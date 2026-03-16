Meet Jared Leto’s parents and siblings, the family that shaped Hollywood’s chameleon
Jared Leto’s parents are Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant (biological father), though he was later adopted by his stepfather, Carl Leto. His elder brother, Shannon Leto, is the drummer for their rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Jared has often said that his parents’ struggles and his close bond with Shannon helped shape his resilience, creativity, and adaptability.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Jared Leto was raised mainly by his mother, Constance Leto, after she separated from his biological father, Anthony L. Bryant.
- He has an older brother, Shannon Leto, who is also his bandmate in Thirty Seconds to Mars.
- Their stepfather, Carl Leto, adopted Jared and Shannon, which is where their surname Leto comes from.
- Jared also has half-siblings from his parents’ later relationships, including Matthias Bryant, Mateo Leto, and Jamie Leto.
Profile summary
Full name
Jared Joseph Leto
Gender
Male
Date of birth
26 December 1971
Age
54 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Bossier City, Louisiana, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'9''
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
152
Weight in kilograms
69
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Blue
Biological father
Anthony Lynn Bryant
Step-father
Carl Leto
Mother
Constance Leto
Siblings
Shannon, Mateo, Matthias Bryant, Jamie Leto
Relationship status
Single
Education
Emerson Preparatory School, University of the Arts in Philadelphia
Profession
Actor, singer, songwriter, musician, entrepreneur
Net worth
$14 million
X (Twitter)
YouTube
Who are Jared Leto’s parents?
Jared Leto was born Jared Joseph Leto on 26 December 1971, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant. His parents divorced when he was a child, and he and his older brother, Shannon Leto, lived with their mother and their maternal grandparents. Below is all you need to know about Jared Leto’s family.
Constance Leto
Jared Leto’s mother, Constance Leto, was born on 23 December 1951 in Louisiana and has English, Cajun (French), and Spanish ancestry. She is a photographer and launched a female jewellery line called Linda & Constance in 2007. Constance is also a philanthropist and has volunteered in medical facilities in Haiti.
Following her divorce from Jared's biological father, she raised them as a single mother. She has since been widely recognised for her significant influence on her sons' artistic careers and has become a familiar figure at major Hollywood events, often appearing as Jared’s date on the red carpet.
For instance, she has appeared in her sons' documentary projects, including Artefact (2012) and Into the Wild (2015). Jared Leto frequently credits his mother for his creative spirit and perseverance, often speaking of her as his primary inspiration.
According to International Business Times, during the 2014 Oscar Acceptance Speech for his Best Supporting Actor win for Dallas Buyers Club, Jared honoured his mother's influence, praising her for teaching him to combine dreaming with hard work, saying:
In 1971, Bossier City, La., there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child. She was a high school dropout and a single mom, but somehow she managed to make a better life for herself and her children. She encouraged her kids to be creative, to work hard and to do something special. That girl is my mother, and she's here tonight. I just wanna say, 'I love you, mom. Thank you for teaching me to dream.
He added:
We were born very poor and into pretty humble surroundings. My mother always wanted to do something better with her life and for her children. She was a dreamer and a worker. The biggest lesson she taught me was to dream and then to do the work that it takes to make dreams a reality. It has been fun to bring her around. The best part of these opportunities to stand up and say something is to be able to thank the people who have believed in you for so long. I could spend every single one of these events thanking my mother. She’s the best.
Anthony L. "Tony" Bryant (biological father)
Anthony Lynn Bryant, born on 22 August 1951 in Minden, Louisiana, was the biological father of Jared Leto. He was the son of Felix Eugene Bryant and Ann K. Carter. Tony married Constance Metrejon in the early 1970s, and they had two sons.
According to a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Bryant left the family when Jared and his brother were still very young. In a 2014 interview during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Jared spoke about how little contact he had with his biological father while growing up. Reflecting on the moment he left the family, per News.com.au, Jared said:
I’ve only seen him once. No, twice. The second time was when he flicked his cigarette and walked out, saying I’m going to the shops to get some milk and we never saw him again.
After divorcing Constance Leto, Bryant remarried and had two more sons. One of these half-brothers, Matthias, reportedly met Shannon Leto and Jared for the first time at their father’s funeral.
Bryant ended his life on 7 February 1981, at the age of 29, in Bossier City, Louisiana. At the time of his death, Jared was eight years old. He was buried at Forest Park Cemetery, West.
