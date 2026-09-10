The global 1980s AI photo challenge officially hit Nollywood, with top stars transforming modern pictures into nostalgic, film-era portraits

Usually quiet when it comes to social media trends, major stars like Mercy Johnson, Faithia Williams and Frederick Leonard surprised fans by posting their retro photos

From Iyabo Ojo's full family transformation to Adeniyi Johnson's throwback challenge, Legit.ng compiled fifteen celebrities who joined the viral wave

The internet is currently buzzing with nostalgia as the viral 1980s AI photo trend takes over social media feeds globally.

The AI image-generation tool transforms modern photos into grainy, film-era portraits with vintage fashion, giving everyone a fun taste of the past.

Top Nollywood celebrities transform into vintage film stars using the trending 1980s AI image generator. Photo: iyaboojofespris/mercyjohnsonokojie/freddieleonard/mydemartins

Source: Instagram

As expected, Nigerian entertainers turned the viral wave into a massive celebrity showcase.

On September 9, 2026, several Nollywood stars flooded Instagram with stunning retro pictures, including big names who rarely join online challenges, surprising their fans.

Here is a look at how 15 popular Nigerian celebrities jumped on the 80s AI trend.

1. Iyabo Ojo turns 80s trend into family affair

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo made the trend a full family affair.

She posted an AI-generated photo on Instagram featuring her children, Festus and Priscilla; her son-in-law, Juma Jux; and her one-year-old grandson, Rakeem.

She joked that her family was taking a trip back to the 70s and 80s.

"My family and I travelling down to the 70s and 80s 🤣😂"

2. Mercy Johnson surprises fans with rare trend appearance

Superstar actress Mercy Johnson surprised her millions of fans by jumping on the viral trend, as she rarely participates in social media challenges.

She shared vintage AI portraits on Instagram, pairing the 80s look with a thoughtful note reminding her followers to enjoy life while they can.

"We stress too much for a life that can end at anytime , make sure to live. ….. "

3. Frederick Leonard shows off vintage swagger

Known for staying away from internet trends, leading Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard surprised many by posting his 80s AI transformation.

He bragged that he would have been a Rolling Stone back in the day, jokingly adding that his 1985 vintage look would have broken many hearts.

"Freddie would have been a Rolling stone in the 80s Yo! "

In a second Instagram post, he wrote:

"I985??... [expletive] ! I could have keel a Lot . 😂😂"

4. Faithia Williams proves her timeless style

Veteran Nollywood star Faithia Williams also thrilled fans by joining the retro wave.

She shared her 80s AI photos on Instagram, declaring that she has always been a stylish woman from the start and highlighting how authentic the vintage look turned out.

"I’ve always been a chic from the onset ❤️ This is exactly what the ’80s looked like"

5. Adeniyi Johnson challenges producers to 80s movie script

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson brought humour to his Instagram page by sharing his 80s AI photos alongside a real throwback photo with colleague Mide Martins.

He jokingly challenged movie producers to write a retro script so he could bring his 80s character to life on screen.

"I am scared of posting my throwbacks 😁 bcos of nemesis 😂. Can a producer please write a script and let’s bring this my 80’s look to life and character??? Don’t swipe, if you do please celebrate that fine woman 💪🏻😍"

6. Mercy Aigbe steps out with her children

Star actress Mercy Aigbe joined the trend alongside her family.

She posted vintage AI portraits posing with her son and daughter, showing off their 80s-inspired outfits and Afro hairstyles while celebrating her children in the retro photos.

"80’s but with my babies 😍😍"

7. Rotimi Salami adds playful twist to retro look

Actor Rotimi Salami added a playful twist to his 80s AI submission.

He shared pictures of his retro alter ego surrounded by women, captioning the post with a joke about being twice as spicy back in the day.

"Me in the 80s Twice as spiced 🌶️🌶️.."

