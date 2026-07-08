Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing has dropped a strong warning for women against marrying men they financially support

The actress shared her thoughts on social media after her colleague Uche Ogbodo announced her separation from her husband

Social media users reacted to her advice, with some individuals slamming her for attacking men while a few others supported her stance

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has dropped a pointed remark that appears to touch on the ongoing marital troubles between her colleague Uche Ogbodo and her young husband, Bobby Maris.

For days, the couple have hinted at a crisis by unfollowing each other on social media and sharing cryptic posts.

Nkechi Blessing drops a controversial message about lazy men after Uche Ogbodo announces her separation from her husband Bobby Maris. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Bobby Maris had taken a swipe at Uche Ogbodo, saying the crown of wife is not meant for every woman.

In response, Uche shared a post about surviving a narcissist and later announced that she had left her “Princess husband”.

Uche Ogbodo's sister also spoke out, describing Bobby Maris as a lazy man who sleeps all week, contributes nothing to the family’s growth, and constantly provokes his wife.

She said the only offence Uche committed was separating herself from him, urging Bobby to go and find his next client.

In what seemed like a reaction to the dramatic saga, Nkechi Blessing posted on her Instagram stories on July 7, warning against marrying a man who depends financially on his wife, stressing that marriages where the woman is the one feeding the man are unlikely to last.

She explained that no matter how much such situations are covered up, they eventually collapse.

She wrote:

“Never think marrying a man you are clearly feeding will last. No matter how much you tend to cover it up, e no go ever end well. If you jam the one wey lazy still get dirty-smelling pride join? Your own don finish”.

Read Nkechi Blessing's post about marrying a financially dependent man below:

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's marriage advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed mixed feelings, with many criticising the actress for her harsh words toward men.

@shofayaonline said:

"Men, don't feed women again! Feed only your fellow men and live happily ever after! Case solved! Both parties are happy! The poor girl & her poor family and the rich guy & his family, everybody is happier than that way"

@olutunz commented:

"Make all of Una gettout ! ... when d man don dey fend for u nko ... cuz the man no come sweet for a while, u do small now, u no want make the whole world hear word again ... getoutttt abeg !"

@DrSippy1 wrote:

"As a man, Don't ever feed a woman Don't loan her money either. Don't dash her money. I need more men to learn how to say, 'what can we do now? They will never feed you if the tables were to turn so maintain the energy. Everybody should go fend for themselves"

@heisizumichaels reacted:

"It's always the unfortunate women that drop the wOrst for their ladies. Probably, she's unmarried & since her life has spoiled, she want to drag others to perish with her. While her message isn't that bad, she didn't pass it better. She should learn how best to pass messages"

@blackcoolsheep noted:

"Cus Una dey single Una go wan spoil other gullible girls life make them dey single like Una..........I still don't understand why u people have reasons to hate men or talk down at them....... don't you AV males in ur lineage? This hate is much o"

Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing says a marriage where the woman is the main provider will never end well as Uche Ogbodo leaves her husband. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday/ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing defends Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing attacked trolls over their negative comments on Baba Ijesha and Luminee’s secret marriage.

The actress posted a Snapchat video where she claimed none of her former lovers ever left her because she served as the breadwinner.

She noted that she leaves men whenever she gets tired and feels no shame when people accuse her of changing men like clothes.

Source: Legit.ng