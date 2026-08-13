Nollywood stars and well-wishers gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe at their triplets' thanksgiving ceremony

Shade Okoya, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola and dozens of celebrities attended the star-studded event

The thanksgiving follows months of anticipation after the couple welcomed triplet boys named Rahman, Raheem and Rakeeb

Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Adebimpe Adedimeji, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, threw a grand thanksgiving ceremony on Wednesday, August 12, drawing a wave of celebrities, family members and well-wishers who came out to celebrate the arrival of their triplet sons.

Videos from the event, which fans had eagerly anticipated for weeks, captured the joyful atmosphere at the venue as guests arrived in their finest looks to honour the couple.

Nollywood stars and celebrities gather to celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Celebrity turnout at the thanksgiving

The guest list read like a who's who of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire Razaq Okoya, was present alongside her sons Raheem and Wahab Okoya.

Actresses Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Omowunmi Dada, Bimbo Thomas, Ronke Oshodi, Bukky Wright, Foluke Daramola, Juliana Olayode, Eniola Badmus and Eniola Ajao all showed up for the occasion.

Veteran actors Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri and Mide Martins were also spotted at the event.

Other notable faces included comedian Woli Agba Ajewole, singer Waje, Veekee James and her husband, Stan Nze, alongside his wife Blessing Obasi, Isbae U, Kazim Adeoti, Samuel Folagade Banks, Kiekie, Habibat Jinad, Enioluwa, Kamo State, Egungun, Itele, Iya Rainbow, Kemity, Folorunsho Ademola, Yetunde Barnabas, Imisi, Jide Awobona and Usman, among many others.

Fuji music icon Kwam 1 performed at the event and gifted the couple bundles of cash.

Celebrities turn up in stylish outfits for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving celebration. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The story behind the triplets

The thanksgiving follows months of quiet emotion and public anticipation.

Lateef Adedimeji had earlier announced the arrival of the babies through a heartfelt Instagram post, describing the period leading up to their birth as one spent "building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing" of his life.

He referred to the boys as three kings.

The couple, who wed in December 2021, subsequently hosted a private Islamic naming ceremony at their Lekki, Lagos home, where the boys received the names Rahman, Raheem and Rakeeb.

Their journey to parenthood had not been without struggle. Adedimeji later reflected openly on the mockery and stigma the couple faced before the triplets arrived, framing their story as one that had turned into a testimony.

Mo Bimpe, for her part, described motherhood as a transition "from waiting to wonder, from tears to thanksgiving."

The celebration also carries a particularly heartwarming backstory.

A video of market women dancing and singing in honour of the couple had gone viral shortly after the birth, with the elderly women captured holding a crate of soft drinks and offering prayers on the family's behalf.

Mo Bimpe, visibly moved by the gesture, had taken to her Instagram story to ask that the women be identified so they could be included in the couple's celebration.

Watch the full video showing stars at Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe triplets’ party below:

Security reportedly bounces Regina Chukwu, Victoria Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actresses Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye were denied entry at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving despite wearing the official Aso Ebi.

The incident, which took place at Monarch Event Centre, was captured on video showing the actresses in conversation with security personnel at the entrance.

The reason for their denial remains unclear, as neither the organisers nor the security team have provided an explanation.

Source: Legit.ng