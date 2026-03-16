Jared Leto’s parents are Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant (biological father), though he was later adopted by his stepfather, Carl Leto. His elder brother, Shannon Leto, is the drummer for their rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Jared has often said that his parents’ struggles and his close bond with Shannon helped shape his resilience, creativity, and adaptability.

Jared Leto with his mother, Constance Leto, and brother, Shannon Leto, at Hollywood & Highland Centre on 2 March 2014 in Hollywood. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author).

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jared Leto was raised mainly by his mother , Constance Leto, after she separated from his biological father, Anthony L. Bryant.

, Constance Leto, after she separated from his biological father, Anthony L. Bryant. He has an older brother, Shannon Leto, who is also his bandmate in Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Their stepfather, Carl Leto , adopted Jared and Shannon , which is where their surname Leto comes from.

, , which is where their surname Leto comes from. Jared also has half-siblings from his parents’ later relationships, including Matthias Bryant, Mateo Leto, and Jamie Leto.

Profile summary

Full name Jared Joseph Leto Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1971 Age 54 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bossier City, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Biological father Anthony Lynn Bryant Step-father Carl Leto Mother Constance Leto Siblings Shannon, Mateo, Matthias Bryant, Jamie Leto Relationship status Single Education Emerson Preparatory School, University of the Arts in Philadelphia Profession Actor, singer, songwriter, musician, entrepreneur Net worth $14 million Instagram @jaredleto X (Twitter) @JaredLeto Facebook @jaredleto YouTube @jaredleto

Who are Jared Leto’s parents?

Jared Leto was born Jared Joseph Leto on 26 December 1971, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant. His parents divorced when he was a child, and he and his older brother, Shannon Leto, lived with their mother and their maternal grandparents. Below is all you need to know about Jared Leto’s family.

Constance Leto

Jared Leto with his mother, Connie Leto, at The Shrine Auditorium on 18 January 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire.

Source: Getty Images

Jared Leto’s mother, Constance Leto, was born on 23 December 1951 in Louisiana and has English, Cajun (French), and Spanish ancestry. She is a photographer and launched a female jewellery line called Linda & Constance in 2007. Constance is also a philanthropist and has volunteered in medical facilities in Haiti.

Following her divorce from Jared's biological father, she raised them as a single mother. She has since been widely recognised for her significant influence on her sons' artistic careers and has become a familiar figure at major Hollywood events, often appearing as Jared’s date on the red carpet.

For instance, she has appeared in her sons' documentary projects, including Artefact (2012) and Into the Wild (2015). Jared Leto frequently credits his mother for his creative spirit and perseverance, often speaking of her as his primary inspiration.

Constance Leto and Jared Leto at Lincoln Centre on 16 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Ostuni

Source: Getty Images

According to International Business Times, during the 2014 Oscar Acceptance Speech for his Best Supporting Actor win for Dallas Buyers Club, Jared honoured his mother's influence, praising her for teaching him to combine dreaming with hard work, saying:

In 1971, Bossier City, La., there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child. She was a high school dropout and a single mom, but somehow she managed to make a better life for herself and her children. She encouraged her kids to be creative, to work hard and to do something special. That girl is my mother, and she's here tonight. I just wanna say, 'I love you, mom. Thank you for teaching me to dream.

He added:

We were born very poor and into pretty humble surroundings. My mother always wanted to do something better with her life and for her children. She was a dreamer and a worker. The biggest lesson she taught me was to dream and then to do the work that it takes to make dreams a reality. It has been fun to bring her around. The best part of these opportunities to stand up and say something is to be able to thank the people who have believed in you for so long. I could spend every single one of these events thanking my mother. She’s the best.

Jared Leto at the UK sneak peek of "Tron: Ares" on 1 October 2025 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Anthony L. "Tony" Bryant (biological father)

Anthony Lynn Bryant, born on 22 August 1951 in Minden, Louisiana, was the biological father of Jared Leto. He was the son of Felix Eugene Bryant and Ann K. Carter. Tony married Constance Metrejon in the early 1970s, and they had two sons.

According to a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Bryant left the family when Jared and his brother were still very young. In a 2014 interview during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Jared spoke about how little contact he had with his biological father while growing up. Reflecting on the moment he left the family, per News.com.au, Jared said:

I’ve only seen him once. No, twice. The second time was when he flicked his cigarette and walked out, saying I’m going to the shops to get some milk and we never saw him again.

After divorcing Constance Leto, Bryant remarried and had two more sons. One of these half-brothers, Matthias, reportedly met Shannon Leto and Jared for the first time at their father’s funeral.

Bryant ended his life on 7 February 1981, at the age of 29, in Bossier City, Louisiana. At the time of his death, Jared was eight years old. He was buried at Forest Park Cemetery, West.

Carl Leto (step-father)

Dr Carl Joseph Leto is the stepfather of actor Jared Leto. He is an experienced ophthalmologist with over 45 years in the medical field. Leto graduated from the Tufts University School of Medicine in 1980. He completed his medical internship at Baystate Medical Centre and his residency in ophthalmology at Georgetown University.

Carl is also affiliated with the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus and practices at the Northern Virginia Centre for Eye Care in Vienna and Fairfax, Virginia. He married Jared’s mother, Constance, in 1979 and subsequently adopted Jared and his brother, giving them his surname, "Leto".

During his marriage to Constance, they lived in Virginia and had two children together: a daughter named Jamie and a son named Mateo. The couple divorced in 1981.

Who are Jared Leto’s siblings?

The Urban Legend star has one full brother and several half-siblings from both his biological father's and his mother's subsequent relationships.

Shannon Leto (full sibling)

Shannon Leto and Jared Leto at T-Mobile Arena on 22 September 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Isaac Brekken

Source: Getty Images

Jared’s older brother, Shannon Leto, was born on 9 March 1970, making him 55 years old as of 2026. He is a musician and actor, best known as the drummer and co-founder of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, alongside Jared.

With the band, he has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and contributed to major hits like The Kill and Kings and Queens. He has also collaborated with artists like Antoine Becks and performed with the Street Drum Corps.

Like his brother, Shannon has appeared on screen, most notably as Shane in the TV series My So-Called Life. He also had small roles in Jared's films, including Prefontaine (1997) and Highway (2002). In 2014, he launched Black Fuel Trading Co., a lifestyle brand focused on direct-trade coffee. Shannon is also a professional photographer.

Jared Leto has often spoken about the deep bond he shares with his brother, Shannon Leto. In a 2023 post on X, he reflected on their lifelong support for each other, writing:

Something very special, I’m excited to share with you all tomorrow. It’s got me thinking about things…Sometimes life is easy. Sometimes it’s not. But I’m lucky because I have my brother to share this journey with. No matter how hard life might seem at times, we always have each other to turn to. Feeling grateful for that.

Shannon Leto at Ippodromo Snai San Siro on 2 July 2025 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

During a 2023 interview with Forbes, Jared spoke about how working together in Thirty Seconds to Mars strengthened his relationship with Shannon Leto, stating:

I don't think we would have the relationship we have as brothers if we didn't have Thirty Seconds to Mars, and I don't think Thirty Seconds to Mars would still be here if we weren't brothers. It's a family project. It's like having a f------ pizzeria or something. And it hasn't always been easy over the years. Of course, we've had our moments. But we have this shared thing in common, a creative enterprise, a business enterprise.

He continued:

We don't have that kind of relationship where we embrace conflict with each other; we both really strive to have a good relationship with each other, and it's just too important to us. And there are so many things that we love about it, and having that common ground has really been helpful.

As for his personal life, as of May 2025, Shannon is married to Cara Santana.

Cara Santana and Shannon Leto at TCL Chinese Theatre on 6 October 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Half-siblings

Jared Leto has several half-siblings from his parents’ later relationships after they separated.

Paternal half-brothers: From his biological father Anthony L. Bryant’s later marriage, Jared has at least two younger half-brothers. One of them is named Matthias Bryant, whom Jared reportedly met for the first time at their father’s funeral.

From his biological father Anthony L. Bryant’s later marriage, Jared has at least two younger half-brothers. One of them is named Matthias Bryant, whom Jared reportedly met for the first time at their father’s funeral. Maternal half-siblings: Through his mother, Constance Leto’s marriage to Carl Leto, Jared gained two additional half-siblings, Jamie Leto and Mateo Leto.

FAQs

Who is Jared Leto? Jared Leto is an acclaimed American actor and musician, renowned for his roles in films like Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club. He is also the frontman and songwriter for the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, formed with his brother Shannon. How old is Jared Leto? The Hollywood actor is 54 years old as of 2026. He was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana. What ethnicity is Jared Leto? The musician is of French-English heritage. Who are Jared Leto's parents? Jared's parents are Constance Leto and his biological father, Anthony Bryant. Who is Jared Leto's mom? The actor’s mother, Constance Leto, is a former artist. Does Jared Leto have siblings? Jared Leto has an older brother, Shannon Leto and several half-siblings from both his mother's and father's later relationships. Do Jared and Shannon Leto have the same dad? Jared and Shannon Leto share the same biological parents, Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant. Are Jared and Shannon Leto twins? Jared Leto and Shannon Leto are not twins; Shannon is Jared’s older brother. What happened to Jared Leto's father? Jared Leto’s father, Anthony Bryant, left the family before Jared was born and later ended his life when Jared was a child.

Jared Leto's parents, Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant, divorced when he was young. He was raised mainly by his mother alongside his older brother, Shannon Leto. His biological father left before he was born, and later his stepfather, Carl Leto, adopted him.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ernesto Zedillo Jr., a Mexican architect and businessman. He is best known as the eldest son of former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León. Ernesto Zedillo Jr. has largely stayed out of frontline politics, focusing instead on high-profile real estate and architectural projects, including developments in Cozumel.

Ernesto was previously married to journalist Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas from 2005 to 2024. He is the father of Nicolás Buenfil, born from his past relationship with Mexican actress Erika Buenfil.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng