New Zealand Visa-Waiver: 60 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With NZeTA Instead of Visa
- New Zealand announced a visa waiver programme allowing citizens of about 60 countries to enter without a traditional visa
- Eligible travellers from these countries are required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before arriving
- African countries are largely absent from the list, with only Mauritius and Seychelles making the cut among the continent's nations
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New Zealand has opened its doors wider to international travellers through a visa waiver programme that covers citizens of roughly 60 countries, allowing them to bypass the traditional visa application process entirely.
According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration website, the country maintains visa waiver agreements with several nations built on long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relationships.
Countries covered by the New Zealand visa waiver
Rather than applying for a full visa, eligible passport holders can instead obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, commonly known as the NZeTA, before making their trip.
The full list of visa waiver countries and territories includes
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- the Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia (citizens only)
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece (only for passports issued on or after 1 January 2006)
- Hong Kong (residents travelling on HKSAR or British National–Overseas passports only)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia (citizens only)
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania (citizens only)
- Luxembourg
- Macau (residents travelling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports)
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- the Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal (passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal)
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- the Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan (permanent residents travelling on Taiwan passports)
- The United Arab Emirates
- the United Kingdom (citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK)
- The United States of America, including US nationals
- Uruguay
- Vatican City.
NZeTA: What African travellers need to know
For travellers from across the African continent, the list offers limited options. Only two African nations appear: Mauritius and Seychelles. Citizens of major African economies such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt do not feature on the waiver list, meaning they must continue to apply through the standard New Zealand visa route.
The NZeTA system is designed to streamline entry for nationals from countries that New Zealand considers to have established trust and reciprocal arrangements, making the absence of most African nations a continued point of note for those on the continent hoping to travel to the Pacific nation.
UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government released the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.
Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries on the list, which also includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Gulf region.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng