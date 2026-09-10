New Zealand announced a visa waiver programme allowing citizens of about 60 countries to enter without a traditional visa

Eligible travellers from these countries are required to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before arriving

African countries are largely absent from the list, with only Mauritius and Seychelles making the cut among the continent's nations

New Zealand has opened its doors wider to international travellers through a visa waiver programme that covers citizens of roughly 60 countries, allowing them to bypass the traditional visa application process entirely.

According to information published on New Zealand's official immigration website, the country maintains visa waiver agreements with several nations built on long-standing diplomatic and bilateral relationships.

New Zealand reveals countries whose citizens can travel without visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MICHAEL BRADLEY/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Countries covered by the New Zealand visa waiver

Rather than applying for a full visa, eligible passport holders can instead obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, commonly known as the NZeTA, before making their trip.

The full list of visa waiver countries and territories includes

Andorra Argentina Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus the Czech Republic Denmark Estonia (citizens only) Finland France Germany Greece (only for passports issued on or after 1 January 2006) Hong Kong (residents travelling on HKSAR or British National–Overseas passports only) Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan South Korea Kuwait Latvia (citizens only) Liechtenstein Lithuania (citizens only) Luxembourg Macau (residents travelling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports) Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco the Netherlands Norway Oman Poland Portugal (passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal) Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore the Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan (permanent residents travelling on Taiwan passports) The United Arab Emirates the United Kingdom (citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK) The United States of America, including US nationals Uruguay Vatican City.

NZeTA: What African travellers need to know

For travellers from across the African continent, the list offers limited options. Only two African nations appear: Mauritius and Seychelles. Citizens of major African economies such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt do not feature on the waiver list, meaning they must continue to apply through the standard New Zealand visa route.

The NZeTA system is designed to streamline entry for nationals from countries that New Zealand considers to have established trust and reciprocal arrangements, making the absence of most African nations a continued point of note for those on the continent hoping to travel to the Pacific nation.

UK names 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government released the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa.

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries on the list, which also includes nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Gulf region.

Source: Legit.ng