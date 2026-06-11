Frederick Leonard is trending online after he rejected a picture request from a female fan who approached him during the service of songs held for his late colleague Alexx Ekubo

A video of the incident shows the popular Nollywood actor dressed in white walking away to greet other guests while the young lady was left standing alone, waiting for his response

Many fans have shared their thoughts on the viral clip as they debate the importance of respecting boundaries and maintaining emotional focus during funeral rites

Nollywood star Frederick Leonard has stirred reactions on social media after a video captured him declining a photo request during the service of songs for his late colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

The clip, which is now trending online, shows Frederick Leonard turning down a female mourner who approached him inside the hall.

The incident took place on June 10 at the solemn event organised to honour Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11, 2026, after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

Frederick Leonard sparks reactions online after declining a woman's photo request at Alexx Ekubo’s memorial gathering. Photo: freddieleonard/memnefer

Source: Instagram

Frederick Leonard, dressed in white like many of the attendees, was seen interacting with guests when the woman stepped forward to ask for a photograph.

Rather than oblige, he turned away to greet others, leaving her standing beside him. His refusal was interpreted by many social media users as a deliberate response to her focus on securing a selfie instead of fully engaging in the tribute.

The moment has since triggered conversations on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), about respect and decorum during funeral rites.

Netizens noted that mourners are expected to prioritise reflection and support for the bereaved family over personal encounters with celebrities present at such occasions.

Alexx Ekubo’s passing at a relatively young age had already drawn widespread sympathy within the Nigerian film industry and beyond, making the service a time for collective remembrance rather than distraction.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Frederick Leonard's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The majority of social media users supported the actor's decision to ignore the lady at the event.

@Memnefer wrote:

“Some people are not loved at home They invited you to come and honor Alex Ekubo at his service of songs but there you are begging Freddie Leonard for a picture I’m so happy he snubbed her”

@Adetounmoments commented:

“Freddie Leonard is her crush, what do you expect 🤣 I hope he stops being her crush from today 😂”

@_makkiee reacted:

“Shame wear me lip combo! Godforbid”

@OTF147 said:

“Person want die in peace una still gather to chase clout same thing he avoided”

Frederick Leonard becomes talking point as video from Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs circulates on social media. Photo: freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Frederick Leonard's lawyer accuses Peggy Ovire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frederick Leonard is entangled in a publicised marital dispute with his estranged wife, actress Peggy Ovire, with Leonard's lawyer, Barrister Rita Amy, making strong claims in a viral video.

Barrister Amy accused Peggy Ovire of deliberately stalling the divorce process, noting that her father had refused to return the bride price, which is a key step required under traditional custom before a marriage can be formally dissolved.

The lawyer also dismissed circulating rumours linking Leonard romantically to fellow Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh, known as Angellikky, stressing that the two had maintained a close friendship since 2012 and that any claims of infidelity were unfounded.

Source: Legit.ng