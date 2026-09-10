The Communal Responsibility and Civic Minded Foundation released a statement backing Defence Minister Christopher Musa after El-Rufai's legal team demanded N10 billion in damages

The dispute began after Musa spoke on Channels Television on September 3, 2026, addressing security conditions in Southern Kaduna during El-Rufai's time as governor

The foundation argued that Musa's background as a Southern Kaduna native and 35-year military veteran gave him direct experience with the security issues he raised

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A civic organisation, the Communal Responsibility and Civic Minded Foundation, has thrown its weight behind Defence Minister General Christopher Musa (rtd.) amid a growing row between him and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over comments Musa made on national television.

The foundation's Executive Director, Godwin Erheriene, signed a statement on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, sent to Legit.ng, saying the minister should be free to speak on matters of national security, peace and the welfare of Nigerians without intimidation.

Civic group backs Defence Minister Christopher Musa amid dispute with former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai over Musa’s comments on national television. Photo credit: @elrufai, @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

What Musa Said and El-Rufai's Response

The disagreement traces back to a live interview Musa gave on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' recently, where he discussed security conditions and socio-political realities that communities in Southern Kaduna lived through during El-Rufai's administration as governor. His remarks touched on insecurity, alleged payments to bandits, demolition of properties, and what he described as the use of ethnic and religious divisions in the state's political environment.

El-Rufai's camp responded sharply. The former governor and his legal representatives reportedly demanded N10 billion in damages and threatened legal action against the minister over the comments.

Kaduna: Group's Position on the Dispute

The foundation argued that Musa was well-placed to speak on the subject, citing his background as a native of Southern Kaduna and his roughly 35 years of military service. According to the group's statement, Musa attended the Nigeria Military School, Zaria, and the Nigerian Defence Academy, before rising through the ranks of the Nigerian military to the position of General. That career, the foundation said, brought him face to face with the consequences of insecurity, communal violence and terrorism, giving him both a personal and professional stake in the issues he discussed.

The Communal Responsibility and Civic Minded Foundation urges all sides to allow facts, due process and Nigeria’s unity to guide the dispute over the Kaduna allegations. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The group did not dismiss the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain's right to seek legal redress, but cautioned that court action should not serve as a tool to silence public officials or discourage scrutiny of those who have held office. It called for any disagreements over the minister's remarks to be settled through open, evidence-based engagement.

The foundation also appealed to all sides to keep the judiciary's independence intact, urged media organisations to make room for balanced discussion, and called on political leaders to avoid language that could inflame ethnic, religious or regional tensions. It said communities in Southern Kaduna that had endured violence, displacement and loss deserved truth, justice and lasting security, not political point-scoring.

The organisation concluded by urging all parties to focus on Nigeria's unity and security rather than personal or political grievances, and to let the facts guide the outcome of the dispute.

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El-Rufai: ADC slams Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), issued a direct warning to President Bola Tinubu over the detention of former El-Rufai.

Abdullahi alleged that El-Rufai's continued custody was politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives appealed to Tinubu for help.

Source: Legit.ng