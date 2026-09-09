University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks For Theatre Arts, Dentistry and Biochemistry
- The University of Ibadan released its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for candidates seeking admission into selected courses
- Dentistry recorded the highest cut-off mark among the three courses, with merit and catchment areas set at 72.875
- Theatre Arts and Biochemistry had lower thresholds, with provisions made for candidates from Educationally Less Developed States
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The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for three courses: Theatre Arts, Dentistry, and Biochemistry.
The cut-off marks cover three categories of candidates — Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).
University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Theatre Arts
All three candidate categories share the same cut-off mark for Theatre Arts:
- Merit: 53.00
- Catchment areas: 53.00
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 53.00
University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Dentistry
Dentistry carries the highest threshold among the three courses. Merit and Catchment Areas candidates face the same benchmark, while ELDS candidates are given a reduced mark:
- Merit: 72.875
- Catchment areas: 72.875
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 62.875
University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Biochemistry
Like Theatre Arts, Biochemistry applies a uniform cut-off mark across all three candidate categories:
- Merit: 51.25
- Catchment areas: 51.25
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 51.25
University of Ibadan admits intelligent boy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before securing admission revealed how he scored 330 in JAMB and 79 in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME.
He said he wrote JAMB three times and eventually gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng