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New Zealand Visa-Waiver: 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With NZeTA Instead of Visa
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New Zealand Visa-Waiver: 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With NZeTA Instead of Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • New Zealand announced a visa waiver programme allowing citizens of about 60 countries to enter without a traditional visa
  • Eligible travellers from these countries are required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before arriving
  • African countries are largely absent from the list, with only Mauritius and Seychelles making the cut among the continent's nations

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New Zealand has opened its doors wider to international travellers through a visa waiver programme that covers citizens of roughly 60 countries, allowing them to bypass the traditional visa application process entirely.

According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration website, the country maintains visa waiver agreements with several nations built on long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relationships.

New Zealand names 60 countries whose citizens can visit without visa
New Zealand reveals countries whose citizens can travel without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MICHAEL BRADLEY/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images

Countries covered by the New Zealand visa waiver

Rather than applying for a full visa, eligible passport holders can instead obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, commonly known as the NZeTA, before making their trip.

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Full list: Names of 34 countries whose citizens can enter Australia with an ETA instead of a visa

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The full list of visa waiver countries and territories includes

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Austria
  4. Bahrain
  5. Belgium
  6. Brazil
  7. Brunei
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. Croatia
  12. Cyprus
  13. the Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia (citizens only)
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece (only for passports issued on or after 1 January 2006)
  20. Hong Kong (residents travelling on HKSAR or British National–Overseas passports only)
  21. Hungary
  22. Iceland
  23. Ireland
  24. Israel
  25. Italy
  26. Japan
  27. South Korea
  28. Kuwait
  29. Latvia (citizens only)
  30. Liechtenstein
  31. Lithuania (citizens only)
  32. Luxembourg
  33. Macau (residents travelling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports)
  34. Malaysia
  35. Malta
  36. Mauritius
  37. Mexico
  38. Monaco
  39. the Netherlands
  40. Norway
  41. Oman
  42. Poland
  43. Portugal (passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal)
  44. Qatar
  45. Romania
  46. San Marino
  47. Saudi Arabia
  48. Seychelles
  49. Singapore
  50. the Slovak Republic
  51. Slovenia
  52. Spain
  53. Sweden
  54. Switzerland
  55. Taiwan (permanent residents travelling on Taiwan passports)
  56. The United Arab Emirates
  57. the United Kingdom (citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK)
  58. The United States of America, including US nationals
  59. Uruguay
  60. Vatican City.

Read also

UK names only 2 African countries whose citizens can enter Britain with ETA instead of visa

NZeTA: What African travellers need to know

For travellers from across the African continent, the list offers limited options. Only two African nations appear: Mauritius and Seychelles. Citizens of major African economies such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt do not feature on the waiver list, meaning they must continue to apply through the standard New Zealand visa route.

The NZeTA system is designed to streamline entry for nationals from countries that New Zealand considers to have established trust and reciprocal arrangements, making the absence of most African nations a continued point of note for those on the continent hoping to travel to the Pacific nation.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government released the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries on the list, which also includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Gulf region.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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