The management of Prime Care Hospitals has issued a disclaimer following reports that influencer Mukoro Michelle, aka King Mitchy, passed away at its premises.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the management, in a statement via its Instagram page, stated that the announcement of her death at its facility in Abuja was false.

According to the hospital, she was never its patient and didn’t pass away on its premises.

The management also revealed it was working with the authorities to investigate the source of the misinformation and would take necessary legal action against those responsible. It urged netizens to verify information through official channels before sharing.

“The management of Prime Care Hospitals wishes to inform the public that the announcement of the alleged death of Miss Mukoro Mitchelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, at our facility in Abuja is FALSE

King Mitchy was never a patient in our hospital and did not pass away here. We are working with the authorities to investigate the source of this misinformation and will take all necessary legal actions against those responsible. Please verify information through our official channels before sharing," the statement read.

Recall that in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, King Mitchy's management disclosed that she passed away at Prime Hospital despite medical efforts to stabilise her condition.

Prime Hospital's announcement on King Mitchy's alleged death is below:

Reactions to hospital's statement about King Mitchy's death

olu_tomiwah said:

"But why mention an hospital name If Nigerians can travel to a village in delta to verify, na a whole Abuja them no go fit reach… Sense though."

nnaemeka_d01 said:

"She for find 1 hospital for borno state claim ooo. E come be popular hospital for a whole gwarinpa HQ of ratels. She go learn the hard way."

heisartistic reacted:

"Abeg check mortuary section well."

mhiz_purity1 said:

"She still dey road she talk say nah for this hospital she wan stay kpaiii."

pella_iyke reacted:

"You don’t need to investigate the source of the misinformation. @king__mitchy official page posted it to tarnish your reputation, do the needful."

talk2pearlnova said:

"Imagine people went to this hospital cause of this misinformation. Then the hospital had emergency patients that can’t access the hospital cause of crowd stalking,,,,, and the patient come kpaaiii. @king__mitchy , you really know wetin u Dey do atall. All your moves are against you…. You should rather stop…. This isn’t worth it….."

