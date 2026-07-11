A heated photo-editing dispute between actress Anita Joseph and socialite Caramel Plug has triggered a massive, hilarious trend across Nigerian social media

Top stars like Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, and Juliet Ibrahim quickly hopped on the viral wave, using AI to fix their heads onto the controversial outfit

While majority of the entertainers turned the mess into movie promotions and business adverts, Angela Okorie reacted with heavy anger and fiercely attacked Anita Joseph

What started as a heated social media call-out between socialite Caramel Plug and actress Anita Joseph quickly snowballed into one of Nollywood's funniest and most creative trends of the month.

Caramel Plug had publicly accused Anita Joseph of taking her photo, cropping her head out, and replacing it with her own using AI.

Anita Joseph responded with an apology, attributing the blunder to AI and insisting she would never deliberately get herself caught up in such a situation. The drama, however, was only just beginning.

Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, Juliet Ibrahim, Bukky Wright join 6 others reacting to Anita Joseph, Caramel Plug's AI photo controversy. Photo: iyaboojofespris/nkechiblessingsunday/julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Dozens of Nigerian celebrities seized the moment, hopping on the trend by editing Caramel Plug's iconic outfit photo and swapping the socialite's head with their own.

While many stars used the funny trend to promote their businesses and movies, one actress chose to fire heavy shots.

Here are 10 Nigerian celebrities who reacted to the trending AI photo controversy and what they had to say.

1. Iyabo Ojo markets her movie

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was among the first to turn the viral controversy into a clever marketing opportunity.

The movie producer shared the AI-edited photo of Caramel Plug’s body with her own head neatly fixed onto it.

The mother of two joked that her colleagues had officially turned the outfit into a uniform, leaving only the venue and celebrant.

She swiftly used the high internet engagement to announce her movie premiere on YouTube, urging her fans to subscribe and watch.

She wrote:

"As seen on so so medium by @queenmothersupdates Una don turn this outfit to Aso Ebi ........ na celebrant and venue remain The Memory Of You will be showing tomorrow on the 12th of July by 3pm on YouTube. Please subscribe, like, and share 🙏🏽 😊"

2. Juliet Ibrahim reintroduces herself

Ghanaian-Nigerian actress and filmmaker Juliet Ibrahim also joined the online frenzy by sharing her own version of the cropped image.

Juliet posted the edited photo on her Instagram page, showing her head perfectly placed on the socialite's body.

Finding the entire trend highly amusing, she captioned the post:

"Odogwu herself … allow me to reintroduce myself … they call me wha 👀😁😝👀🤷‍♀️😏🤣 #AiPhotowithJulietibrahim"

Her playful reaction added more fuel to the viral celebrity trend.

3. Bukky Wright promotes her new project

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright did not leave herself out of the fun.

The iconic movie star took a slightly different path by replacing Caramel Plug's head with the official poster of her upcoming movie, "Omotara Johnson 2".

Bukky Wright, who recently opened up about her past marital struggles and how she overcame them to succeed in life, successfully tapped into the massive internet wave to ensure her project got maximum visibility.

"Na so una dey tempt person? 😀😀 After seeing all these images, I had to join the trend myself! Now no more talking…… The return of Omotara Johnson is officially in cinemas! Go and witness the drama, the laughter, the wahala….. and when you’re done come back and tell me your favorite scene🍿🍿🍿🥤"

4. Nkechi Blessing pushes her brand

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing used the trending photo to create awareness for her beauty and luxury stores.

She shared her edited version of the image and attached a business announcement for her followers.

Instead of focusing on the celebrity banter, Nkechi dropped her store address in Maryland, inviting her fans in the United States to come out and support her brand.

5. Seyi Edun drives traffic to her channel

Yoruba movie producer and actress Seyi Edun quickly hopped on the moving train to boost her viewership.

Seyi shared her copy of the edited photo on Instagram, where she looked stylish with her head fixed onto Caramel's outfit.

She kept her message short and direct, utilising the viral attention to tell her fans that her movie, "Morire," was officially out and streaming on her YouTube channel.

6. Tosin Silverdam begs for birthday gifts

Popular entertainment blogger and social media commentator Tosin Silverdam joined the actresses in the photo-swapping trend.

Tosin shared his customised version of the photo to mark his birthday. He jokingly asked his followers if they admired his new look in the female outfit.

He used the opportunity to playfully beg his fans for birthday gifts, stating that things are currently tight on his end.

"Tomorrow is my birthday guys, July 11th… Do you guys like my new picture? Make Una send birthday gifts ooo biko, enu gbe"

7. Bakare Zainab tags her favourite fans

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and movie producer Bakare Zainab added her unique twist to the growing listicle of participants.

She shared her edited copy of the controversial photo on her Instagram page with a playful caption written in Yoruba.

Bakare joked about herself and her family rocking the multi-colored coat, before asking her followers to tag their favourite internet personalities to view the hilarious transformation.

"Emi Ati Idile Mi Ti Wo Coat Of Many Colours And Styles 🙄❤️❤️🤎 Eh Tag Fave Yin 😁"

8. Yetunde Barnabas crowns herself Yemoja

Actress and former beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas credited Bakare Zainab for helping her create her own version of the viral image.

Sharing the picture where her head replaced Caramel's, Yetunde hilariously stated that even the water goddess, Yemoja, could not resist joining the trend.

She used the funny caption to drive her followers to go watch the second part of her movie, which was trending online.

9. Regina Chukwu issues a stern warning

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu shared her cropped version but added a hilarious warning for anyone planning to attack her.

Regina stated that she quickly changed the colour of the coat in her edit just to avoid any legal problems or online drama.

She jokingly warned netizens not to shout at her because she easily gets bad headaches, asking her fans to admire how beautiful she looked.

"Make anybody no shout on my head o, my head dey quick dey headache mi. We change the coat colour now, e no be problem nah. Sebi? Oya how far?. See as I fine"

10. Angela Okorie slams Anita Joseph

While other celebrities treated the incident as a fun trend, actress Angela Okorie did not find it funny.

Angela slammed Anita Joseph for cropping out Caramel's head, describing her actions as completely wrong. She stated that no celebrity should steal another person's style without giving proper credit.

Angela Okorie expressed her anger, calling Anita Joseph a bad person and stating that copying people's expensive outfits without permission is painful.

"What is bad is bad. Don't condone it 'cos it's ur friend who did it; instead, shut up! Y'all need to stop glorifying nonsense. How do you say you are a celeb who uses another person's picture, swaps their head for your own, and says, 'You are what we call a complete yeyebrity'?.... A celebrity should never use someone else's outfit, talk less of doing something like that. I don't care how y'all see it; no celebrity should ever do something like that.... I'm not saying people shouldn't use AI, but first, before replacing a person's head on their outfit, applaud them. Pls allow people to face their karma. Anita herself na very bad person"

Angela Okorie called Anita Joseph a bad person and stated that copying people's expensive outfits without permission is painful. Photo: realangelaokorie/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph under fire for defending May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they considered a minor achievement, prompting Anita Joseph to clap back with a fiery response.

Her defence of May Edochie quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her loyalty and unwavering support.

Source: Legit.ng