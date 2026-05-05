Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins have stirred hilarious reactions on social media after sharing a video where they playfully imitate controversial singer Portable following his recent boxing loss

The famous actresses took to their Instagram pages to mimic the singer's unusual moves in the ring against Carter Efe while jokingly teasing a celebrity boxing match of their own

They are not the first to mock the singer, as several top entertainment industry figures, including Zlatan Ibile and TG Omori, have also thrown shades at him

Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins have set social media on fire after a playful video of them mocking Portable’s recent boxing defeat surfaced online.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed the actresses imitating the singer’s dramatic moves from the celebrity fight that has been trending on social media.

Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins mock Portable's loss to Carter Efe as they recreate his boxing steps. Photo: realmercyaigbe/mydemartins/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Recall that Portable had faced skitmaker Carter Efe in a much‑publicised boxing match last weekend.

The bout ended in a clear loss for the controversial singer, and since then, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with reactions.

Celebrities like Zlatan Ibile, Ubi Franklin and TG Omori have also joined in, teasing the singer for his defeat.

In the video shared on Instagram, Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins mimicked Portable’s unusual footwork and exaggerated punches from the fight.

They added a humorous twist by hinting that they could be the next pair to enter the celebrity boxing ring.

The playful act has drawn massive comments, with many viewers joining in to mock Portable while others noted that Portable carried a strong grace that makes people troll him for everything he does.

The video continues to trend, keeping the spotlight on Portable’s loss.

Watch Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe's video below:

Reactions trail Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users found the video highly entertaining and joined the actresses to make fun of the singer.

@OyederuOyewande said:

"Portable in trouble everyone just mocking him 😆 🤣 😂 😹."

@Aare_SA01 commented:

"Portable don turn Inspiration bayi 😂 ☺️ 🥊"

@Omarshallin wrote:

"Portable don turn content o 😂😂😂"

@holas84 reacted:

"He deserve it bcoz he do more than that for people 🤣🤣🤣"

@Emy_Tyga noted:

"Who win belt no trend talkless of seeing alert. Na portable wey lose dey trend and don collect alert"

@whoislateef added:

"I swear if two celeb get fight out them for ring no be online wotowoto going forward"

@focuz_001 said:

"Within the space of a week, Portable eyes don see shege banza!! 😂😂😂"

Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins tease celebrity boxing match after mimicking Portable's moves from his loss to Carter Efe in viral video. Photo: realmercyaigbe/mydemartins/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe playfully dispute age

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo revealed she is 10 days older than her colleague and friend Mercy Aigbe during a playful interview session.

The Return of Arinzo filmmaker demanded to be called "Aunty" by Mercy, insisting she is the older one despite Mercy claiming they are age mates.

Iyabo also shared how she first met Mercy Aigbe after hearing people say there was someone who acted like her, revealing she approached her first and they have been friends since then.

Source: Legit.ng