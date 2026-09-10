Music video director Femi Dapson opened up about the dramatic career restart he made after leaving a comfortable role at Living Faith Church

Dapson relocated to Lagos and took up a cleaning job before eventually breaking into the media industry without a university degree

His story of getting hired as a junior editor over degree-holding applicants sparked widespread reactions online

Music video director Femi Dapson has shared a deeply personal account of how his career path took him from the corridors of one of Nigeria's most prominent churches to scrubbing floors in Lagos.

Speaking during a conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Dapson described a life that once had him dressed in suits and ties, working closely with Bishop David Oyedepo at Living Faith Church and rubbing shoulders with presidents. Yet, despite that level of access and comfort, he chose to walk away.

“Music video director Femi Dapson reveals he once worked as a cleaner at Winners. Credit: femidapson/davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Why Dapson Left Living Faith Church

According to the director, the decision to leave Winners Church was not driven by conflict or hardship. He said the comfort itself became the problem. He felt he was becoming too settled, and that unsettled him enough to prompt a complete reset.

Starting over in Lagos proved far from glamorous. With no immediate openings in his preferred field, Dapson took whatever work came his way, which turned out to be a cleaning job. That chapter of his life stood in stark contrast to where he had come from, but he pressed on.

The turning point came when Dapson found an opening in the media industry. He eventually secured a junior editor role, despite competing against candidates who held university degrees and had stronger academic records on paper.

For Dapson, the edge was not in a certificate but in how he presented himself during the interview. He said he had a clear sense of how to convince decision-makers that he could deliver results and contribute meaningfully to the organisation's growth.

His story resonated widely online, with many drawing inspiration from both his willingness to start at the bottom and his ability to rise through self-belief.

Femi Dapson reveals he left Winners because he felt comfortable. Credit: femidapson

Source: Instagram

The video of Femi Dapson opening up about why he left Winners Church is below:

An old clip of Femi Dapson as a cleaner is below:

Fans shared their thoughts on Femi Dapson's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

@plug_fc_1 wrote:

"Extremely inspiring God double ur hustle and more deals"

@bolanle_the_masterp1ece commented:

"This is proof that God is the lifter of heads and HE can lift anyone. Femi Dapson's story is inspiring."

@berris.edibles shared:

"Femi, you are a ginger, please come out more talk to boys to have this kind of mind set, there's no shot court to making it in life pleaeeeee🙏"

@upper_volta wrote:

"The day u started seeing me was not the day I started grinding… Nobody is an overnight success 👏👏"

@agapebeautysecrets reacted:

"Just look at God 🙌. 'An idle man is the devil's workshop.' 👏👏 People that envy's peoples' glory without knowing their story ehn🥹"

Femi Dapson's wife speaks on cooking expectations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Dapson's wife, Simi Sanya, set social media alight after candidly revealing that spaghetti, yam and egg, and bread and tea are essentially the full extent of her cooking repertoire for her husband.

The clip reignited passionate debate about cooking expectations, gender roles, and what couples should discuss before saying "I do."

Simi was unapologetic about her position, insisting that honesty during the talking stage eliminates any room for disappointment later in a relationship.

Source: Legit.ng