Tope Osoba: Video Captures Emotional Moment Actress’ Remains Left the Morgue for Final Burial
- An emotional video captured the moment late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba's remains left the mortuary on Thursday, September 9, 2026
- The actress will be laid to rest in the presence of family, friends and loved ones at her final burial service
- Fans and colleagues took to social media to pour out tributes as the funeral drew widespread attention online
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The remains of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba left the mortuary on Thursday, 9 September 2026, as her loved ones gathered to bid her a final farewell.
A video from the event captured the poignant moment her body was moved ahead of her burial service and interment, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across social media.
The actress will finally be laid to rest on Thursday, September 10, in Ogun state after her burial had previously been postponed. Family members, friends and industry colleagues were present to pay their last respects.
Meanwhile, Actor Yomi Fabiyi had called for a formal investigation and an autopsy to help determine exactly what led to her passing.
Watch the moment Tope Osoba's remains left the mortuary for her final burial below:
Tributes Pour In for Tope Osoba
News of the burial spread quickly online, with many Nigerians taking a moment to honour the actress and reflect on her life and legacy. Here are some of the reactions on Instagram below:
@morolake14 wrote:
"Divine comfort to her family....."
@nonconformist234 commented:
"Now people go fit afford to rent chairs, host event just to bury who they never showed love while alive. It is well."
@mari_amdabira676 said:
"Hmmm it's well"
@boluwatifeninshola wrote:
"May she rest in peace"
@zainab_j_taj shared:
"May God forgive all her shortcomings and grant her peace"
@king_david_4444 added:
"We came from the dust, nothing like celebrity in the grave, time wisely 👏❤️ rest in peace ❤️"
@just_toks also remarked:
"Chai Temitope Rest well champion"
Basira Badia drags Tope Osoba's husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Basira Badia had publicly confronted the cleric husband of her late friend, Tope Osoba, following an interview in which he spoke about the deceased actress and aspects of her final days.
Badia challenged the cleric’s claim that Tope gave him only N1.2 million, indicating that she was prepared to trace the late actress’s bank statements to establish what actually transpired.
She also raised serious questions about Tope’s miscarriage in May, alleging a possible connection between the pregnancy loss and the cancer medication she was taking, as well as a doctor’s reported warning about the potential risks.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng