"Stop Impersonating Me": Angela Okorie Calls Out Zubby Michael Over Movie Title

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie publicly accused Zubby Michael of using her upcoming movie title, Queen of Guns , without her consent

Okorie claimed her recent promotional pictures were allegedly used to create a poster for an older film uploaded on YouTube under the same title

The actress revealed she invested close to ₦100 million in her Queen of Guns project and has since trademarked the title

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has taken to social media to publicly call out fellow actor Zubby Michael, accusing him of attaching her upcoming film's title, Queen of Guns, to an older, unrelated movie uploaded on YouTube.

Angela Okorie, through a video shared on her Instagram page on August 6, 2026, alleged that promotional images she had been using while shooting the film were taken and applied to a poster for a movie filmed more than a decade ago, which was then uploaded on YouTube under the Queen of Guns name.

Angela Okorie alleges that the title of her upcoming movie is being used to promote an older film linked to Zubby Michael. Photo: realangelaokorie/zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

In the video, Angela Okorie, known for her outspoken personality, expressed her frustration openly, saying she has grown tired of people in the industry copying her ideas and riding on her momentum.

She directed her sharpest words at Zubby Michael, questioning why he would allow an older film's working title to be replaced with hers.

"Zubby, even you accepted that kind of a thing. How dare you? You shot a movie. You have a working title, my friend. Why did you not use your working title to push your film?" she said.

The actress insisted that Queen of Guns had not been released on any platform, including YouTube, Netflix, or cinemas, and that her Manchester fanbase would be the first audience to see it before she takes it to other cities.

Angela Okorie alleges her trademarked movie title is copied as she addresses Zubby Michael online. Photo: realangelaokorie/zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie's ₦100 million investment

Angela Okorie stressed that the project represents a significant financial commitment, revealing she had poured close to ₦100 million into production.

She also confirmed that the title has been legally trademarked, making the alleged use of it even more troubling to her.

"That movie is what I shot with almost 100 million naira. And mine is trademarked. Mine is not released anywhere," she stated.

The actress did not hold back in her assessment of those she accused of copying her, describing them as people who have never built their own identity in the industry.

Watch Angela Okorie's video calling out Zubby Michael below:

Angela Okorie shares proof on social media

In a separate post on August 7, Angela Okorie shared a video placing her movie's promotional material side by side with the content she alleged featured Zubby Michael's image alongside hers as a poster.

She captioned it:

"Imagine nonsense. My #Queenofguns is not out yet!!!" and added, "Queen of Guns is not out. They are all impersonating me!"

She wrapped up her remarks by asserting her dominance in the industry, saying:

"I'm the number one, the champion. Whether you all like it or not, you can't stand my straight credibility."

Watch Angela Okorie's video showing proof of her impersonation claims below:

Angela Okorie responds to critics over Alexx Ekubo's funeral cloth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Angela Okorie faced backlash after burning the outfit she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s funeral in Abia State.

She later clarified that the video was not meant to stir controversy, explaining that she had given the dress to her aunt in Owerri to burn rather than keeping it in Lagos.

Despite her explanation, fans accused her of gaslighting and seeking attention, questioning her motives for posting the video during a period of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng