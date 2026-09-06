Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe addressed online criticism following a viral video clip from the Mama Deola movie premiere in Lagos on September 2, 2026

The clip showed Mo Bimpe resting her arm on actor Jide Awobona's shoulder while her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, sat beside them, sparking debate online

Mo Bimpe took to Instagram on September 6 to defend her marriage and push back against commentators who questioned the nature of her interaction

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has spoken out following an unexpected wave of public debate over a brief moment caught on camera at a Lagos film premiere.

The clip in question was recorded at the September 2, 2026, premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story in Lagos.

Mo Bimpe responds to criticism over her interaction with Jide Awobona at the Mama Deola premiere in Lagos. Photo: mo_bimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

It showed Mo Bimpe, dressed in a white bridal-inspired outfit, with her arm resting on fellow actor Jide Awobona's shoulder as the two looked at her phone together and chatted.

Her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, was seated right beside them.

Some commentators online took issue with the closeness of the exchange, with a section of viewers suggesting that Lateef Adedimeji appeared uncomfortable and questioning where the line should be drawn between friendliness and appropriate boundaries.

Mo Bimpe responds to the criticism

Four days after the premiere, on September 6, 2026, Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram story to address the backlash directly.

Rather than brushing it aside, she made a pointed statement about the nature of her marriage and what she believes drives that kind of public scrutiny.

In her own words:

"A one minute clip of myself & Jide has somehow become a topic of public analysis," she wrote. "It's fascinating how a normal conversation between friends has become suspicious to some of you. Not every marriage is built on fear, insecurity, and constant monitoring. Some marriages are built on trust, friendship, respect, and confidence. The fact that so many of you found that interaction strange says more about the relationships you're used to than it does about mine. Not every marriage is toxic, there are still healthy marriages but I understand if you can't relate. My husband is a secure man, a brief conversation with a family friend does not threaten our marriage, or require anyone's concern."

Mo Bimpe reacts to online scrutiny over her interaction with Jide Awobona at the Mama Deola premiere, insisting her husband is not threatened by it. Photo: mo_bimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Jide Awobona: A longstanding circle of friends

Context matters here. Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji have been married since December 2021, with the couple openly crediting their relationship as one rooted in years of genuine friendship before they wed.

The pair welcomed triplets earlier in 2026.

Jide Awobona is not a stranger in this picture either; he has been a known friend of the couple for years, appearing at family events and occasions involving their children.

Mo Bimpe's position was clear, stating that what viewers interpreted as suspicious was, in her view, nothing more than a casual exchange between people who have known each other for a long time.

Check out Mo Bimpe's response to criticism on the viral video with Jide Awobona below:

Mo Bimpe responds to criticism about exclusion from events

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe responded to criticism following her revelation about being excluded from baby shower celebrations before welcoming her triplets.

The actress insisted that nobody should interpret her personal experience for her and revealed that many women had sent similar stories to her through direct messages.

She used the conversation to urge people to show more compassion, intentionally include others and stop deciding what others can handle.

Source: Legit.ng