8. Ini Edo crowns herself queen of 80s era

Nollywood screen diva Ini Edo made a stylish statement when she posted her 80s AI pictures.

Confidently crowning herself the queen of the 80s era, she noted that the retro photo challenge was inspiring and fun to attempt.

"As the Queen of the 80s✌️ This is actually a very inspiring challenge 🤔"

9. Kazim Adeoti shares heartwarming family moment

Filmmaker Kazim Adeoti turned the trend into a heartwarming family moment.

He shared AI photos of himself and his children in retro outfits, writing that love never goes out of style and expressing gratitude for the unity within his home.

"Swags in the 80s, love that never goes out of style. One love keeps us together, bringing us closer through laughter, beautiful moments and memories we will always cherish. It’s all about love, unity, happiness, and good vibes. Family, laughter, beautiful moments and memories we can look back on with a smile. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

10. Nkechi Blessing brings energetic vibe to the trend

Actress Nkechi Blessing brought her lively energy to the trend.

She shared photos of her 80s AI look on Instagram, joking that she refuses to carry last in any viral challenge while admiring her retro hairstyle.

"Never to carry last😍👌❤️ Apparently @jayzhair_ was with me in the 80’s🥹😋 #nostalgia #80 #80’svibes"

11. Angela Okorie praises 80s fashion wave

Nollywood star Angela Okorie expressed excitement over the 80s AI wave.

Sharing her photos on Instagram, she stated that people did not joke with fashion in the 80s while praising the retro trend as one of the best online.

"In the 80’s we weren’t playing 👏👏😍😍 🥹🫣🫣💃💃😏 #80s #legitqueen This #80s trend is nice common now"

12. Omowunmi Dada treats fans to time-travel experience

Actress Omowunmi Dada treated her Instagram followers to a time-travel experience.

She shared multiple slides of her vintage AI transformation and asked fans to pick their favourite slide among the retro poses.

"POV: You accidentally time traveled to the 80’s 🪩 Which slide is your favorite?"

13. Mide Martins channels her inner 80s rock star

Nollywood actress Mide Martins shared her version of the 80s AI trend.

Admiring her retro outfit and hairstyle, she described herself as an 80s rock star and expressed how much she enjoyed the creative challenge.

"What life would have been like in the 80’s . . Me loving this trend 🥰😘…. Rock Star Lomo 😍"

14. Damilola Oni shows off baddie retro look

Fast-rising actress Damilola Oni joined her colleagues in hopping on the viral wave.

She shared her retro photos on Instagram, referring to herself as a baddie actress from the 80s era.

"A Baddie Actress in the 80s 🥰"

15. Seyi Edun joins the moving train

Actress and filmmaker Seyi Edun rounded up the celebrity showcases.

Sharing her AI-edited retro photo on Instagram, she playfully announced to her followers that she had joined the trend.

"EJA NLA🥰🥰 Drop ur favorite emoji❤️❤️❤️ I don join trend ooo😁😂"

Other notable stars who joined the trend

The 80s AI frenzy did not end with these 15 celebrities.

Other Nollywood personalities also hopped on the viral wave, sharing their retro transformations.

Popular stars including Chioma Akpotha, Chizzy Alichi, Afeez Owo, Bakare Zainab, Temitope Aruga, Chinney Love, Do2dtun and Adewunmi Fatai also posted nostalgic photos to entertain their followers on Instagram.

Nigerian entertainers display their nostalgic 80s era portraits generated by artificial intelligence. Photo: iyaboojofespris/realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Celebrities join Caramel Plug AI trend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Caramel Plug's AI photo controversy with Anita Joseph sparked a viral trend, with several Nigerian celebrities swapping their heads onto the socialite's iconic outfit.

Stars including Iyabo Ojo, Bukky Wright, Nkechi Blessing and Seyi Edun used the trend to promote their movies, businesses and projects, while others joined purely for fun.

However, Angela Okorie took a different stance, publicly criticising Anita Joseph over the original edited photo.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng