sports cars.
19. Ricky Gervais - $160 million
- Full name: Ricky Dene Gervais
- Date of birth: 25 June 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Whitley, Reading, United Kingdom
Ricky Gervais is one of the most wealthy stand-up comedians, earning $1.75 million for a single stand-up performance. His primary source of money has come from The Office, which he wrote, created and starred in from 2001 to 2003. Ricky Gervais is estimated to have a net worth of $160 million.
18. Drew Carey - $165 million
- Full name: Drew Allison Carey
- Date of birth: 23 May 1958
- Age: 65 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Drew Carey is an American actor, comedian and television host with a net worth of $165 million. Drew Carey is best known for his appearances on The Drew Carey Show and as the host of The Price is Right.
What is Drew Carey's annual salary? He is one of the world's highest-paid TV hosts, receiving $12.5 million yearly for hosting The Price Is Right.
17. Bill Murray - $185 million
- Full name: William James Murray
- Date of birth: 21 September 1950
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States
Bill Murray is an actor and comedian with a net worth of $185 million. Bill has been an actor for almost 50 years and has acted in various films and television shows.
He gained fame after appearing on Saturday Night Live from 1977 until 1980. Bill Murray's most successful films include Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, and Kingpin.
16. Steve Harvey - $200 million
- Full name: Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr.
- Date of birth: 17 January 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, United States
Steve is one of the richest black comedians and one of the most celebrated entertainers in the world. He hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, and Family Feud Africa. Steve Harvey has an estimated net worth of $200 million.
15. Ray Romano - $200 million
- Full name: Raymond Albert Romano
- Date of birth: 21 December 1957
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States
Nigerians missing as four African billionaires worth over N5 trillion pledge to give out at least 50% of their wealth
Raymond is one of the famous American stand-up comedians, best known for his role as Ray Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.
He has also starred in Bupkis, Somewhere in Queens, Made for Love, One Day at a Time and Bad Education. Ray Romano is one of the wealthiest comedians, with a net worth of $200 million.
14. Conan O'Brien - $200 million
- Full name: Conan Christopher O'Brien
- Date of birth: 18 April 1963
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brookline, Massachusetts, United States
O'Brien is best known as the host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Since 2018, he has also hosted the podcast series Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and is planning to begin a travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, on Max. Conan O'Brien is worth $200 million as of 2023.
Davido performs at 2023 Juneteenth commemoration with the US vice president in attendance: "OBO is doing well"
13. Dan Aykroyd - $250 million
- Full name: Daniel Edward Aykroyd
- Date of birth: 1 July 1952
- Age: 70 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada
Dan Aykroyd is one of the best Canadian comedians who has gained success throughout his career. Dan Aykroyd has appeared as an actor in The Simpsons, Hotel Paranormal and Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return. Dan Aykroyd's net worth is alleged to be $250 million.
12. Seth MacFarlane - $300 million
- Full name: Seth Woodbury MacFarlane
- Date of birth: 26 October 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kent, Connecticut, United States
Besides comedy, Seth MacFarlane is also an American actor, animator, writer, producer, and singer. He is best known for creating the animated television series Family Guy and for his work on other animated shows, films, and music.
"Roughly N17m, still no difference": Eniola Badmus stuns many as she reveals prices of her wears in viral skit
Seth MacFarlane has an estimated net worth of $300 million, making him one of the richest comedians in the industry.
11. Larry David - $400 million
- Full name: Lawrence Gene David
- Date of birth: 2 July 1947
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Sheepshead Bay, New York, United States
David pursued stand-up comedy while working odd jobs to make ends meet. He landed his first comedic writing and performing gig for the ABC variety show Fridays in 1980.
He rose to prominence after creating the HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David's net worth is $400 million as of 2023.
10. David Letterman - $400 million
- Full name: David Michael Letterman
- Date of birth: 12 April 1947
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
Davido discloses he is building Mexican mansion for himself and Chioma, shares location, video trends
David has a net worth of $400 million. He is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer.
He is most recognized for his work as the host of Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with David Letterman. David Letterman currently hosts the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
9. Bill Cosby - $400 million
- Full name: William Henry Cosby Jr.
- Date of birth: 12 July 1937
- Age: 85 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Cosby gained widespread fame and success in the 1960s and 1970s with his stand-up comedy performances. He has appeared in several television movies and shows, including Cosby, Touched by an Angel, The Cosby Mysteries, and Bradymania: A Very Brady Special.
The comedian has also received numerous awards throughout his career. Bill Cosby is among the top richest comedians, with an estimated net worth of $400 million.
8. Adam Sandler - $440 million
- Full name: Adam Richard Sandler
- Date of birth: 9 September 1966
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
He has a net worth estimated at $440 million. Adam Sandler rose to national prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Adam Sandler has also appeared in Murder Mystery, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Saturday Night Live: Cut for Time.
