Nollywood actors like Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, and Yomi Casual travelled to Arochukwu in Abia state to attend the wake keep and final burial rites of their late colleague Alexx Ekubo

The celebrities joined other colleagues who arrived earlier to prepare for the events honouring the 40-year-old actor who passed away after battling metastatic kidney cancer

The gathering of these stars showed the strong bond and solidarity within the Nigerian movie industry as they set aside their busy schedules for a friend

Nollywood stars Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli and fashion designer Yomi Casual touched down in Arochukwu, Abia state, on Tuesday, June 17, 2026, for the wake-keep of late actor Alexx Ekubo at his Arochukwu family home.

Their presence marked another moment of solidarity in the Nigerian entertainment industry as colleagues gathered to honour one of their own ahead of the final burial rites set for Thursday, June 18.

Nollywood stars gather in Arochukwu community as preparations begin for the final burial rites of actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo: iniedo/horrmmotola/omonioboli

Source: Instagram

They joined friends and colleagues such as Ik Ogbonna and Deyemi Okanlawon, who had already been in Arochukwu preparing for the wake keep and the lie-in-state.

The turnout reflected the close bonds within Nollywood, where stars often stand together during times of loss.

Preparations in the community continued as family, friends and colleagues organised the ceremonies.

Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

His sudden death sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving colleagues and fans mourning a figure known for his energy and warmth.

A service of songs was held in Lagos on June 10, where many remembered his vibrant personality and contributions to Nigerian cinema.

Watch the video below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri on Facebook mentioned the person who collected the remains of Alexx Ekubo from the mortuary ahead of his burial.

Joy said she saw the actor's Corpse Release Form from the Lagos mortuary where he was deposited.

She stated that the name of the person who collected the corpse from the mortuary and transported it to the actor's hometown for burial was the close friend and colleague of the deceased, IK Ogbonna.

Her Facebook post read:

"I saw the corpse release certificate of Alex. Guess whose name was written as collector , it’s Ik ogbonna, from Lagos to Arochukwu. That must have been so so hard ….. my God will console his family and friends."

Grieving colleagues prepare for the funeral ceremony of actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Nollywood stars' arrival

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans praised the celebrities for their massive show of love and prayed for the late actor's soul.

@obiesikachinon2:

"Real friendship Nay Alex soul continue to rest in perfect peace"

@Drimgboi7ao:

"Solidarity till death do us apart 💔. Keep resting on Alex Ekubo 😔🥹"

@miz_debrah23:

"The pain of losing a loved one is something words can’t fully explain…may his soul RIP 💔"

@CuriousAgatha:

"May his soul rest in peace Amen 🙏"

@BrendaEbyslady:

"May his soul rest in peace.. May God comfort his family, give them the strength to endure."

@LordMartins0011:

"It is well. This life! Sometimes I ask GOD “ why don’t you make us live forever “. Death is painful 😓"

Alexx Ekubo's last hometown visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that preparations were underway for the wake keep of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his hometown in the Arochukwu area of Abia State.

In a tribute shared by Arochukwu Mouthpiece, old pictures from Alexx Ekubo's last public appearance in Arochukwu in December 2022 during his grandmother's burial ceremony were reshared as residents prepared to bid him farewell.

Source: Legit.ng