Carl Leto (step-father)
Dr Carl Joseph Leto is the stepfather of actor Jared Leto. He is an experienced ophthalmologist with over 45 years in the medical field. Leto graduated from the Tufts University School of Medicine in 1980. He completed his medical internship at Baystate Medical Centre and his residency in ophthalmology at Georgetown University.
Carl is also affiliated with the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus and practices at the Northern Virginia Centre for Eye Care in Vienna and Fairfax, Virginia. He married Jared’s mother, Constance, in 1979 and subsequently adopted Jared and his brother, giving them his surname, "Leto".
During his marriage to Constance, they lived in Virginia and had two children together: a daughter named Jamie and a son named Mateo. The couple divorced in 1981.
Who are Jared Leto’s siblings?
The Urban Legend star has one full brother and several half-siblings from both his biological father's and his mother's subsequent relationships.
Shannon Leto (full sibling)
Jared’s older brother, Shannon Leto, was born on 9 March 1970, making him 55 years old as of 2026. He is a musician and actor, best known as the drummer and co-founder of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, alongside Jared.
With the band, he has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and contributed to major hits like The Kill and Kings and Queens. He has also collaborated with artists like Antoine Becks and performed with the Street Drum Corps.
Like his brother, Shannon has appeared on screen, most notably as Shane in the TV series My So-Called Life. He also had small roles in Jared's films, including Prefontaine (1997) and Highway (2002). In 2014, he launched Black Fuel Trading Co., a lifestyle brand focused on direct-trade coffee. Shannon is also a professional photographer.
Jared Leto has often spoken about the deep bond he shares with his brother, Shannon Leto. In a 2023 post on X, he reflected on their lifelong support for each other, writing:
Something very special, I’m excited to share with you all tomorrow. It’s got me thinking about things…Sometimes life is easy. Sometimes it’s not. But I’m lucky because I have my brother to share this journey with. No matter how hard life might seem at times, we always have each other to turn to. Feeling grateful for that.
During a 2023 interview with Forbes, Jared spoke about how working together in Thirty Seconds to Mars strengthened his relationship with Shannon Leto, stating:
I don't think we would have the relationship we have as brothers if we didn't have Thirty Seconds to Mars, and I don't think Thirty Seconds to Mars would still be here if we weren't brothers. It's a family project. It's like having a f------ pizzeria or something. And it hasn't always been easy over the years. Of course, we've had our moments. But we have this shared thing in common, a creative enterprise, a business enterprise.
He continued:
We don't have that kind of relationship where we embrace conflict with each other; we both really strive to have a good relationship with each other, and it's just too important to us. And there are so many things that we love about it, and having that common ground has really been helpful.
As for his personal life, as of May 2025, Shannon is married to Cara Santana.
Half-siblings
Jared Leto has several half-siblings from his parents’ later relationships after they separated.
- Paternal half-brothers: From his biological father Anthony L. Bryant’s later marriage, Jared has at least two younger half-brothers. One of them is named Matthias Bryant, whom Jared reportedly met for the first time at their father’s funeral.
- Maternal half-siblings: Through his mother, Constance Leto’s marriage to Carl Leto, Jared gained two additional half-siblings, Jamie Leto and Mateo Leto.
FAQs
- Who is Jared Leto? Jared Leto is an acclaimed American actor and musician, renowned for his roles in films like Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club. He is also the frontman and songwriter for the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, formed with his brother Shannon.
- How old is Jared Leto? The Hollywood actor is 54 years old as of 2026. He was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana.
- What ethnicity is Jared Leto? The musician is of French-English heritage.
- Who are Jared Leto's parents? Jared's parents are Constance Leto and his biological father, Anthony Bryant.
- Who is Jared Leto's mom? The actor’s mother, Constance Leto, is a former artist.
- Does Jared Leto have siblings? Jared Leto has an older brother, Shannon Leto and several half-siblings from both his mother's and father's later relationships.
- Do Jared and Shannon Leto have the same dad? Jared and Shannon Leto share the same biological parents, Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant.
- Are Jared and Shannon Leto twins? Jared Leto and Shannon Leto are not twins; Shannon is Jared’s older brother.
- What happened to Jared Leto's father? Jared Leto’s father, Anthony Bryant, left the family before Jared was born and later ended his life when Jared was a child.
Jared Leto's parents, Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant, divorced when he was young. He was raised mainly by his mother alongside his older brother, Shannon Leto. His biological father left before he was born, and later his stepfather, Carl Leto, adopted him.
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Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com