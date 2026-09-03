Nigerian actress Damilola Oni sparked heated debate on social media after she stepped out in a daring look at the Lagos premiere

The event launched A Mama Deola Wedding Story, directed by Femi Adebayo, with a host of Nollywood's biggest names in attendance

Several commenters weighed in on the outfit, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outright mockery

Nigerian actress Damilola Oni found herself at the centre of an online storm after her choice of outfit at the Lagos movie premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on September 2, 2026, drew sharp criticism from viewers across social media.

A video that circulated rapidly online showed Damilola Oni in a white see-through lace gown featuring sheer panels, sequins, a deep neckline and long sleeves.

Damilola Oni draws attention with her white lace outfit at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. Photo: thedamilolaoni

Source: Instagram

The clip captured the actress posing and smiling outside the event venue, apparently unbothered, but audiences online were far from quiet about what they saw.

Damilola Oni's look divides the internet

The premiere brought together some of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro, Hilda Baci, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Mercy Aigbe and Kate Henshaw.

The film itself marks the first instalment of Folagade Banks' Mama Deola movie franchise, expanding on her widely popular character.

Directed by Femi Adebayo, the comedy feature boasts a star-studded cast that includes Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Bukky Wright, Akin Lewis, Erica Nlewedim, Omowunmi Dada, Rotimi Salami and veteran actress Idowu Phillips, known to many as Mama Rainbow.

The film hit streaming platform Kava the day after its premiere.

Damilola Oni has not publicly addressed the criticism as of the time of filing this report, and the conversation around her appearance at the event has continued online.

Check out Damilola Oni's outfit that drew backlash from social media users below:

What fans are saying about Damilola Oni's outfit

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@meera_abdul_:

"Very Tacky"

@BBoj77 wrote:

"Nawa😒😤oh..I love her tho but which kind outfit be dz nah😞she can do better with some nice n lovely outfits"

@eljefenso said:

"Make I no talk wetin dey my mind"

@AnnabelDust commented:

"I don't like the chest part, I dunno if it's the design but something is off"

@miztonic1 reacted:

"Very nzuzu dressing"

@simply__unusual wrote:

"How is she not shy wearing that??😭"

@Glowriah_s shared:

"I'm sorry but this doesn't look cute"

@Ajetowurode said:

"I couldn't stop laughing when I saw her dress ! Who the hell is the tailor ! Her breast con divide like pawpaw 😄"

Damilola Oni’s outfit at the Mama Deola movie premiere attracts mixed reactions online. Photo: thedamilolaoni

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network stuns at Mama Deola's movie premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere featured a strict wedding-themed dress code that saw celebrities embrace bridal-inspired fashion.

Actress Kazeem Atinuke, popularly known as Mama No Network, took the theme literally by arriving in a full bridal gown, complete with flowers and a short veil.

Her dramatic appearance drew playful teasing from Lateef Adedimeji and Aisha Lawal, who jokingly asked if she was preparing for a vow renewal.

Source: Legit.ng