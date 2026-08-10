Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami visited the graveside of late colleague Allwell Ademola to mark what would have been her 50th birthday

Rotimi and his crew were captured in emotional worship and prayer at the graveside, with the actor sharing tribute posts on Instagram

Fans and colleagues, including actress Faithia Williams, flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages for the actress who died in December 2025

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has paid a deeply emotional visit to the graveside of his late colleague Allwell Ademola, honouring what would have been her 50th birthday.

Allwell Ademola died on December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack at her home.

Rotimi Salami and his crew gather at Allwell Ademola’s graveside for prayers and remembrance. Photo: salamirotimi/allwellademolaa

Source: Instagram

She was a beloved figure in the Yoruba film industry, and her death left a significant void among colleagues and fans alike.

On August 9, 2026, Rotimi Salami travelled to the actress's graveside with his crew to mark the milestone birthday.

The group engaged in worship and prayer throughout the visit, with visible emotion shared by everyone present.

Rotimi Salami's heartfelt tribute

In a post shared on his Instagram page alongside a video from the graveside, Rotimi Salami wrote directly to his late colleague, saying the visit was filled with both tears and laughter, and that the group also gave to those in need as part of the commemoration.

"HAPPY 50th birthday Shuga Boo. SHUGA, WE ARE NOT OKAY… Hope our visit wasn't too short? Yes, we cried, we laughed and gave to the needy. It was fun. I HOPE PEOPLE WATCH YOUR MOVIE 'UNTIL MY LAST BREATH' to peep into your previous world. Now showing on YouTube. Keep resting in peace. All Is Well," he wrote.

Watch Rotimi Salami's video at the graveside of late Allwell Ademola below:

In a separate post on the same day, Rotimi Salami reflected on the actress's legacy, noting that while she may be gone, her contributions to the industry live on through those she inspired.

"Allwell may be dead, but her works will live through us. UNTIL MY LAST BREATH Is her true love life story. Thank you 25k+ viewers. Keep streaming, keep sharing," Rotimi added.

Watch Rotimi Salami's video at the graveside of late actress Allwell Ademola below:

Fans react to Rotimi Salami's emotional tribute

The posts drew an outpouring of grief and support from fans and fellow creatives.

Here are some of the reactions:

@faithiawilliams wrote:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙏"

@roti_nation said:

"May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace Mama. We love you ❤️❤️❤️"

@t_k_voices_akewi shared:

"I cried 😢😢 Omo rest in peace ma 😢😢😢 it's well o…. Thank you for referring me to people without even knowing me ma😢😢😢"

@adunolasweet_ wrote:

"Ooh maaami Zhee😭😭😭 May Allwell Soul continue to rest in perfect peace 🤲🙏 Stay strong My Star"

@omoara_films commented:

"My Daddy pls be strong ok may her soul Rest on"

@motunrayo5687 added:

"Ameen may Almighty Allah grant her and mine aljanat fridaous"

@adunnyalhaja wrote:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace 🙏"

Rotimi Salami pays tribute to Allwell Ademola at her graveside as he remembers her life and work. Photo: salamirotimi/allwellademolaa

Source: Instagram

Rotimi Salami, Totin Abraham mourn Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Salami mourned the death of actress Tope Osoba with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of her and expressing deep sorrow over losing “another talent and a good heart.”

His emotional words reflected the pain felt across Nollywood, as he urged colleagues and fans to “just live right” in the face of such loss.

Toyin Abraham also joined in grieving, posting tearful Instagram Stories to honour Osoba’s memory.

Source: Legit.ng