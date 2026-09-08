Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji took to social media to share a message about protecting one's mental space from online noise

His post came after a viral clip of his wife Mo Bimpe chatting with colleague Jide Awobona sparked heated reactions online

Mo Bimpe had already responded to critics who questioned the nature of the interaction at a movie premiere

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has urged people to protect their mental well-being from the distractions and chaos of social media, days after a video involving his wife, Mo Bimpe, stirred controversy online.

The AMVCA-winning actor took to his social media page to share a pointed message directed at the public.

Lateef Adedimeji addresses viral video involving wife Mo Bimpe and Jide Awobona. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

"Guard your mental space from social media noise, own your focus, and stay undefeated," he wrote.

The Viral Video That Sparked It All

The post came on the heels of a clip that circulated widely last week, captured at content creator Folagade Banks' movie premiere.

In the footage, Mo Bimpe was seated between Lateef and their colleague Jide Awobona and appeared to be engaged in a lively conversation with Awobona.

The clip quickly drew criticism from social media users, with many claiming that Lateef looked visibly uncomfortable as his wife chatted with the other man beside them.

Mo Bimpe Hits Back at Critics

Before her husband weighed in, Mo Bimpe addressed the backlash directly. She pointed out that a brief, one-minute clip had been blown up into a subject of public debate and analysis.

The actress made her position clear: not every marriage operates on fear, insecurity, or the need for constant surveillance of a partner. She stressed that Lateef is a secure man, and that a short conversation with someone she described as a family friend poses no threat to their union.

Lateef's subsequent message appeared to reinforce that stance, encouraging his followers to take ownership of their attention rather than letting social media narratives dictate their peace of mind.

See Lateef Adedimeji's viral tweet on X below:

Social media users react to a viral moment involving Mo Bimpe and Jide Awobona at the Mama Deola premiere, where Lateef Adedimeji was seated beside them. Photo: mo_bimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Actress Damilola Oni faces backlash over outfit at Mama Deola’s movie premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Damilola Oni faced online criticism over her sheer white lace outfit at the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on September 2, 2026.

A video of the actress posing at the event circulated widely, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

Damilola has not publicly responded to the criticism, while the conversation about her appearance continues online.

Source: Legit.ng