Ashabi Simple, baby mama of singer Portable, turned heads at the premiere of Folagbade Banks's movie in Lagos on Wednesday, September 2, 2026

The mother of two stepped out in a show-stopping look that left fans talking about her transformation since leaving the controversial singer

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, with many pointing to her appearance as evidence of major personal growth

Ashabi Simple made quite the entrance at a Lagos movie premiere this week, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

The mother of two, widely known as one of the baby mamas of controversial Afrobeats singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly called Portable, attended the premiere of Folagbade Banks's film on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in Lagos State.

Reactions as Ashabi Simple stuns at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@ashabimosimple

Source: Instagram

A video from the event, which circulated on Instagram shortly after, showed Ashabi looking radiant and elegantly dressed for the occasion.

Ashabi Simple's striking appearance at premiere

Her outfit drew particular attention, with many fans describing her look as bridal in its elegance. The video quickly gathered momentum online, drawing thousands of views and a wave of commentary from people who were clearly delighted to see her thriving.

Ashabi Simple attends movie premiere in wedding gown, fans react. Photo credit@ashabimosimple

Source: Instagram

The reactions poured in from across social media, with users praising everything from her sense of style to what they described as a visible positive change in her life since she parted ways with Portable.

Fans also paid attention to her moment with her senior colleague, Jide Awobona, as they warned that Portable must not see the video.

Here is the Instagram video of Ashabi Simple and her colleague, Jide Awobona, that got fans talking:

Fans celebrate her transformation

The comments section became a space for encouragement and admiration. Here is what fans had to say:

@1stladyskincare wrote:

"Eh @ashabi.mohsimple_ ceo no get strength be beautiful always"

@the_weeyah reacted:

: "Portable setting ring light, Im so glad she left that toxic relationship"

@_dayoadams commented:

"I don't know why am this happy for her mi o ni gbo ku e baby."

@lemmah_beauty_home said:

"For today dress like a bride you won the best dressed "

@princess_akankeade shared:

"Since she left portable her life has changed for good, am happy for her, this is growth."

@crown_bakerz wrote:

"Awwn, Baby girl you look so beautiful, dear ladies don't allow ur past dime ur shine… Keep shining"

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng