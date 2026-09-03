Nollywood actress Mide Martins shared a striking throwback carousel on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, 2026

The side-by-side images showed the Yoruba film star in a casual older snap alongside a glamorous recent portrait in full traditional attire

Fans flooded the comments with reactions debating styling, camera quality, and the glow-up of success

Nollywood actress Mide Martins has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a throwback carousel on Instagram that placed a candid image from her earlier years alongside a polished, professionally shot photo of her current self.

The post, shared on Thursday, September 3, 2026, with the hashtag #throwbackthursday, spread rapidly as followers weighed in on the dramatic visual contrast between the two snapshots.

Mide Martins showcases her changing appearance in viral before-and-after photos as fans react. Photo: mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The older image shows Mide Martins cradling a newborn in a white blouse and a dark patterned headwrap, while the recent shot presents her in a striking white traditional outfit, adorned with a large, elaborately styled white gele, multi-strand pearl necklace, and full glam makeup under professional studio lighting.

Mide Martins accompanied the carousel with a playful, gratitude-filled caption:

"KASHAMADUPE…. 😊😊 TO GOD BE THE GLORY #throwbackthursday . SWIPE 👉….THIS MY GELE LASAN ISSA GAJU 🤣"

Mide Martins' journey in Nollywood

Born Mide Funmi Martins in 1979, she built her career in Yoruba-language cinema and stepped further into the spotlight following the passing of her mother, veteran actress Funmi Martins, in 2002.

Married to filmmaker Afeez Owo, with whom she shares two children, Mide Martins has continued to produce and star in projects including her latest YouTube movie, Iya, with a loyal fanbase.

Check out Mide Martins’ before-and-after photos that left fans talking below:

Fans react to Mide Martins' before-and-after photos

The comments section became a lively debate, with followers split between celebrating her glow-up and crediting modern styling and technology for the shift.

@rashy435 wrote:

"Omo this transformation na oyibo help am oh 😂 cosmetics and all 😂"

@myfertility_andme commented:

"Everyone has the time of process and after, even gold passes through the same process too"

@notforjosh observed:

"Different camera quality, higher pixel, better make up tech… nothing different here"

@good_tidingsss added:

"Remove editing from the 'after', you'll realise the 'before' is still the reality"

@oginidibunka wrote:

"Poverty nah bad thing oh, see how gorgeous she looks now"

@official_gracymee said:

"In this life, try and make money. Very wonderful transformation"

@j_jada15 weighed in:

"She has always been a beautiful black Woman, the first picture is just camera lighting. Make una no set her up for dragging"

Mide Martins goes viral as fans react to her dramatic transformation in before-and-after photos. Photo: mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Kemity challenges Mide Martins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kemity playfully challenged Mide Martins at a public event after she ditched her signature Iro and Buba for a simple gown.

Mide explained that she was taking a break from the traditional outfit while acknowledging her role in popularising the fashion trend.

Kemity then declared that she had joined the Iro and Buba gang and warned that she would only attend future events where she could wear the traditional ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng