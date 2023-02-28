Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, recently lit up social media with the news of the birth of their twins

The celebrity couple had been childless for seven years, and the birth of their children was met with excitement

Actress Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, stormed the couple’s home to celebrate alongside other well-wishers

After the great news of the birth of their twins started to make the rounds, some Nigerian celebrities stormed the home of the couple to join them in celebration.

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, took to social media to share videos of them with Johnson in his home as they celebrated the birth of the newborn twins.

Mide Martins, Afeez Owo, celebrate with Adeniyi Johnson over birth of twins. Photos: @mydemartins, @officialafeezowo

Source: Instagram

In the video posted online by Afeez Owo, the actor was heard speaking on how he had a joyful dream and was questioning God about what it meant when he received a call from Johnson that he had his wife had welcomed twins.

As Owo continued to recount how he heard about the good news, the other well-wishers who had stormed the couple’s home were seen cheering excitedly. According to Afeez, Johnson and Seyi Edun’s newborns are ‘Ibeji election’ also known as election twins.

See the heartwarming video below:

His wife, Mide Martins, also shared a video of her with the other well-wishers visiting the new celebrity parents. See the clip below:

Nigerians celebrate Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun over their newborn twins

Many celebrities and fans stormed the comment section to drop their well-wishes as they celebrated the new parents. Read some of their reactions below:

hijabibyteephat:

“I’m so happy for them They sha never see the end of them insha Allah Ore na abawon kale.”

mamasafety:

“Congratulations to baba and iya ibeji to God be all the glory.”

slimdyvva:

“I am so happy for them. May God keep the twins! What has been used to mock us, God will turn the story around and put our frenemies to shame.”

_zeefruit:

“Delay is not denial. God is Great❤️. May the joy be permanent. Amin.”

joomaatfabrics:

“Why am i so excited???? Just yesterday morning, after seeing his pictures everywhere as birthday post, i prayed silently that God should bless them with kids. Boom I saw this news late in the night. God is indeed God!.”

Iyaboojofespris:

“Awon omo election ❤️❤️.”

opecorrect:

“Congratulations....tha names of the baby are Tinubu and Peter Obi.”

