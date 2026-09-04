A candid clip capturing Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada and VJ Adam in a close embrace surfaced online, sparking immediate buzz

The footage, filmed in Lagos, carried the caption 'New babe Alert' alongside a love heart emoji, fuelling relationship speculation

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some questioning the clip and others referencing VJ Adam's past relationship

A short video of Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada and popular media personality VJ Adam caught in what appeared to be an affectionate embrace has sent Nigerian social media into a frenzy.

The clip, which appears to have been filmed in an outdoor location in Lagos, possibly a parking lot or stadium area, was posted with the caption "New babe Alert 🚨.... Love lives here ❤️" and featured a "TSI" watermark.

Omowunmi Dada and VJ Adam fuel relationship rumours with cozy clip. Credit: @vjadams, @omowunmidada

Source: Instagram

The romantic framing of the footage was enough to set tongues wagging across the internet almost immediately.

Why the Clip Sparked Debate

Not everyone who saw the video took the pairing at face value. Several fans pointed out that the footage could simply be a scene from a production, while others were quick to dig into VJ Adam's past, referencing his previously known relationship with actress Bimbo.

Watch the clip that sparked the online buzz:

What Fans Are Saying about Omowunmi Dada and VJ Adam

The comment section quickly became one of the most entertaining corners of the internet, with reactions ranging from scepticism to outright humour.

@nwendyannie wrote:

"Thought she was engaged"

@adah23h commented:

"U clearly saw how it ended with bimbo your colleague, itinyekwa isi. Who de advise some of these ladies"

@nkiruka_okeke_ reacted:

"😂😂the way una dey rotate men like dice"

@myopinion757 shared:

"You guys calm down abeg. Una don read meaning sharp sharp. Blogger come add love song join. Oga o."

@idomajuju added:

"Every body go de alright Biko. As e hide bimbo sotay e scatter, I no sure say e go marry known person sef."

@ms_bennyy concluded:

"Lagos people and recycling is 5&6"

Omowunmi Dada and VJ Adam trend after sharing a cozy moment. Credit: @omowunmidada

Source: Instagram

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson left social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice. He stated, "If I’m counting blessings, I’ll count having you in my corner 100 times. Y’all help me wish this amazing soul @bimboademoye a happy birthday. Till the wheels fall off babyyyyyyyy."

Source: Legit.ng