The University of Ibadan released its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for candidates seeking admission into selected courses

Dentistry recorded the highest cut-off mark among the three courses, with merit and catchment areas set at 72.875

Theatre Arts and Biochemistry had lower thresholds, with provisions made for candidates from Educationally Less Developed States

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for three courses: Theatre Arts, Dentistry, and Biochemistry.

The cut-off marks cover three categories of candidates — Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

UI releases 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks candidates need. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, University of Ibadan

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Theatre Arts

All three candidate categories share the same cut-off mark for Theatre Arts:

- Merit: 53.00

- Catchment areas: 53.00

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 53.00

University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Dentistry

Dentistry carries the highest threshold among the three courses. Merit and Catchment Areas candidates face the same benchmark, while ELDS candidates are given a reduced mark:

- Merit: 72.875

- Catchment areas: 72.875

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 62.875

University of Ibadan cut-off marks: Biochemistry

Like Theatre Arts, Biochemistry applies a uniform cut-off mark across all three candidate categories:

- Merit: 51.25

- Catchment areas: 51.25

- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 51.25

University of Ibadan admits intelligent boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before securing admission revealed how he scored 330 in JAMB and 79 in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME.

He said he wrote JAMB three times and eventually gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng