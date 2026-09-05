A clip of Mercy Johnson advising people to stay out of marital affairs went viral on September 5, 2026, after footage of Regina Daniels at Ned Nwoko's home emerged online

The footage of Daniels was captured during a TikTok live session started by Nwoko's son Amid, showing her with her children at the family home

Netizens latched onto Mercy Johnson's movie clip as a playful commentary on the public scrutiny surrounding the estranged couple

A movie clip featuring Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is making rounds online for all the right reasons, or rather, for the most perfectly timed reason possible.

The clip, originally shared by Johnson on Instagram on September 4, 2026, is from one of her recent films and is now trending after Regina Daniels was spotted in Ned Nwoko's house in a viral video.

Mercy Johnson’s video sparks reactions amid Regina Daniels’ visit to Ned Nwoko’s residence. Photo: mercyjohnsonokojie/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In it, Mercy Johnson delivered a pointed line:

"You see husband and wife matter, don't put your mouth."

By September 5, the video had taken on a life of its own as social media users connected it to emerging footage of actress Regina Daniels spotted at the home of her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

How the Regina Daniels footage emerged

The sighting of Regina Daniels at the Nwoko family home came from an unplanned source.

Senator Ned Nwoko's son Amid started a TikTok live session that captured Regina Daniels interacting warmly with her two sons, Moon and Khalifa, as well as her stepson.

When Regina noticed the session was being broadcast publicly, she moved quickly to shut it down.

The footage reignited speculation about the state of the couple's relationship.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, who married in 2019 to widespread public attention largely because of their significant age gap, have been separated since October 2025.

Their split played out publicly, with both sides making statements and counter-statements about the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of the marriage. The two share two young sons.

Mercy Johnson trends online as Regina Daniels visits estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s house. Photo: mercyjohnsonokojie/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Why Mercy Johnson's video feels so relevant

Mercy Johnson's long-standing bond with Regina Daniels adds another layer to the conversation.

The veteran actress has served as something of a mentor figure to the younger star over the years, offering public support on various occasions, including sending gifts to Regina Daniels' home in Abuja.

With that context in mind, many fans found the timing of Johnson's movie clip both hilarious and oddly fitting.

Social media users quickly stitched the two narratives together, treating Mercy Johnson's line as the definitive response to everyone who had weighed in on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital troubles.

Watch the video originally shared by Mercy Johnson below:

Watch how social media used the video hilariously with Regina Daniels' matter below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's viral video

@lilian_adanne commented:

"Na indirect massage she dey send us ooo 😂😂"

@king__isi wrote:

"I don swear put, say if I put mouth for person marriage matter again make I BEND!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@iam_osayandeogiemwonyi said:

"Anybody wey talk for husband and wife matter you're on your own oo 😂😂😂😂"

@ekene_umenwa reacted:

"Ha mummy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we are sorry next time no put mouth 😂😂😂😂😂😂 sorry ma 😂😂😂"

@fidelia.king shared:

"Leave husband and wife matter alone una no hear. Now una dey witness that thing wey them talk say, them no dey advice who dey in love 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 all the best to her"

@somtobe9 added:

"You guys should let her be nah, she is a mummy that cares about her kids ❤️ i wish her all the best 🙏"

@deyskool noted:

"Pray you never be in mercy Johnson's position where only God is your witness"

Prophecy for Regina Daniels surfaces amid disappearance from social media

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of a viral prophecy shared on Instagram by Prophet Samuel King Ministries.

The cleric claimed that people around Regina could not be fully trusted and alleged that her phones had been monitored while private investigators gathered information that could be used to blackmail her.

He urged the actress to protect her children and be cautious about her personal life while pointing to opportunities in America and Hollywood.

Source: Legit.ng