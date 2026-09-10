The Ondo State Government confirmed 24 deaths across two communities in Odigbo Local Government Area following the consumption of a herbal liquid substance

Eight people died in Araromi Obu and 16 in Odigbo town recently, with several others still receiving hospital treatment

The Odigbo LGA chairman banned locally brewed alcoholic drinks in the area while health officials await autopsy results to confirm the cause of death

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo State Government has confirmed that 24 residents of Odigbo Local Government Area died on Saturday, September 5, after consuming a herbal liquid substance, with several others currently hospitalised.

According to The Punch, the deaths occurred across two communities, eight in Araromi Obu and 16 in Odigbo town.

At least 24 residents of Ondo state’s Odigbo LGA have died after consuming a herbal liquid substance, with several others hospitalised.

Source: Original

Vanguard, on Thursday, September 10, also noted the sad update.

A local source told journalists that the victims consumed the substance at different locations and later became unconscious.

Some died in their sleep, while others collapsed after returning home.

Ondo: LGA boss confirms deaths

Odigbo Local Government Area Chairman, Taiwo Adegoroye, confirmed the toll in a telephone interview, saying his administration was awaiting a medical team from the state Ministry of Health to carry out an autopsy and determine the exact cause of death.

"We can confirm the death of 24 people, eight in Araromi Obu and 16 in Odigbo town, and many are still on admission at hospitals. But we have yet to ascertain the cause of the deaths, and we are still waiting for the team from the state Ministry of Health to carry out the test on the deceased. That is why we can't specifically say the real cause," Adegoroye said.

He added that a preliminary verbal autopsy carried out by the local government health team suggested a possible link between the deaths and the consumption of the substance. As a precautionary step, he placed an immediate ban on the sale and consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks across the area.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led Ondo government says authorities are investigating the deaths linked to the suspected herbal substance. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Ondo health commissioner speaks

Furthermore, Banji Ajaka, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway. He did not name the specific substance under suspicion but assured that health officials would conduct further assessments in the affected communities.

"The government is taking the matter seriously, and we will provide more details after the ongoing investigation has established the circumstances surrounding the incident," Ajaka said.

Meanwhile, youths in Odigbo town marched to the palace of the local traditional ruler to demand answers and urgent intervention. Addressing the crowd, the monarch, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, urged calm and pledged that efforts were being made to understand the circumstances behind the deaths and prevent further loss of life.

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Police arrest Ondo pastors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo Police Command said it had arrested six men posing as pastors for allegedly defrauding residents of Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area.

The suspects are identified as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola, and Ademola.

Source: Legit.ng