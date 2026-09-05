A video from the September 2, 2026, Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere in Lagos showed Mo Bimpe in a close interaction with Nollywood actor Jide Awobona

Husband Lateef Adedimeji sat beside them during the moment, with many viewers claiming he appeared visibly uncomfortable

The clip quickly spread on X, dividing commenters between those calling out boundary issues and those defending the longtime friendship

A short video from the premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story in Lagos on September 2, 2026, has set social media ablaze, with many viewers weighing in on a moment between actress Mo Bimpe and her colleague and friend, Jide Awobona.

In the clip trending on X on September 4, Mo Bimpe, dressed in a white bridal-inspired outfit befitting the event's wedding couture theme, is seen resting her arm on Jide Awobona's shoulder as the two share her phone screen and exchange conversation.

A viral video from Mama Deola's premiere shows Mo Bimpe in a close interaction with Jide Awobona, prompting reactions over Lateef Adedimeji’s apparent response. Photo: mo_bimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Jide Awobona, wearing a red jacket, sits close beside her. Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe's husband, is seated right next to his wife in an off-white suit.

Some viewers pointed out that Lateef Adedimeji appeared to shift in his seat and glance away at various points, with a few noting what they believed was him tapping his wife to get her attention.

The footage spread rapidly on X, with a significant portion of commenters arguing the physical closeness was inappropriate given that her husband was present.

Words like "boundaries" and phrases such as "Lateef no dey comfortable" featured across the responses.

Mo Bimpe vs Jide Awobona: Friendship or crossing the line?

Not everyone saw cause for alarm. Several users reminded the online crowd that Awobona shares a well-documented friendship with both Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji, having appeared at family events tied to the couple over the years, including occasions involving their triplets.

For this group, the outrage was considered an overreaction to a familiar dynamic being stripped of its context.

The premiere itself was a high-profile Nollywood gathering.

Produced by Folagade Banks and directed by Femi Adebayo, the film expands Banks' beloved comedy character Mama Deola into a feature-length wedding storyline and drew a large turnout of industry figures.

Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji had earlier received warm fashion coverage for arriving in coordinated white ensembles that matched the event's bridal brief.

The short video, however, quickly overshadowed the red carpet moment.

Watch Mo Bimpe’s close moment with Jide Awobona at Mama Deola's premiere that sparked reactions below:

Fans react to the video

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:

@Siowillz commented:

"Why will she be talking to another man intensively like this while her husband is right beside her."

@adisa_seun5 said:

"Women don't understand boundaries."

@Venessa_abiola reacted:

"Lateef sef dey tap am... This is wrong. Omo."

@SMorayo90013 wrote:

"If na boda latif do like that how she go take feel."

@nunserious01 shared:

"Husband care like mad. He tapped her to adjust 😄"

@JoyUzomah49910 commented:

"See as the guy dey hold her close like say na him last property 😂 Internet people go still turn this one to wahala."

@GuyMr10 said:

"her body movement was so unnecessary, at least, respect your husband beside you."

@eraytie wrote:

"The same Jide that goes to their house to baby sit the kids? The same Jide that I have seen backing the boys severally? Una dey talk NONSENSE for this internet sha..."

Social media users react to a viral moment involving Mo Bimpe and Jide Awobona at the Mama Deola premiere, where Lateef Adedimeji was seated beside them. Photo: mo_bimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

Actress Damilola Oni faces backlash over outfit at Mama Deola’s movie premiere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Damilola Oni faced online criticism over her sheer white lace outfit at the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story on September 2, 2026.

A video of the actress posing at the event circulated widely, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

Damilola has not publicly responded to the criticism, while the conversation about her appearance continues online.

Source: Legit.ng