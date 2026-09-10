An emotional video captured the moment late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba's remains left the mortuary on Thursday, September 9, 2026

The actress will be laid to rest in the presence of family, friends and loved ones at her final burial service

Fans and colleagues took to social media to pour out tributes as the funeral drew widespread attention online

The remains of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba left the mortuary on Thursday, 9 September 2026, as her loved ones gathered to bid her a final farewell.

A video from the event captured the poignant moment her body was moved ahead of her burial service and interment, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across social media.

Tope Osoba's body leaves the mortuary ahead of her final burial. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

The actress will finally be laid to rest on Thursday, September 10, in Ogun state after her burial had previously been postponed. Family members, friends and industry colleagues were present to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, Actor Yomi Fabiyi had called for a formal investigation and an autopsy to help determine exactly what led to her passing.

Reactons trail moment Tope Osoba's remains left the mortuary for her final resting place. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment Tope Osoba's remains left the mortuary for her final burial below:

Tributes Pour In for Tope Osoba

News of the burial spread quickly online, with many Nigerians taking a moment to honour the actress and reflect on her life and legacy. Here are some of the reactions on Instagram below:

@morolake14 wrote:

"Divine comfort to her family....."

@nonconformist234 commented:

"Now people go fit afford to rent chairs, host event just to bury who they never showed love while alive. It is well."

@mari_amdabira676 said:

"Hmmm it's well"

@boluwatifeninshola wrote:

"May she rest in peace"

@zainab_j_taj shared:

"May God forgive all her shortcomings and grant her peace"

@king_david_4444 added:

"We came from the dust, nothing like celebrity in the grave, time wisely 👏❤️ rest in peace ❤️"

@just_toks also remarked:

"Chai Temitope Rest well champion"

Basira Badia drags Tope Osoba's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Basira Badia had publicly confronted the cleric husband of her late friend, Tope Osoba, following an interview in which he spoke about the deceased actress and aspects of her final days.

Badia challenged the cleric’s claim that Tope gave him only N1.2 million, indicating that she was prepared to trace the late actress’s bank statements to establish what actually transpired.

She also raised serious questions about Tope’s miscarriage in May, alleging a possible connection between the pregnancy loss and the cancer medication she was taking, as well as a doctor’s reported warning about the potential risks.

Source: Legit.ng