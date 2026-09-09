Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh marked a painful day by honouring her late mother with a heartfelt Instagram tribute

The actress revealed she spent 37 years of her life without ever experiencing what it meant to call someone 'Mum'

Tonto Dikeh urged fans who still have their mothers alive to cherish and honour them before it is too late

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about one of the hardest days of her life, using the occasion to celebrate rather than mourn her late mother in a deeply personal tribute shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9.

In her post, the actress-turned-evangelist described the day as one of the most painful of her life, yet chose to channel that grief into gratitude. She wrote about celebrating her mother's strength, beautiful heart, and unwavering faith, honouring the woman she lost rather than dwelling solely on the loss itself.

Tonto Dikeh pens heartfelt tribute to her late mother. Credit: tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh on 37 Years Without a Mother

One of the most striking details in her tribute was the admission that she spent 37 years of her life never knowing what it truly felt like to call someone "Mom." The actress wrote that the experience has given her a deep appreciation for how precious that word and that relationship really are.

She turned the tribute into an appeal to her followers, urging anyone who still has their mother alive to love, honour, and appreciate her, to call her, hold her a little tighter, and forgive the small disagreements. She wrote that even the ordinary moments, including minor arguments and everyday expressions of love, could one day become the very memories one would give anything to relive.

"I would give anything to be you right now, to hear your voice, to have those little fights, to feel that huge love, and simply to have one more moment with you," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh shared how reconciliation with Churchill helped women restore broken relationships.

Fans share observations about actress Tonto Dikeh's late mother. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's heartfelt tribute to her late mother is below:

Fans React to Tonto Dikeh's Tribute

Her tribute quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom also noticed the striking physical resemblance between the actress and her late mother. Here are some of the comments from Instagram below:

@ageless.runner wrote:

"May we find peace knowing that our mothers are in a better place with the LORD 🙏💖💖💖"

@godsgiftbeads commented:

"You are your mom's replica ❤️"

@titi_layho said:

"Keep resting mama. May God comfort your soul mami"

@blemishcarecosmetics_nig reacted:

"She is your twin 😢"

@majesty_scents added:

"You are her replica 🔥"

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her. Her action left many talking

Source: Legit.ng