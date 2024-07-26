BREAKING: Barack Obama, Wife Finally Endorse Kamala Harris for US President
- Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have declared their support for Kamala Harris, the democrat presidential candidate hopeful
- Obama made the endorsement known in a tweet on Friday, July 25, adding that his family would do everything to ensure that Harris became the next US President
- The former US president was earlier said to have endorsed the vice president as Joe Biden's successor, highlighting her achievement as Attorney General of California and extolling her potential
Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Kamala Harris for President, citing her leadership skills, intellect, and passion for justice and equality. He praised her commitment to public service and her ability to bring people together.
Obama highlighted Harris's achievements as Attorney General of California, where she fought for the rights of marginalized communities and took on tough challenges. He also noted her ability to find common ground and build coalitions, which he believes is essential for getting things done in Washington.
The former President praised Harris's policy proposals, calling them thoughtful, comprehensive, and bold. He noted that her plans are rooted in a deep understanding of the challenges facing the nation and a commitment to finding solutions that benefit all Americans.
Obama salutes Harris' courage to be US President
Obama also commended Harris's willingness to take on tough fights and stand up for what she believes in, even when it's hard. He believes that this kind of courage and conviction is essential for a President.
Overall, Obama believes that Harris has the vision, leadership skills, and character to be an outstanding President of the United States. He is honoured to endorse her and looks forward to seeing the incredible things she will accomplish.
His endorsement reads in part:
"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States and that she has our full support."
Reacting to the endorsement, the US vice president commended and appreciated former President Obama, saying that it means so much to her.
See the full statement here:
See Harris' appreciation tweet here:
