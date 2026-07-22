Nollywood producer Kazim Adeoti, husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, took to Instagram to mark his son Jamal's birthday

Adeoti shared a touching tribute for the boy he had with his first wife, Funsho Adeoti, praying for divine guidance over his life

Friends and fans flooded the comment section, with many noting Jamal's striking resemblance to his father

Nollywood producer and film distributor Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz, has publicly celebrated his son Jamal on his birthday with a heartfelt message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

In the post, Adeoti described watching Jamal grow as "one of the greatest blessings" of his life, saying the boy brings joy, laughter, and purpose into his world.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti shares throwback pictures of him and his first wife's son. Credit: kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

He prayed for divine protection and wisdom over his son, writing:

"May you grow in grace, become everything God has destined you to be, and make us proud in every season of life Insha Allah Rahman."

Adeoti signed off the tribute with a congratulatory note addressed to "Captain Jamal," accompanied by a gold medal and cake emoji.

Jamal is Kazim Adeoti's son with his first wife, Funsho Adeoti. Adeoti is currently married to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe.

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti celebrates his first son's birthday. Credit: kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

See Kazim Adeoti's original birthday post for Jamal below:

Fans celebrate Kazim Adeoti's son

The birthday post drew warm reactions from friends and followers who were quick to point out just how much the birthday boy favours his father.

@iambimpeakintunde wrote:

"Happy birthday Daddy's Twin"

@hibeebaba shared:

"Happy Birthday to my darling son 😍 Jamal Adejuwon Adeoti 🤩 Uncle Ibro loves you"

@corporatepicturesnigltd commented:

"Happy birthday son. U will leave longer to make your parents super proud of you. Do enjoy your day"

@dwellingworldevent wrote:

"Happy Birthday Daddy's lookalike 😍 many more years in good health 😍"

@landieresources added:

"Happy birthday Dad's carbon copy"

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helps her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng