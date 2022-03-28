Miranda May's biography: age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Miranda May is an actress, scriptwriter, and comedian from America. She is well-known for her lead role in the TV series Bunk'd. She has also been featured in other TV series and movies including Samantha Who?, E.R, and The Heartbreak Kid.

The actress taking a selfie. Photo: @themirandamay

Source: Instagram

May enjoys reading, shopping, and reading during her leisure time. She also has an interest in fashion and hopes to establish her clothing line.

Profile summary

Full name: Miranda Elizabeth May

Miranda Elizabeth May Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 April 1996

6 April 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Bowling Green, Ohio, United States

Bowling Green, Ohio, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: JoAnn

JoAnn Father: Bill

Bill Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Home-schooled

Home-schooled Profession: Comedian, actress

Comedian, actress Net worth: $1 million

$1 million TikTok: @themirandamay

@themirandamay Instagram: @themirandamay

@themirandamay Twitter: @themirandamay

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Miranda May's biography

The comedian having a good time in the ocean. Photo: @themirandamay

Source: Instagram

Where is Miranda May from? The American actress was born in Green, Ohio, the US, on 6 April 1996. Miranda May’s parents are Bill and JoAnn May. She is the youngest in her family and has three siblings. The comedian was home-schooled.

How old is Miranda May?

As of 2022, Miranda May’s age is 26 years. She celebrates her birthday on 6 April. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Miranda May do for a living?

She is an actress and comedian. Her acting profession started when she was eight years old. At the age of 10, she moved to Los Angeles to seek additional acting tasks and was featured in the movie The Heartbreak Kid in 2007. In 2008, the actress was cast in the Lowering Learning film.

Miranda May's movies and TV shows

Here is the list of the actress' credits, according to her IMDb profile:

2015-2021: Bunk’d - Lou Hockhauser

- Lou Hockhauser 2020-2021: Raven's Home - Lou

- Lou 2019: Just Roll with It - Mrs. Polapomus

- Mrs. Polapomus 2015: Disney Monstober - Lou

- Lou 2015: Liv and Maddie - Lacey

- Lacey 2013: Scream - Sherry

- Sherry 2013: Dog Gone Missing - Miranda

- Miranda 2010: The Perfect Gentleman - Meyer's Daughter

- Meyer's Daughter 2009: Samantha Who? - 13-Year-Old Dena

- 13-Year-Old Dena 2008: ER - Molly

- Molly 2008: Lower Learning - Sheila

- Sheila 2008: Tim and Erick Awesome Show, Great Job! - Daughter

Daughter 2007: The Heartbreak Kid - Tourist Daughter

A photo of the actress with her pet. Photo: @themirandamay

Source: Instagram

May is a notable humourist. She has done stand-up comedy for many years, acting in settings like the Brea Improv, Harrah's Hotel in Las Vegas, and Holywood Improv. Her comedic timing and character have helped her become a recognized comedian.

Lou from Bunk'd also works alongside her sister Stephanie for charity. They visit ailing youngsters in hospitals and attempt to make them smile. The duo also attends runs and other fundraising occasions.

What is Miranda May’s net worth?

According to One World Information, she is worth $1 million, but this information has not been verified.

Is Miranda May married?

No, she is not. Miranda May does not have a boyfriend or a husband.

Does Miranda May have a baby?

No, she does not have children. May was seen holding a baby boy on a social media post, raising questions about her having a baby. That the baby was not Miranda May’s son but her nephew.

Height and weight

The actress is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres), and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

Where is Miranda May now?

Is Miranda May still in Bunk’d? The famous actress is in season 6 of Bunk'd. Besides starring in the show, she has also become an executive producer.

Fast facts about Miranda May

She celebrates her birthday on 6 April every year.

The actress has hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

She was home-schooled.

May began acting at the age of 8.

She has a passion for stand-up comedy.

The entertainer hopes to open up her own fashion line.

Miranda May is an entertainer who has been featured in many TV series and movies. She also likes stand-up comedy and has acted in renowned settings. Although popular, she has kept a low profile in her personal life.

READ ALSO: Tyler Cole's biography: what is known about Willow Smith's boyfriend?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Tyler Cole. He is an American songwriter, singer, musician, filmmaker, actor, and writer. He has composed many songs and starred in Between the Miles movie and the Family Reunion series. He is also widely recognized as Willow Smith's boyfriend.

Cole has co-produced and been featured in Willow Smith's third album called Willow (2019). He is a member of MSFTS, a mysterious artwork collective founded by Willow's brother, Jaden.

Source: Legit.ng