7. Kevin Hart - $450 million
- Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart
- Date of birth: 6 July 1979
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Kevin is one of the most popular stand-up comedians and one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Kevin Hart has a net worth of $450 million.
Asake's new album, Work of Art hits No 1 In 14 Countries within 24 hours, fans react: "The original landlord"
As an actor, Kevin has appeared in numerous films and TV series, such as Celebrity Game Face, Fatherhood and Kevin Hart: Irresponsible. He is currently married to Eniko Parrish.
6. Jay Leno - $450 million
- Full name: James Douglas Muir Leno
- Date of birth: 28 April 1950
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States
Jay Leno has been one of the richest stand-up comedians in the industry for a while now. What is Jay Leno known for? He became famous for hosting NBC's The Tonight Show from 1992 until 2009.
Leno has a regular piece in Popular Mechanics, where he shows off his automobile collection and gives automotive tips. He also contributes to The Sunday Times with "Motormouth" stories.
5. Ellen DeGeneres - $500 million
- Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres
- Date of birth: 26 January 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Metairie, Louisiana, United States
Ellen has a net worth of $500 million, making her one of the wealthiest female comedians. Ellen DeGeneres began her career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, and she quickly rose to prominence thanks to her observant humour and sympathetic storytelling. She is best known for hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 until 2022.
4. Trey Parker - $600 million
- Full name: Randolph Severn "Trey" Parker III
- Date of birth: 19 October 1969
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Conifer, Colorado, United States
He is a writer, producer, director, composer, animator, and actor from the United States. Trey Parker has a $600 million net worth. He is best known for co-creating South Park and co-developing the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon.
3. Matt Stone - $700 million
- Full name: Matthew Richard Stone
- Date of birth: 26 May 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
Matt is an American actor, animator, filmmaker, and composer whose net worth is $700 million. He has been in the comedy industry for years. Matt Stone's works include Team America: World Police and South Park: Post COVID.
2. Byron Allen - $800 million
- Full name: Byron Allen Folks
- Date of birth: 22 April 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Besides comedy, Byron Allen is an American businessman and television producer. He founded the American media company Entertainment Studios.
Allen began his career as a stand-up comedian and rose to prominence after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Real People. Byron Allen's current net worth is $800 million.
Dangote sees biggest loss in years as $5 billion is slashed off his net worth, Rabiu loses $2.73 billion
1. Jerry Seinfeld - $950 million
- Full name: Jerome Allen Seinfeld
- Date of birth: 29 April 1954
- Age: 69 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Jerry is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Jerry Seinfeld is considered the richest comedian in the world, with a net worth of $950 million. One of his greatest creations is the TV show Seinfeld, which he co-created with Larry David.
Some of his TV specials include Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short.
Who are the top 10 richest comedians?
Here are the top 10 richest comedians in the world and their net worths.
- Jerry Seinfeld - $950 million
- Byron Allen - $800 million
- Matt Stone - $700 million
- Trey Parker - $600 million
- Ellen DeGeneres - $500 million
- Jay Leno - $450 million
- Kevin Hart - $450 million
- Adam Sandler - $440 million
- Bill Cosby - $400 million
- David Letterman - $400 million
Who are the richest comedians?
Here is a summary table of the richest comedians in the world.
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$950 million
|2
|Byron Allen
|$800 million
|3
|Matt Stone
|$700 million
|4
|Trey Parker
|$600 million
|5
|Ellen DeGeneres
|$500 million
|6
|Jay Leno
|$450 million
|7
|Kevin Hart
|$450 million
|8
|Adam Sandler
|$440 million
|9
|Bill Cosby
|$400 million
|10
|David Letterman
|$400 million
|11
|Larry David
|$400 million
|12
|Seth MacFarlane
|$300 million
|13
|Dan Aykroyd
|$250 million
|14
|Conan O'Brien
|$200 million
|15
|Ray Romano
|$200 million
|16
|Steve Harvey
|$200 million
|17
|Bill Murray
|$185 million
|18
|Drew Carey
|$165 million
|19
|Ricky Gervais
|$160 million
|20
|Rowan Atkinson
|$159 million
These are some of the most well-known richest comedians and their estimated net worth. They have accumulated millions through their professions as comedians and other endeavours such as acting and business.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the top most popular women in the world. These influential figures come from various parts of the world and are involved in immensely different work areas.
They include actresses, singers, politicians, and women from numerous other sectors. These popular women often set the pace for different aspects of society, such as political views, dressing codes, culture, science, and art. Find out more about how they came to be and their areas of interest.
Source: Legit.ng