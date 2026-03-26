Blessing CEO's battle with stage 4 cancer has continued to make waves on social media as Nigerians shared diverse views

Actress Judy Austin has also shown support for the relationship influencer in a heartfelt message

The Nollywood star's message has, however, ignited mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticising her

Actress and filmmaker Judy Austin has drummed support for self-acclaimed relationship expert and influencer, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO after she announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO sparked reactions on social media after she announced in a viral video that she was battling stage 4 cancer.

Judy Austin pens heartfelt message to Blessing CEO following stage 4 cancer announcement. Credit: judyuastin/blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Breaking down in tears, she showed how cancer has caused her hair loss.

In a series of videos, the influencer, who shared plans to auction her wigs and properties, pleaded for financial support from the public.

Reacting, Judy Austin took to the influencer's Instagram comment section to pen a heartfelt message to her.

"You’re stronger than anything that may come your way my love this too shall pass," the actress wrote.

Judy Austin's support for Blessing CEO, however, ignited mixed reactions on social media.

Recall that the influencer had, in the past, incurred the wrath of netizens due to a shady video she shared that targeted Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May.

Blessing, who has a cordial relationship with Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, seemingly threw shades at May.

Trivialising the emotional clip from a retreat May attended, Blessing attempted to mimic the women by making a fake crying face.

In another video, Blessing asked why May had delayed dropping the actor's name.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert wondered why May had continued to use Yul's surname since he was so 'bad.'

According to Blessing, it was time for Yul's estranged wife to leave his shadow and clout by reverting to her father's name.

The screenshot of Judy Austin's message to Blessing CEO is below:

Judy Austin's support for Blessing CEO ignites mixed reactions online. Credit: judyausin1

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Judy Austin's message to Blessing CEO

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ukbaby223 said:

"@judyaustin1 exactly my queen."

amarachukwu.amarachukwu said:

"@judyaustin1 birds of the same feathers."

oracle_of_justice said:

"@judyaustin1 Our queen mother."

che_eamaka said:

"@blessing_nmachi95 after una insult am finish."

markaddy169 commented:

"Always the useless people. @judyaustin1 you are loved I will remember her in my prayers. The saints supporters of Mary aligwe are desperately wicked they can mock anything."

Doctor points out inconsistencies in Blessing CEO's claim

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian doctor criticised relationship influencer Blessing CEO's emotional video appeal for donations toward a mastectomy.

Addressing the video, the doctor highlighted inconsistencies in Blessing's claim.

According to the doctor, stage 4 breast cancer means the cancer had spread beyond the breast, to other distant organs like the liver, lungs, and brain.

He questioned the medical practitioner who told the influencer she would need to undergo surgery to confirm how far it has spread when she already stated that she is battling with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Legit.ng