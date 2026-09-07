Nollywood actress and influencer Nimmy Ferrari passed away following complications from fibroid surgery

Her death came just days before she was due to celebrate her newly completed home in Sagamu, Ogun State

Videos circulating online show crowds gathered at the house as preparations began for her burial on the same property

Nollywood actress and social media influencer Nimmy Ferrari has died, leaving her fans and colleagues in shock just days before what was meant to be one of the happiest occasions of her life.

Fellow actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, aka Kemity, broke the news on Instagram, writing:

"Everybody is back home we left only you IDERA Nimmyferrari it is well."

Actress Kemity mourns colleague and influencer Nimmy Ferrari. Credit: nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

Nimmy Ferrari's Fibroid Surgery Complications

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media indicate that Nimmy underwent fibroid surgery but developed complications that ultimately claimed her life.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death have not been officially confirmed by her family at the time of this report.

Housewarming Turns to Burial Ground

The timing of her passing has added a heartbreaking layer to the tragedy. Nimmy had recently completed construction of a home and was preparing to host a housewarming celebration in the coming days.

Instead, videos that began circulating online showed a large crowd gathered at the very house she had been so excited to show off, as workers dug her grave on the compound in preparation for her burial. The property she had dreamed of celebrating became the place where she was laid to rest.

The Nigerian entertainment community has been left reeling by the loss of the actress, whose passing serves as a painful reminder of the fragility of life.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that eight days after Ogogo’s death, Nollywood lost another actress, Atinuke Kareem, to cancer.

Reports of actress Nimmy Ferrari's demise leave many talking on social media. Credit: nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

Actress Kemity's post announcing Nimmy Ferrari's demise is below:

A video making the rounds about Nimmy Ferrari's demise is below:

Netizens mourn actress Nimmy Ferrari

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram; read the comments below:

pams_nuel commented:

"And again I ask Why are we here ???? The suffering , the pressure , the pain is for what again ??😢💔"

official_ose007 wrote:

"May her soul find peace.. Amen!!! If you get means do any surgery abroad, abeg go…"

nmajiaku said:

"You'll hustle and nigeria will make sure you don't enjoy your labour 😢😢😢. Abi na person project the death."

preshy.cindy said:

"truly women are going through alot 😢 may her soul rest in peace."

Yinka Quadri at Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that grief hit differently for actor Yinka Quadri when he stepped up to honour his close friend Ogogo during the actor's Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind.

In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng