Australia's citizenship test is mandatory for most foreign applicants aged between 18 and 59 years

The Australian government published seven specific categories of people who are not required to sit the test

Applicants who are exempt from the citizenship test may still be called in for an identity interview

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined seven categories of foreign nationals who are not required to sit the citizenship test when applying for Australian citizenship by conferral.

Under the country's standard rules, anyone aged between 18 and 59 on the day their citizenship application is received must sit the test.

Australia lists 7 groups of foreigners exempt from taking citizenship test. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The government sends qualifying applicants a letter containing their test appointment details, and the test is taken only after identity has been confirmed.

Who's exempt from Australian citizenship test?

Despite the general requirement, the Australian government has carved out clear exemptions. A person does not need to sit the citizenship test if they:

- are aged 17 years or younger at the time of applying

- are aged 60 years or over at the time of applying

- are the child of a former Australian citizen who lost their citizenship under specific circumstances

- were born in Papua before 16 September 1975 to an Australian citizen born in Australia

- were born in Australia and are stateless, meaning they have never held citizenship of another country and are not entitled to it

- have a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity

- have a permanent loss or substantial impairment of hearing, speech or sight

Being exempt from the test does not automatically mean a person will skip the process entirely. Those who fall into any of these categories may still be required to attend an interview so officials can confirm their identity and ask questions about their application.

What the citizenship test covers?

For the majority of applicants who are required to sit it, the citizenship test is designed to assess several key areas.

Passing the test demonstrates that a candidate has a basic knowledge of the English language, understands what it means to become an Australian citizen, and holds adequate knowledge of Australia and the responsibilities and privileges that come with citizenship.

The test also evaluates whether an applicant has an understanding of and commitment to Australian values, which the government describes as being rooted in freedom, respect, and equality.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng