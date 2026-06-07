Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun have sparked reconciliation speculation after a video of them dancing went viral online

The Nollywood couple, who divorced years ago, showed great comfort and chemistry as they danced in the video

The clip sparked reactions, with many social media users speculating that the movie stars may have reunited after years of separation

A new video of Nollywood stars Faithia Williams and her ex-husband Saidi Balogun dancing happily together has stirred fresh speculation among fans about whether the former couple might be rekindling their relationship.

The clip, posted by Faithia Williams on her social media pages on Sunday, June 7, shows the pair in elegant traditional outfits moving side by side energetically.

Fans react as divorced movie couple Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun show strong chemistry in new video. Photo: faithiawilliams/saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

The former couple exchange warm smiles and display an easy chemistry while promoting Faithia Williams’ upcoming film Efunroye (The Unicorn), in which they both feature.

Sharing the video on her X and Instagram pages, the veteran actress used her caption to encourage audiences to see the new film.

She wrote:

“It’s another Beautiful Sunday to go out with your family, friends and loved ones to watch Efunroye the unicorn.

Reviews are everywhere, you need to see this Legendary masterpiece by yourself, showing in all cinema’s nationwide.”

Divorced Nollywood couple Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun surprise fans with beautiful dance video. Photo: faithiawilliams/saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Despite her promotional intent, many netizens interpreted the joyful dance as more than just publicity.

Online comments suggested that the former couple might be back together, sparking lively debate on social media.

Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun share a long history. They married in 2000, separated in 2006 and finalised their divorce in January 2014.

Since then, they have maintained a cordial relationship centred on co-parenting their children. Over the years, they have occasionally appeared together at public events, always without drama.

Now, with this latest video, fans are once again wondering if the Nollywood stars have moved beyond friendship and professional collaboration.

Watch the video of Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun below:

Reactions trail Faithia Williams, Saidi Balogun's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Online users expressed great excitement and curiosity after spotting the bond between the former lovers.

@BabyBoiT456:

“Una sure say they never come back together? This one pass content🥹😂”

@Usmanashafe:

“Aunty Fathia and Uncle Saheed Balogun are not hiding again 😂😂 This is the best video you’ll see on the internet today 😁❤️❤️”

@MORIDIYAH008:

“This one na for couple wey own their mistakes and want to work on it.”

@TheosophiaQueen:

“Sometimes you don’t need a divorce. What you need is a little time away from the pressures of life to rediscover yourselves and rekindle the love you once shared.”

@ItsHimOlaa:

“They’re back together???”

@OlakotanEboda2:

“Years may pass and seasons may change, yet true love never forgets its way home. A reunion of once separated hearts is proof that some bonds are stronger than distance, silence, and time.”

Faithia Williams cries out over cinema struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Faithia Williams cried out over an alleged attempt to frustrate the cinema release of her movie, Efunroye.

The Nollywood star made the claim in an online outburst on Friday, May 29, lamenting that cinemas were placing the movie in late-night slots instead of daytime showings.

According to the actress, the arrangement made it difficult for her fans to watch the movie despite the work, planning, and money she invested into bringing the historical project to life.

Source: Legit.ng