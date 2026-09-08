Peter Okoye’s wife Lola addresses viral claims about her office position

Lola Omotayo-Okoye's position as Managing Director of Nosco Oil and Gas Ltd surfaced online after a birthday tribute from an industry network

A popular blogger shared the details alongside a pointed remark referencing Peter Okoye's brother Jude and his wife's career status

Lola responded directly in the comments section after the post sparked widespread reaction on social media

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, has spoken up after details about her professional position began circulating widely online.

The buzz started following a birthday message from LIOGE Africa, the Ladies in Oil and Gas Africa Network, which publicly celebrated Lola and identified her as the Managing Director of Nosco Oil and Gas Ltd.

Lola Okoye reacts to reports about her office position as details emerge. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

The tribute read: "LIOGE AFRICA 'Ladies in oil and gas Africa' A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM THE LADIES IN OIL AND GAS AFRICA NETWORK TO (MRS) LOLA OMOTAYO-OKOYE MANAGING DIRECTOR NOSCO OIL AND GAS LTD."

The post quickly drew attention beyond the oil and gas community, with a popular social media blogger amplifying it alongside a loaded comment directed at the singer's estranged brother, Jude Okoye.

The blogger wrote: "Eehn, so Jude wanted Peter to leave his boss lady, but he is happy keeping his choice of wife, abi?"

Lola Omotayo-Okoye Acknowledges the Birthday Post

The comment reignited public conversation about the long-running rift between Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr P, and his twin brother Jude, who formerly managed the duo P-Square.

Many online users connected the blogger's remark to past reports of family disagreements over personal choices, including Peter's marriage.

Lola Okoye encourages women with powerful message that gets attention. Credit: @lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

For her part, Lola kept her response brief and gracious.

Rather than engaging with the commentary surrounding her husband's family affairs, she responded directly to the birthday tribute in the comments section, writing:

"Thank you so much 🙏🏽."

Lola Omotayo-Okoye marked her 54th birthday on 2 September 2026. On that occasion, Peter Okoye publicly honoured her with a romantic tribute, spotlighting her as an important figure in both his personal and professional life.

See the viral Instagram post about Lola Okoye:

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng