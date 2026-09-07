Queen Naomi Silekunola attended her brother Ifeoluwapo Shadrack's traditional wedding alongside her son, Prince Tadenikawo

The Ooni of Ife's wife stole hearts at the ceremony when she sang and offered prayers for the newlyweds

Fun videos from the vibrant celebration surfaced online on Sunday, September 7, 2026, sparking excitement among fans

Queen Naomi Silekunola stepped out over the weekend to celebrate a major family milestone, as her brother Ifeoluwapo Shadrack officially tied the knot with Abimbola Christiana in a lively traditional wedding ceremony.

Videos from the colourful event surfaced online on Sunday, 7 September 2026, and quickly caught the attention of fans who were delighted to catch a glimpse of the queen outside her royal duties.

Ooni of Ife's Queen Naomi Silekunola attends brother's traditional wedding. Credit: queennaomisilekunolaogunwusi

Source: Instagram

The wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, was present at the event alongside her son, Prince Tadenikawo, whose appearance drew its own round of cheerful comments from onlookers.

Beyond simply attending, Queen Naomi made the celebration even more personal with two standout moments. In one clip that made the rounds, she could be seen singing at the event, while another showed her praying over her brother and warmly embracing his new wife, Abimbola Christiana.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ooni's first son captured attention with dance moves at his mum Queen Naomi's 33rd birthday party.

Ooni of Ife's Queen Naomi Silekunola sings praises during brother's wedding. Credit: queennaomi

Source: Instagram

A video of Queen Naomi singing at her brother's wedding is below:

Fans React to Queen Naomi and Prince Tadenikawo

The videos drew plenty of affection from fans on Instagram, with many gushing over the queen's appearance and the young prince's presence at the event.

@amenaghawonekhator commented:

"Congratulations to u my beautiful queen naomi"

@hollie_dc_snr wrote:

"See my prince looking sharp"

@muj8400 reacted:

"My beautiful queen and handsome prince. I too love this woman"

@dainah.kadri said:

"Beautiful woman. King don marry nearly 100 wives non get close to her beauty"

@3plei_nina also noted with amusement:

"See Prince Tadenikawo now! 😄"

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng