A video showing the current condition of Rashidi Yekini's grave surfaced online on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Visitors to the gravesite were visibly distressed, pointing out overgrown grass and crumbling tiles at the football legend's resting place

The footage ignited a fierce debate online, with fans divided over who bears responsibility for maintaining the late striker's grave

A video circulating online has reignited conversations about the legacy and memory of Nigerian football icon Rashidi Yekini, after footage showing the deteriorating condition of his grave drew widespread concern.

The recording, which began circulating on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, showed a group of people gathered around the gravesite, visibly troubled by what they saw. Grass had overgrown the area, and tiles used to decorate the burial plot were cracked and coming apart. One man in the video could be heard saying, "This is where Nigeria's legend slept; this is bad."

Reactions trail Rashidi Yekini's grave as it sparks outrage as video shows neglected state of site. Photo credit@thegoalsfather

Source: Instagram

Yekini's Football Legacy

Yekini remains one of the most celebrated footballers Nigeria has ever produced. The striker holds the record as the country's all-time leading goalscorer and is widely regarded as one of the most iconic forwards ever to emerge from African football. He passed away in May 2012.

Fans pray for Rashidi Yekini's as video of his grave sparks outrage. Photo credit@rashidiyekini

Source: Instagram

The footage has now reignited grief among supporters who feel the condition of his final resting place is unworthy of a man of his stature.

Here is the Instagram video of Rashidi Yekini's grave that fans are talking:

Fans divided over who should maintain the grave

The video sparked a heated debate in the comments section, with Nigerians sharply divided on who bears responsibility for the upkeep of the gravesite.

@adesoyetemitopeaishat commented: "My own town irra"

@ayenihenry wrote:

"Na nigeria kill am? make his children too do am, it cant cost them a million naira"

@babanaomi1 said:

"The children can do that. Govt can't do everything for them."

@raymond81469 reacted:

"I didn't see anything wrong with this grave the grave clean so what's wrong with there???? Make build one mansion for him put am for there?"

@alone_kelv shared:

"How u want it too be make e b like heaven money why dem no give am wen e dey alive na death u want make dem do am."

@jerry_moscow stated:

"Everything na Government, wetin exactly you want them to do? one day una go be Government make we see wetin una go do"

@icon_man001 asked:

"Where was he supposed to be buried???"

The reactions reflect a broader tension between those who believe the government or football authorities owe Yekini a dignified memorial, and others who argue his family should take the lead in preserving his gravesite.

Daniel Amokachi speaks about Rashidi Yekini

Legit.ng reported that Rashidi Yekini, one of Nigeria’s most prolific and celebrated strikers, left an indelible mark on the history of the Super Eagles. The late forward played alongside Daniel Amokachi at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria emerged champions, and later represented the country at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

During his illustrious career, Yekini featured for several clubs at home and abroad, earning widespread recognition for his goalscoring ability and physical presence in attack. He remains Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer with 37 goals for the Super Eagles, a record that underscores his lasting impact on Nigerian football.

Yekini died in 2012, but his contributions to the national team continue to be remembered by former teammates, fans, and football enthusiasts across the country.

Source: Legit.ng